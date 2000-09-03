Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Before Night Falls
7.3
Kinoafisha Films Before Night Falls
7.3

Before Night Falls

, 2000
Before Night Falls
USA / Drama, Biography / 18+
Poster of Before Night Falls
7.3

Cast

Javier Bardem
Javier Bardem
Reinaldo Arenas
Olivier Martinez
Olivier Martinez
Andrea Di Stefano
Andrea Di Stefano
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp
Lieutenant Victor
Michael Wincott
Michael Wincott
Sean Penn
Sean Penn
Olatz López Garmendia
Reinaldo's Mother
Giovanni Florido
Giovanni Florido
Young Reinaldo
Loló Navarro
Reinaldo's Grandmother
Batan Silva
Reinaldo's Father
Carmen Beato
Teacher
Cy Schnabel
Smallest School Child
Director Julian Schnabel
Writer Cunningham O'Keefe, Lázaro Gómez Carriles, Julian Schnabel, Reynaldo Arenas
Composer Carter Burwell
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 13 minutes
Production year 2000
Online premiere 28 June 2001
World premiere 3 September 2000
Release date
25 October 2001 Russia Интерсинема 18+
6 September 2001 Australia MA 15+
16 March 2001 Brazil
9 February 2001 Canada
5 July 2001 Czechia 15+
13 June 2001 France
29 January 2004 Germany
10 November 2001 Italy
25 October 2001 Kazakhstan
20 March 2001 Mexico
3 September 2000 Romania 15
21 June 2002 South Korea 15
16 March 2001 Spain
3 September 2000 USA
25 October 2001 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $8,601,053
Production El Mar Pictures, Grandview Pictures
Also known as
Before Night Falls, Antes que anochezca, Antes do Anoitecer, Antes que Anoiteça, Avant la nuit, Avant que tombe la nuit, Bevor es Nacht wird, Enne kui saabub öö, Ennen yötä, Karanlıktan Önce, Kol dar ne naktis, Mielőtt leszáll az éj, Než se setmí, Pre nego što padne noć, Preden se znoci, Prije noći, Prima che sia notte, Prin pesei i nyhta, Viata si epoca lui Reynaldo Arenas, Zanim zapadnie noc, Πριν πέσει η νύχτα, Пока не наступит ночь, Поки не настала ніч, Преди да падне мрак, 在夜幕降臨前, 夜になるまえに, 夜幕降临前

Film rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
7.1 IMDb

Quotes

Reinaldo Arenas Walking along streets that collapse from crumbling sewers. Past buildings that you jump to avoid because they will fall on you. Past grim faces that size you up and sentence you. Past closed shops, closed markets, closed cinemas, closed parks, closed cafes. Sometimes showing dusty signs, justifications: "CLOSED FOR RENOVATION," "CLOSED FOR REPAIRS." What kind of repairs? When will these so-called renovations be finished? When at last will they begin? Closed... closed... closed... everything closed. I arrive, open the countless padlocks and run up the temporary stairs. There she is, waiting for me. I pull off the cover, and stare at her dusty, cold shape. I clean off the dust and caress her. With my hand, delicately, I wipe clean her back, her base and her sides. In front of her, I feel desperate and happy. I run my fingers over her keyboard and suddenly it all starts up. With a tinkling sound the music begins, little by little, then faster; now full speed. Walls, trees, streets, cathedrals, faces and beaches. Cells, mini- cells, huge cells. Starry nights, bare feet, pines, clouds. Hundreds, thousands, millions of parrots. A stool, a climbing plant, they all answer my call, all come to me. The walls recede, the roof vanishes, and you float quite naturally. You float uprooted, dragged off, lifted high. Transported, immortalized, saved. Thanks to that subtle, continuous rhythm, that music, that incessant tap-tap.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Before Night Falls

Basquiat
Basquiat Drama, Biography
1996, USA
7.0
The Man Who Cried
The Man Who Cried Drama
2000, Great Britain / France
6.0
The Libertine
The Libertine Drama
2004, Great Britain
6.0
The Brave
The Brave Drama
1997, USA
6.0
The Broken Crown
The Broken Crown Drama, History
2016, Spain
6.0
Lucky Them
Lucky Them Drama
2013, USA
6.0
Pollock
Pollock Biography, Drama
2000, USA
7.0
The Astronaut's Wife
The Astronaut's Wife Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller
1999, USA
6.0
Don Juan DeMarco
Don Juan DeMarco Drama, Comedy, Romantic
1995, USA
6.0
Strawberry and Chocolate
Strawberry and Chocolate Drama
1992, Cuba
7.0
At Eternity's Gate
At Eternity's Gate Biography
2019, USA
6.0
The Diving Bell and the Butterfly
The Diving Bell and the Butterfly Biography, Drama
2007, France / USA
7.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Spiked
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more