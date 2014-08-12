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About
Filmography
Awards
Lauren Bacall
Lauren Bacall
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lauren Bacall
Lauren Bacall
Lauren Bacall
Date of Birth
16 September 1924
Age
89 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
12 August 2014
Occupation
Actress
Height
173 cm (5 ft 8 in)
Eye colour
green
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
8.2
Key Largo
(1948)
7.8
To Have and Have Not
(1944)
7.8
The Big Sleep
(1946)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Biography
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Documentary
Drama
Family
Film-Noir
Horror
Musical
Mystery
Romantic
Thriller
War
Western
Year
All
2018
2015
2011
2007
2005
2004
2003
1999
1996
1991
1990
1988
1976
1974
1966
1964
1957
1956
1955
1953
1950
1948
1947
1946
1944
All
29
Films
29
Actress
29
7.2
Hal
Hal
Biography, Documentary
2018, USA
7.5
Trumbo
Trumbo
Drama, Biography
2015, USA
Watch trailer
7.4
Reagan
Reagan
Biography, Documentary
2011, USA
5.4
The Forger
Carmel
Drama
2011, USA
7.6
Cameraman: The Life and Work of Jack Cardiff
Cameraman: The Life and Work of Jack Cardiff
Documentary
2011, USA
Watch trailer
7.5
Diana Vreeland: The Eye Has to Travel
Diana Vreeland: The Eye Has to Travel
Documentary, Biography
2011, USA
5.8
The Walker
The Walker
Drama
2007, USA / Great Britain
6.4
Manderlay
Manderlay
Drama
2005, Denmark / Sweden / Netherlands / France / Germany / Great Britain
5.9
Birth
Birth
Mystery, Drama, Romantic
2004, USA
7.6
Dogville
Dogville
Thriller, Drama
2003, Denmark / Sweden / Norway / Finland / Great Britain / France / Germany / Netherlands
Watch trailer
5.4
Diamonds
Diamonds
Comedy, Detective
1999, USA / Germany
5.5
Presence of Mind
Presence of Mind
Horror, Drama, Thriller
1999, USA
7.2
The Mirror Has Two Faces
The Mirror Has Two Faces
Romantic, Comedy, Drama
1996, USA
5.9
All I Want for Christmas
All I Want for Christmas
Comedy, Family, Romantic
1991, USA
7.7
Misery
Misery
Drama, Thriller
1990, USA
6.1
Appointment with Death
Appointment with Death
Crime, Drama, Detective
1988, Israel / Great Britain / USA
7.6
The Shootist
The Shootist
Western, Drama
1976, USA
7.3
Murder on the Orient Express
Murder on the Orient Express
Thriller, Crime, Detective
1974, Great Britain
6.9
Harper
Harper
Crime, Detective, Drama
1966, USA
6.5
Sex and the Single Girl
Sex and the Single Girl
Comedy, Romantic
1964, USA
6.8
Designing Woman
Designing Woman
Romantic, Comedy
1957, USA
7.4
Written on the Wind
Written on the Wind
Drama
1956, USA
6.2
Blood Alley
Blood Alley
Action, Adventure
1955, USA
7.7
How to Marry a Millionaire
How to Marry a Millionaire
Drama, Romantic, Comedy
1953, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
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