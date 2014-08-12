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Lauren Bacall
Lauren Bacall Lauren Bacall
Kinoafisha Persons Lauren Bacall

Lauren Bacall

Lauren Bacall

Date of Birth
16 September 1924
Age
89 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
12 August 2014
Occupation
Actress
Height
173 cm (5 ft 8 in)
Eye colour
green
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Key Largo 8.2
Key Largo (1948)
To Have and Have Not 7.8
To Have and Have Not (1944)
The Big Sleep 7.8
The Big Sleep (1946)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Hal 7.2
Hal Hal
Biography, Documentary 2018, USA
Trumbo 7.5
Trumbo Trumbo
Drama, Biography 2015, USA
Watch trailer
Reagan 7.4
Reagan Reagan
Biography, Documentary 2011, USA
The Forger 5.4
The Forger Carmel
Drama 2011, USA
Cameraman: The Life and Work of Jack Cardiff 7.6
Cameraman: The Life and Work of Jack Cardiff Cameraman: The Life and Work of Jack Cardiff
Documentary 2011, USA
Watch trailer
Diana Vreeland: The Eye Has to Travel 7.5
Diana Vreeland: The Eye Has to Travel Diana Vreeland: The Eye Has to Travel
Documentary, Biography 2011, USA
The Walker 5.8
The Walker The Walker
Drama 2007, USA / Great Britain
Manderlay 6.4
Manderlay Manderlay
Drama 2005, Denmark / Sweden / Netherlands / France / Germany / Great Britain
Birth 5.9
Birth Birth
Mystery, Drama, Romantic 2004, USA
Dogville 7.6
Dogville Dogville
Thriller, Drama 2003, Denmark / Sweden / Norway / Finland / Great Britain / France / Germany / Netherlands
Watch trailer
Diamonds 5.4
Diamonds Diamonds
Comedy, Detective 1999, USA / Germany
Presence of Mind 5.5
Presence of Mind Presence of Mind
Horror, Drama, Thriller 1999, USA
The Mirror Has Two Faces 7.2
The Mirror Has Two Faces The Mirror Has Two Faces
Romantic, Comedy, Drama 1996, USA
All I Want for Christmas 5.9
All I Want for Christmas All I Want for Christmas
Comedy, Family, Romantic 1991, USA
Misery 7.7
Misery Misery
Drama, Thriller 1990, USA
Appointment with Death 6.1
Appointment with Death Appointment with Death
Crime, Drama, Detective 1988, Israel / Great Britain / USA
The Shootist 7.6
The Shootist The Shootist
Western, Drama 1976, USA
Murder on the Orient Express 7.3
Murder on the Orient Express Murder on the Orient Express
Thriller, Crime, Detective 1974, Great Britain
Harper 6.9
Harper Harper
Crime, Detective, Drama 1966, USA
Sex and the Single Girl 6.5
Sex and the Single Girl Sex and the Single Girl
Comedy, Romantic 1964, USA
Designing Woman 6.8
Designing Woman Designing Woman
Romantic, Comedy 1957, USA
Written on the Wind 7.4
Written on the Wind Written on the Wind
Drama 1956, USA
Blood Alley 6.2
Blood Alley Blood Alley
Action, Adventure 1955, USA
How to Marry a Millionaire 7.7
How to Marry a Millionaire How to Marry a Millionaire
Drama, Romantic, Comedy 1953, USA
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