Kinoafisha Film festivals Berlin International Film Festival Events Berlin International Film Festival 2025

All nominated films "Berlin International Film Festival" in 2025

Site Germany
Date 13 February 2025 - 23 February 2025
Golden Berlin Bear / Best Film
Dreams Drømmer
Dag Yohan Haugerud
Winner
All nominees
Reflection in a Dead Diamond Reflet dans un diamant mort
Bruno Forcani, Hélène Cattet
What Marielle Knows Was Marielle weiß
Frédéric Hambalek
The Wind Is Unstoppable Sheng Xi Zhi Di
Meng Huo
Mother's Baby Mother's Baby
Johanna Moder
If I Had Legs I'd Kick You If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
Mary Bronstein
Dreams Dreams
Michel Franco
Girls on Wire Girls on Wire
Vivian Qu
The Blue Trail O Último Azul
Gabriel Mascaro
The Ice Tower 6.0
The Ice Tower La Tour de glace
Lucile Hadzihalilovic
Watch trailer
Yunan Yunan
Ameer Fakher Eldin
What Does That Nature Say to You Geu jayeoni nege mworago hani
Hong Sang-soo
The Safe House La cache
Lionel Baier
Hot Milk 5.7
Hot Milk
Rebecca Lenkiewicz
Watch trailer
Blue Moon 7.3
Blue Moon
Richard Linklater
Watch trailer
Timestamp Timestamp
Kateryna Gornostai
Ari Ari
Léonor Serraille
Kontinental '25 Kontinental '25
Radu Jude
The Message El mensaje
Iván Fund
Golden Berlin Bear / Best Short film
Lloyd Wong, Unfinished Lloyd Wong, Unfinished
Lesley Loksi Chan
Winner
All nominees
Casa chica Casa chica
Lau Charles
How Are You? How Are You?
Kerolayn Podzhi, Dzhonatan Vinel
Their Eyes Their Eyes
Nicolas Gourault
Ordinary Life Futsu no seikatsu
Yoriko Mizushiri
Living Stones Living Stones
Jákob Ladányi
Sammi, Who Can Detach His Body Parts Sammi, Who Can Detach His Body Parts
Rein Maychaelson
In Retrospect Rückblickend betrachtet
Daniel Asadi Faezi, Mila Zhluktenko
Mother's Child Mother's Child
Naomi Noir
Extracurricular Activity Extracurricular Activity
Yidan Xu, De'an Wei
Stone of Destiny Stone of Destiny
Julie Cerna
Because of (U) Because of (U)
Tohé Commaret
Casi septiembre Casi septiembre
Lucía G. Romero
After Colossus After Colossus
Timoteus Anggawan Kusno
Through Your Eyes Through Your Eyes
Nelson Yeo
Children's Day Children's Day
Giselle Lin
Anba dlo Anba dlo
Rosa Caldeira, Luiza Calagian
Citizen-Inmate Dar band
Hesam Eslami
Ceasefire Prekid vatre
Jakob Krese
/ Berlinale EFM (screening)
All nominees
The Last Beautiful Thing L'ultima cosa bella
Luca Luongo, Elio Parascandolo, Silvio Rizzi Torino, Vincenzo Luongo
/ Best First Feature
El Diablo Fuma (y guarda las cabezas de los cerillos quemados en la misma caja) El Diablo Fuma (y guarda las cabezas de los cerillos quemados en la misma caja)
Ernesto Martínez Bucio
Winner
All nominees
Eel Hé mán
Chu Chun-Teng
Little Trouble Girls Kaj ti je deklica
Urska Djukic
Two Times João Liberada Duas Vezes João Liberada
Paula Tomás Marques
Minden rendben Minden rendben
Bálint Dániel Sós
Mad Bills to Pay: (or Destiny, dile que no soy malo) Mad Bills to Pay: (or Destiny, dile que no soy malo)
Joel Alfonso Vargas
Mit der Faust in die Welt schlagen Mit der Faust in die Welt schlagen
Constanze Klaue
The Settlement The Settlement
Mohamed Rashad
How to Be Normal and the Oddness of the Other World How to Be Normal and the Oddness of the Other World
Florian Pochlatko
BLKNWS: Terms & Conditions BLKNWS: Terms & Conditions
Kahlil Joseph
Shadowbox Baksho Bondi
Saumyananda Sahi, Tanushree Das
That Summer in Paris Le Rendez-vous de l'été
Valentine Cadic
We Believe You On vous croit
Arnaud Dufeys, Charlotte Deville
Where the Night Stands Still Come la notte
Liryc Dela Cruz
Silver Berlin Bear / Best Script
Kontinental '25 Kontinental '25
Radu Jude
Winner
All nominees
Blue Moon 7.3
Blue Moon
Robert Kaplow
Watch trailer
Mother's Baby Mother's Baby
Johanna Moder, Arne Kohlweyer
The Blue Trail O Último Azul
Gabriel Mascaro, Tibério Azul
The Safe House La cache
Lionel Baier, Catherine Charrier
Crystal Bear / Generation 14plus - Best Film
All nominees
Christy Christy
Brendan Canty
Our Wildest Days Our Wildest Days
Vasilis Kekatos
Sandbag Dam Sandbag Dam
Cejen Cernic
Village Rockstars 2 Village Rockstars 2
Rima Das
Wrong Husband Uiksaringitara
Zacharias Kunuk
Crystal Bear / Generation 14plus - Best Short Film
Wish You Were Ear Wish You Were Ear
Mirjana Balogh
Winner
All nominees
Julian and the Wind Julian and the Wind
Connor Jessup
Don't Wake the Sleeping Child Don't Wake the Sleeping Child
Kevin Aubert
Fantas Fantas
Halima Elkhatabi
Beneath Which Rivers Flow Beneath Which Rivers Flow
Yahya Ali
Sous ma fenêtre, la boue Sous ma fenêtre, la boue
Violette Delvoye
quaker Quake(r)
Giovanna Molina
Crystal Bear / Generation Kplus - Best Film
All nominees
The Botanist The Botanist
Jing Yi
Space Cadet Space Cadet
Kid Koala
A Story About Fire Ran Bi Wa
Wenyu Li
Crystal Bear / Generation Kplus - Best Short Film
Little Rebels Cinema Club Little Rebels Cinema Club
Khozy Rizal
Winner
All nominees
Juanita Juanita
Karen Joaquín, Uliane Tatit
The Leap El paso
Roberto Tarazona
On a Sunday at Eleven On a Sunday at Eleven
Alicia K. Harris
Panorama Audience Award / Best Film
All nominees
The Heart Is A Muscle The Heart Is A Muscle
Adam Thal, Brett Michael Innes, Imran Hamdulay, Khosie Dali
Panorama Audience Award / Documentary Film
All nominees
Khartoum Khartoum
Timeea Mohamed Ahmed, Phil Cox, Rawia Alhag, Anas Saeed, Ibrahim Snoopy Ahmad
Panorama Audience Award / Feature Film
All nominees
Peter Hujar's Day Peter Hujar's Day
Ira Sachs
Olmo Olmo
Fernando Eimbcke
Magic Farm Magic Farm
Amalia Ulman
Teddy / Best Documentary/Essay Film
All nominees
Sirens Call Sirens Call
Miriam Gossing, Lina Sieckmann
Monk in Pieces Monk in Pieces
Billy Shebar, David C. Roberts
Queer as Punk Queer as Punk
Yihwen Chen
Teddy / Best Feature Film
Lesbian Space Princess Lesbian Space Princess
Leela Varghese, Emma Hough Hobbs
Winner
All nominees
Magic Farm Magic Farm
Amalia Ulman
Night Stage Ato noturno
Marcio Reolon, Filipe Matzembacher
Sandbag Dam Sandbag Dam
Cejen Cernic
The Light 5.8
The Light Das Licht
Tom Tykwer
Watch trailer
Peter Hujar's Day Peter Hujar's Day
Ira Sachs
Queerpanorama Queerpanorama
Jun Li
Houses Houses
Veronica Nicole Tetelbaum
The Trio Hall The Trio Hall
Hui-Yu Su
Silent Sparks Silent Sparks
Ping Chu
Where the Night Stands Still Come la notte
Liryc Dela Cruz
Little Trouble Girls Kaj ti je deklica
Urska Djukic
Dreamers Dreamers
Joy Gharoro-Akpojotor
Dreams in Nightmares Dreams in Nightmares
Shatara Michelle Ford
That Summer in Paris Le Rendez-vous de l'été
Valentine Cadic
The Nature of Invisible Things A natureza das coisas invisíveis
Rafaela Camelo
Two Times João Liberada Duas Vezes João Liberada
Paula Tomás Marques
The Blue Trail O Último Azul
Gabriel Mascaro
Honorary Golden Berlin Bear
Tilda Swinton
Tilda Swinton
Winner
EFP Shooting Star
Elín Hall
Winner
Sarunas Zenkevicius
Winner
Devrim Lingnau
Winner
Maarja Johanna Mägi
Winner
Karlis Arnolds Avots
Winner
Marina Makris
Winner
Frida Gustavsson
Winner
Lidija Kordic
Winner
Vicente Wallenstein
Winner
Besir Zeciri
Winner
Year
Nominations

