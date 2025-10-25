Menu
Monk in Pieces

Monk in Pieces
Synopsis

Visionary composer and performer Meredith Monk overcame hostile critics to become one of the great artists of her time. In her seventh decade of creativity, she ponders how her unique work can continue without her.
Monk in Pieces - trailer
Monk in Pieces  trailer
Country USA / Germany / France
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 25 October 2025
Release date
25 October 2025 Latvia N12
Worldwide Gross $32,514
Production 110th Street Films
Also known as
Monk in Pieces, Meredith Monk - portret w kawałkach, Κομμάτια της Μονκ
Director
David C. Roberts
Billy Shebar
Cast
Björk
Björk
David Byrne
Ping Chong
Merce Cunningham
7.8
7.8 IMDb
Monk in Pieces - trailer
Monk in Pieces Trailer
Stills
