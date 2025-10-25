Menu
Monk in Pieces
Monk in Pieces
Monk in Pieces
Synopsis
Visionary composer and performer Meredith Monk overcame hostile critics to become one of the great artists of her time. In her seventh decade of creativity, she ponders how her unique work can continue without her.
Monk in Pieces
Country
USA / Germany / France
Runtime
1 hour 34 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
25 October 2025
Release date
25 October 2025
Latvia
N12
Worldwide Gross
$32,514
Production
110th Street Films
Also known as
Monk in Pieces, Meredith Monk - portret w kawałkach, Κομμάτια της Μονκ
Director
David C. Roberts
Billy Shebar
Cast
Björk
David Byrne
Ping Chong
Merce Cunningham
Film rating
7.8
7.8
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
Film Trailers
Monk in Pieces
Trailer
0
0
Stills
