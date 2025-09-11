Menu
Sunshine

Sunshine 18+
Synopsis

Just days before her team's tryouts for the Olympics, dedicated young gymnast Sunshine discovers she is pregnant. Now she must embark on a desperate and risky journey to fight for her dream.
Country Philippines
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 11 September 2025
Release date
11 September 2025 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $11,673
Production Anima, Cloudy Duck Pictures, Happy Infinite Productions
Also known as
Sunshine, サンシャイン, 旋轉跳躍難抉擇
Director
Antoinette Jadaone
Cast
Maris Racal
Elijah Canlas
Annika Co
Jennica Garcia
Julius Gabriel Garcia
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.7
Rate 10 votes
7.7 IMDb
