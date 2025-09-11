Menu
Sunshine
18+
Drama
Sport
Synopsis
Just days before her team's tryouts for the Olympics, dedicated young gymnast Sunshine discovers she is pregnant. Now she must embark on a desperate and risky journey to fight for her dream.
Country
Philippines
Runtime
1 hour 31 minutes
Production year
2024
World premiere
11 September 2025
Release date
11 September 2025
UAE
18TC
Worldwide Gross
$11,673
Production
Anima, Cloudy Duck Pictures, Happy Infinite Productions
Also known as
Sunshine, サンシャイン, 旋轉跳躍難抉擇
Director
Antoinette Jadaone
Cast
Maris Racal
Elijah Canlas
Annika Co
Jennica Garcia
Julius Gabriel Garcia
Film rating
7.7
7.7
10
votes
7.7
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
