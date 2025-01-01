Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Ice Tower
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films The Ice Tower

The Ice Tower

La Tour de glace
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

1970s. From her high mountain village, 15-year-old Jeanne dreams of leaving her childhood orphanage and discovering the world. Fleeing to the city of lights, she finds refuge in a shed. In the morning, the Snow Queen appears to her, dazzling. The shed turns out to be a studio where a film adapted from the Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale, The Snow Queen, is being shot. Cristina, the star, who embodies the Queen, reigns supreme on the set. Fascinated by this cruel woman with a disturbing charm, both powerful and vulnerable, Jeanne becomes her protege and her confidante as the trap closes in on her.
The Ice Tower - trailer
The Ice Tower  trailer
Country France / Germany / Italy
Runtime 1 hour 58 minutes
Production year 2025
Production 3B Productions, Sutor Kolonko, Davis Film
Also known as
La tour de glace, The Ice Tower, Der Eisturm, La Reine des neiges, Wieża z lodu
Director
Lucile Hadzihalilovic
Lucile Hadzihalilovic
Cast
Marion Cotillard
Marion Cotillard
Gaspar Noé
Gaspar Noé
August Diehl
August Diehl
Lila-Rose Gilberti
Clara Pacini
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.0
Rate 13 votes
6 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers All trailers
The Ice Tower - trailer
The Ice Tower Trailer
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Klyovny ulove
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Altered
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
Here
Here
2024, USA, Drama
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more