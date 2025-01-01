1970s. From her high mountain village, 15-year-old Jeanne dreams of leaving her childhood orphanage and discovering the world. Fleeing to the city of lights, she finds refuge in a shed. In the morning, the Snow Queen appears to her, dazzling. The shed turns out to be a studio where a film adapted from the Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale, The Snow Queen, is being shot. Cristina, the star, who embodies the Queen, reigns supreme on the set. Fascinated by this cruel woman with a disturbing charm, both powerful and vulnerable, Jeanne becomes her protege and her confidante as the trap closes in on her.