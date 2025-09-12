Menu
Christy
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Christy

Christy

Christy
Synopsis

Seventeen-year-old Christy is at a crossroads. Thrown out of his suburban foster home, he has moved in temporarily with his estranged older brother, Shane, in Cork’s inner city. But Shane wants something better for Christy. After so many years apart, the brothers are forced to reconcile their turbulent past, whilst deciding what the future looks like. Sometimes, to move forward, you have to go back.
Country Ireland
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 12 September 2025
Release date
12 September 2025 Romania
Worldwide Gross $38,499
Production BBC Film, Fís Éireann / Screen Ireland, Sleeper Films
Also known as
Christy, Cristi
Director
Brendan Canty
Cast
Danny Power
Diarmuid Noyes
Diarmuid Noyes
Emma Willis
Chris Walley
Chris Walley
Lewis Brophy
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.5
10 votes
7.6 IMDb
Film Reviews
No reviews
