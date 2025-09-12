Seventeen-year-old Christy is at a crossroads. Thrown out of his suburban foster home, he has moved in temporarily with his estranged older brother, Shane, in Cork’s inner city. But Shane wants something better for Christy. After so many years apart, the brothers are forced to reconcile their turbulent past, whilst deciding what the future looks like. Sometimes, to move forward, you have to go back.
CountryIreland
Runtime1 hour 34 minutes
Production year2025
World premiere12 September 2025
12 September 2025
Romania
Worldwide Gross$38,499
ProductionBBC Film, Fís Éireann / Screen Ireland, Sleeper Films