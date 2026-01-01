Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of On vous croit
7.4
Kinoafisha Films On vous croit
7.4

On vous croit

, 2025
On vous croit
Belgium / Drama / 18+
Poster of On vous croit
7.4

Synopsis

Today, Alice stands before a judge, knowing there is no room for error. She must speak up for her children, as her custody is being called into question. Can she protect them from their father before it is too late?

Cast

Myriem Akheddiou
Myriem Akheddiou
Laurent Capelluto
Laurent Capelluto
Natali Broods
Ulysse Goffin
Adèle Pinckaers
Alisa Laub
Director Charlotte Devillers, Arnaud Dufeys
Writer Charlotte Devillers, Arnaud Dufeys
Composer Lolita Del Pino
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Belgium
Runtime 1 hour 18 minutes
Production year 2025
Worldwide Gross $278,070
Production Makintosh Films, Centre du Cinéma et de l'Audiovisuel de la Fédération Wallonie-Bruxelles, Radio Télévision Belge Francophone (RTBF)
Also known as
On vous croit, We Believe You, Hiszünk nektek, Nós Acreditamos em Vocês, Veríme vám, Wierzymy ci, Wir glauben euch, Yo te creo, Σας πιστεύουμε, 心的證言

Film rating

7.4
Rate 10 votes
7.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Project Hail Mary
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama, Comedy, Adventure
The Drama
The Drama
2026, USA, Romantic, Comedy, Drama
Angels of War
Angels of War
2026, Russia, Drama, History, War
Your Heart Will Be Broken
Your Heart Will Be Broken
2026, Russia, Romantic
Moya sobaka - kosmonavt
Moya sobaka - kosmonavt
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure, Comedy, Children's
Kommersant
Kommersant
2026, Russia, Drama, Adaptation
Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika
Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy, Adventure, Fantasy
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Children's
Petrushka
Petrushka
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Super Mario Galaxy
Super Mario Galaxy
2026, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Adaptation, Horror
Normal
Normal
2026, Canada / USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Roditelskiy dom
Roditelskiy dom
2025, Belarus / Russia, Comedy, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more