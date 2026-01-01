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7.4
Kinoafisha
Films
On vous croit
7.4
On vous croit
, 2025
On vous croit
Belgium / Drama / 18+
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7.4
Synopsis
Today, Alice stands before a judge, knowing there is no room for error. She must speak up for her children, as her custody is being called into question. Can she protect them from their father before it is too late?
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Cast
Myriem Akheddiou
Laurent Capelluto
Natali Broods
Ulysse Goffin
Adèle Pinckaers
Alisa Laub
Director
Charlotte Devillers
,
Arnaud Dufeys
Writer
Charlotte Devillers
,
Arnaud Dufeys
Composer
Lolita Del Pino
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Belgium
Runtime
1 hour 18 minutes
Production year
2025
Worldwide Gross
$278,070
Production
Makintosh Films, Centre du Cinéma et de l'Audiovisuel de la Fédération Wallonie-Bruxelles, Radio Télévision Belge Francophone (RTBF)
Also known as
On vous croit, We Believe You, Hiszünk nektek, Nós Acreditamos em Vocês, Veríme vám, Wierzymy ci, Wir glauben euch, Yo te creo, Σας πιστεύουμε, 心的證言
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Film rating
7.4
Rate
10
votes
7.3
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
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Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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