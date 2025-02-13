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Poster of The Light
5.8
The Light - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Light
5.8

The Light

, 2024
Das Licht
Germany / Drama / 18+
Trailers
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Poster of The Light
5.8
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The Light - Trailer
The Light  Trailer

Synopsis

A portrait of a modern family between collapse and new beginnings dealing with the big issues of our times, in a world that is reeling. Tim, Milena, their almost grown-up twins Frieda and Jon and their illegitimate son Dio - this is the Engels family, who seemingly have nothing left to hold them together when housekeeper Farrah enters their lives. The mysterious Syrian woman puts the Engels' emotional world to an unexpectedly wild test.

Cast

Lars Eidinger
Lars Eidinger
Tim Engels
Nicolette Krebitz
Nicolette Krebitz
Milena Engels
Michael Ihnow
Max Kruk
Marius Biegai
Tala al Deen
Farrah
Julius Gause
Jon Engels
Elke Biesendorfer
Frieda Engels
Elyas Eldridge
Dio
Toby Onwumere
Toby Onwumere
Godfrey
Mudar Ramadan
Karim
Joyce Abou-Zeid
Alia (as Joyce Abu-Zeid)
Director Tom Tykwer
Writer Tom Tykwer
Composer Johnny Klimek, Tom Tykwer
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany
Runtime 2 hours 42 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 13 February 2025
Release date
20 March 2025 Austria
14 August 2025 Brazil 14
20 March 2025 Croatia o.A.
20 March 2025 Germany
20 March 2025 Montenegro o.A.
Worldwide Gross $7,051
Production X-Filme Creative Pool, Gold Rush Pictures, Gretchenfilm
Also known as
Das Licht, The Light, A fény, A Luz, Işık, Światło, Valgus, Το φως, Свет, 光

Film rating

5.8
Rate 10 votes
5.7 IMDb
Updated 20 February 2025

Film Trailers

All trailers
The Light - Trailer
The Light Trailer
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