A portrait of a modern family between collapse and new beginnings dealing with the big issues of our times, in a world that is reeling. Tim, Milena, their almost grown-up twins Frieda and Jon and their illegitimate son Dio - this is the Engels family, who seemingly have nothing left to hold them together when housekeeper Farrah enters their lives. The mysterious Syrian woman puts the Engels' emotional world to an unexpectedly wild test.
|20 March 2025
|Austria
|14 August 2025
|Brazil
|14
|20 March 2025
|Croatia
|o.A.
|20 March 2025
|Germany
|20 March 2025
|Montenegro
|o.A.