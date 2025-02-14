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6.9
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Growing Down
6.9
Growing Down
, 2025
Minden Rendben
Hungary / Drama / 18+
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Growing Down
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Synopsis
Sándor, a widower, is the only witness to a serious accident involving his stepdaughter and youngest son. Now he faces a dilemma: should he tell the truth and live with the consequences? Or lie and save his son from juvenile detention?
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Cast
Szabolcs Hajdu
Sándor
Ágoston Sáfrány
Dénes
Anna Hay
Klára
Zoltán Friedenthal
Zoci
Róbert Kardos
Kati Zsurzs
Zonga Jakab-Aponyi
Sári
Rita Kerkay
Ildikó
Ákos Balog
Gergő
Attila Kosztor
Eliza Sodró
Director
Bálint Dániel Sós
Writer
Gergö V. Nagy
,
Bálint Dániel Sós
Composer
Máriusz Fodor
,
Ambrus Tövisházi
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Hungary
Runtime
1 hour 25 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
14 February 2025
Release date
20 March 2025
Hungary
16
Budget
€600,000
Worldwide Gross
$18,290
Production
CineSuper
Also known as
Minden Rendben, Growing Down, Vse je v redu, Wszystko w porządku, Όλα εντάξει
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Film rating
6.9
Rate
10
votes
6.9
IMDb
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Best Films of 2025
Updated 25 November 2025
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