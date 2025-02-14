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Poster of Growing Down
6.9
Growing Down - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Growing Down
6.9

Growing Down

, 2025
Minden Rendben
Hungary / Drama / 18+
Trailers
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Poster of Growing Down
6.9
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Growing Down - Trailer
Growing Down  Trailer

Synopsis

Sándor, a widower, is the only witness to a serious accident involving his stepdaughter and youngest son. Now he faces a dilemma: should he tell the truth and live with the consequences? Or lie and save his son from juvenile detention?

Cast

Szabolcs Hajdu
Sándor
Ágoston Sáfrány
Dénes
Anna Hay
Klára
Zoltán Friedenthal
Zoci
Róbert Kardos
Kati Zsurzs
Zonga Jakab-Aponyi
Sári
Rita Kerkay
Ildikó
Ákos Balog
Gergő
Attila Kosztor
Eliza Sodró
Director Bálint Dániel Sós
Writer Gergö V. Nagy, Bálint Dániel Sós
Composer Máriusz Fodor, Ambrus Tövisházi
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Hungary
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 14 February 2025
Release date
20 March 2025 Hungary 16
Budget €600,000
Worldwide Gross $18,290
Production CineSuper
Also known as
Minden Rendben, Growing Down, Vse je v redu, Wszystko w porządku, Όλα εντάξει

Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
6.9 IMDb
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Best Films of 2025 
Updated 25 November 2025

Film Trailers

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Growing Down - Trailer
Growing Down Trailer
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