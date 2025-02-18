Menu
Blue Moon
Blue Moon
Drama
Synopsis
An ailing Lorenz Hart attempts to save face while celebrating his former partner's great success on the opening night of his hit musical "Oklahoma!" in 1943, which paired Rodgers with a new writing partner, Oscar Hammerstein.
Blue Moon
trailer
trailer
Country
Ireland / USA
Runtime
1 hour 40 minutes
Production year
2025
Online premiere
23 May 2025
World premiere
18 February 2025
Release date
22 January 2026
Australia
M
24 October 2025
Great Britain
24 October 2025
USA
Worldwide Gross
$6,013
Production
Sony Pictures Classics, Renovo Media Group, Detour Pictures
Also known as
Blue Moon, Голубая луна, 藍月終曲
Director
Richard Linklater
Cast
Margaret Qualley
Andrew Scott
Ethan Hawke
Bobby Cannavale
Patrik Kennedi
Film Trailers
Blue Moon
Trailer
0
0
