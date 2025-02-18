Menu
7.3 IMDb Rating: 7.3
An ailing Lorenz Hart attempts to save face while celebrating his former partner's great success on the opening night of his hit musical "Oklahoma!" in 1943, which paired Rodgers with a new writing partner, Oscar Hammerstein.
Blue Moon - trailer
Blue Moon  trailer
Country Ireland / USA
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 23 May 2025
World premiere 18 February 2025
Release date
22 January 2026 Australia M
24 October 2025 Great Britain
24 October 2025 USA
Worldwide Gross $6,013
Production Sony Pictures Classics, Renovo Media Group, Detour Pictures
Also known as
Blue Moon, Голубая луна, 藍月終曲
Director
Richard Linklater
Richard Linklater
Cast
Margaret Qualley
Margaret Qualley
Andrew Scott
Andrew Scott
Ethan Hawke
Ethan Hawke
Bobby Cannavale
Bobby Cannavale
Patrik Kennedi
7.3
7.3 IMDb
Blue Moon - trailer
Blue Moon Trailer
