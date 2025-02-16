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Poster of How to Be Normal and the Oddness of the Other World
6.8
Kinoafisha Films How to Be Normal and the Oddness of the Other World
6.8

How to Be Normal and the Oddness of the Other World

, 2025
How to Be Normal and the Oddness of the Other World
Austria / Drama / 18+
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Poster of How to Be Normal and the Oddness of the Other World
6.8
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Synopsis

Fresh out of a psychiatric hospital, Pia moves back in with her parents to get her life together. Torn between a new job, lovesickness, psychotropic drugs and social stigmatization, she emerges into a world where everything seems out of control.

Cast

Luisa-Céline Gaffron
Pia
Elke Winkens
Elfie
Cornelius Obonya
Cornelius Obonya
Klaus
Felix Pöchhacker
Joni
Lion Tatzber
Lenni
Wesley Joseph Byrne
Ned
David Scheid
Till
Oliver Rosskopf
Paul
Paul Matic
Arzt
Harald Krassnitzer
Commissioner Moritz Fuchs-Müller
Jutta Fastian
Commissioner Dana Schaller
Director Florian Pochlatko
Writer Florian Pochlatko
Composer Rosa Anschütz, Rosa Anschütz
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Austria
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 16 February 2025
Release date
19 September 2025 Austria 14
11 September 2025 Germany 16
6 November 2025 Lithuania N13
Production Golden Girls Filmproduktion
Also known as
How to Be Normal and the Oddness of the Other World, Cómo ser normal en un mundo extraño, How to be normal, How to be Normal und der Versuch, sich selbst zu verstehen, Jak być normalnym i dziwactwa innego świata, Wie man normal ist und die Merkwürdigkeiten der anderen Welt, 不正常小姐, Jak být normální a všechny podivnosti světa

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb
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Updated 7 November 2025
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