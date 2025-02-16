How to Be Normal and the Oddness of the Other World
, 2025
How to Be Normal and the Oddness of the Other World
Austria / Drama / 18+
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6.8
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Synopsis
Fresh out of a psychiatric hospital, Pia moves back in with her parents to get her life together. Torn between a new job, lovesickness, psychotropic drugs and social stigmatization, she emerges into a world where everything seems out of control.
How to Be Normal and the Oddness of the Other World, Cómo ser normal en un mundo extraño, How to be normal, How to be Normal und der Versuch, sich selbst zu verstehen, Jak być normalnym i dziwactwa innego świata, Wie man normal ist und die Merkwürdigkeiten der anderen Welt, 不正常小姐, Jak být normální a všechny podivnosti světa