Poster of Beginnings
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Beginnings

Beginnings

Begyndelser 18+
Synopsis

Ane and Thomas are in the middle of a divorce - when Ane suddenly suffers a stroke. They decide to stay together until Ane gets back on her feet, but as she struggles to return to life, love manifests where they least expected it.
Country Belgium / Denmark / France / Iceland / Sweden
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2025
Worldwide Gross $54,209
Production Snowglobe Films, Belgian Tax Shelter, Det Danske Filminstitut
Also known as
Begyndelser, Beginnings, Forbindelser, Kezdetek, Początki, Uued algused, Volver a ti, Ξεκινήματα
Director
Jeanette Nordahl
Cast
Trine Dyrholm
Trine Dyrholm
David Dencik
David Dencik
Bjørk Storm
Luna Fuglsang Svelmøe
Johanne Louise Schmidt
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.0
Rate 10 votes
7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
