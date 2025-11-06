Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Tickets
Poster of Maya, donne-moi un autre titre
1 poster Tickets from 500 ₽
Going 0
Not going 0
Kinoafisha Films Maya, donne-moi un autre titre

Maya, donne-moi un autre titre

Maya, donne-moi un autre titre
Tickets from 500 ₽
Going 0
Not going 0
Country France
Runtime 1 hour 3 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 6 November 2025
Release date
6 November 2025 Lithuania N7
Worldwide Gross $72,078
Production Partizan Films, Ciné+, Centre national du cinéma et de l'image animée (CNC)
Also known as
Maya, donne-moi un titre, Maya, Give Me a Title, Maya, Me Dê um Título, Maya, podaj tytuł, Maya, schenkst du mir einen Titel?, 爸爸的動畫家課
Director
Michel Gondry
Michel Gondry
Cast
Blanche Gardin
Blanche Gardin
Maya Gondry
Cast and Crew

Cartoon rating

6.0
Rate 10 votes
6.4 IMDb
Write review
How to book tickets How to book tickets with a bank card How to get to the cinema with an electronic ticket What to do if... Got any questions left?
The cinema reserves the right to change showtimes and ticket prices
Showtimes Showtimes and Tickets
Illyuzion
16:30 from 500 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
Cartoon reviews
No reviews
Write review

«Maya, donne-moi un autre titre» now playing

Tue 4
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Maya, donne-moi un autre titre? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₽
Started 20:50 from 400 ₽
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₽
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₽
Illyuzion
Kitay-gorod
2D
16:30 from 500 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
Moment istiny
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
Rowing for Gold
Rowing for Gold
2025, Russia, Drama
Finnick 2
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Good Boy
Good Boy
2025, USA, Horror, Thriller
Tron 3
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Lermontov. Doomsday
Lermontov. Doomsday
2025, Russia / Georgia, Biography
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Bone Lake
Bone Lake
2024, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Roofman
Roofman
2025, USA, Crime, Drama
Ice Fall
Ice Fall
2025, USA, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more