Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
1 poster
Tickets from 500 ₽
Going
0
Not going
0
Kinoafisha
Films
Maya, donne-moi un autre titre
Maya, donne-moi un autre titre
Maya, donne-moi un autre titre
Adventure
Animation
Comedy
Tickets from 500 ₽
Going
0
Not going
0
Country
France
Runtime
1 hour 3 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
6 November 2025
Release date
6 November 2025
Lithuania
N7
Worldwide Gross
$72,078
Production
Partizan Films, Ciné+, Centre national du cinéma et de l'image animée (CNC)
Also known as
Maya, donne-moi un titre, Maya, Give Me a Title, Maya, Me Dê um Título, Maya, podaj tytuł, Maya, schenkst du mir einen Titel?, 爸爸的動畫家課
Director
Michel Gondry
Cast
Blanche Gardin
Maya Gondry
Cast and Crew
Cartoon rating
6.0
Rate
10
votes
6.4
IMDb
Write review
How to book tickets
How to book tickets with a bank card
How to get to the cinema with an electronic ticket
What to do if...
Got any questions left?
The cinema reserves the right to change showtimes and ticket prices
Showtimes
Showtimes and Tickets
Illyuzion
16:30
from 500 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
4 November
from 500 ₽
All cinemas
Cartoon reviews
No reviews
Write review
«Maya, donne-moi un autre titre» now playing
Tue
4
Format
All
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Undeground
How do I book tickets for Maya, donne-moi un autre titre?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₽
Started
20:50
from 400 ₽
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₽
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₽
Illyuzion
Kitay-gorod
2D
16:30
from 500 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
Now Playing
New Releases
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
Rowing for Gold
2025, Russia, Drama
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Good Boy
2025, USA, Horror, Thriller
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Lermontov. Doomsday
2025, Russia / Georgia, Biography
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Bone Lake
2024, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Roofman
2025, USA, Crime, Drama
Ice Fall
2025, USA, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree