In a remote village in Xinjiang, a young Kazakh boy named Arsin, who finds solace in the company of plants. He soon meets Meiyu, a spirited Han girl whose unpredictable nature reminds him of a rare, otherworldly plant. As their friendship blossoms, it deepens into a delicate, dreamlike allegory that blurs the lines between reality and the enchanting world of botany.
CountryChina
Runtime1 hour 36 minutes
Production year2025
Also known as
Zhi wu xue jia, Botanik, Der Botaniker, The Botanist, 植物学家, 植物學家