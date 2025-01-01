Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Botanist
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films The Botanist

The Botanist

Zhi wu xue jia
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

In a remote village in Xinjiang, a young Kazakh boy named Arsin, who finds solace in the company of plants. He soon meets Meiyu, a spirited Han girl whose unpredictable nature reminds him of a rare, otherworldly plant. As their friendship blossoms, it deepens into a delicate, dreamlike allegory that blurs the lines between reality and the enchanting world of botany.
Country China
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2025
Also known as
Zhi wu xue jia, Botanik, Der Botaniker, The Botanist, 植物学家, 植物學家
Director
Jing Yi
Cast
Ren Zihan
Jahseleh Yesl
Nurdaolet Jalen
Eramazan Sarhet
Jomajan Songhat
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.0
Rate 10 votes
7 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Moment istiny
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
Rowing for Gold
Rowing for Gold
2025, Russia, Drama
Finnick 2
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Good Boy
Good Boy
2025, USA, Horror, Thriller
Tron 3
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Lermontov. Doomsday
Lermontov. Doomsday
2025, Russia / Georgia, Biography
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Roofman
Roofman
2025, USA, Crime, Drama
Bone Lake
Bone Lake
2024, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Ice Fall
Ice Fall
2025, USA, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more