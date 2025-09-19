Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Blue Trail
1 poster
Going 0
Not going 0
Kinoafisha Films The Blue Trail

The Blue Trail

O Último Azul 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

In the name of economic recovery, the Brazilian Government created a perennial system of compulsory vertical isolation for seniors over 80 to be confined in a colony. Teca is 77 and lives in the village of Muriti, in the Amazon, when she is surprised by the announcement of the age reduction, including her age group. Cornered, Teca makes an intriguing journey hidden from the officers amidst rivers, boats and the underworld to clandestinely try to fulfill her last dream, to take a plane ride.
The Blue Trail - trailer
The Blue Trail  trailer
Country Brazil / Mexico / Chile / Netherlands
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 19 September 2025
Release date
8 October 2025 Czechia
16 January 2026 Latvia N12
2 October 2025 Lithuania N16
19 September 2025 Romania
Worldwide Gross $148,303
Production Desvia Filmes, Cinevinay, Viking Films
Also known as
O Último Azul, The Blue Trail, Das tiefste Blau, El último azul, Albastru infinit, Azúr ösvény, Bezgalīgā zilgme, Błękitny szlak, Den blå färden, El sendero azul, Il sentiero azzurro, Les Voyages de Tereza, Modra sled, Modrou stezkou, Sendero azul, Sinisest sinisem, Tereza - O Último Azul, Γαλάζιο μονοπάτι, Блакитна стежка, Голубая тропа
Director
Gabriel Mascaro
Gabriel Mascaro
Cast
Denise Weinberg
Rodrigo Santoro
Rodrigo Santoro
Miriam Socarras
Rosa Malagueta
Clarissa Pinheiro
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.4
Rate 10 votes
7.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Trailers All trailers
The Blue Trail - trailer
The Blue Trail Trailer
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more