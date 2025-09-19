In the name of economic recovery, the Brazilian Government created a perennial system of compulsory vertical isolation for seniors over 80 to be confined in a colony. Teca is 77 and lives in the village of Muriti, in the Amazon, when she is surprised by the announcement of the age reduction, including her age group. Cornered, Teca makes an intriguing journey hidden from the officers amidst rivers, boats and the underworld to clandestinely try to fulfill her last dream, to take a plane ride.
