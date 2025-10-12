When the astronaut Celeste blasts off into space on her first solo mission, the guardian robot that has accompanied her throughout her childhood is left alone to wonder: What now? A tomorrow-days lullaby about finding your place in the universe.
CountryCanada
Runtime1 hour 26 minutes
Production year2025
World premiere12 October 2025
Release date
12 October 2025
Serbia
o.A.
Worldwide Gross$1,627
ProductionFilms Outsiders, Les
Also known as
Space Cadet, Cadete espacial, L'odyssée de Céleste, Robot, Celeste & das All