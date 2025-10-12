Menu
No poster for this film
Space Cadet

Space Cadet 18+
Synopsis

When the astronaut Celeste blasts off into space on her first solo mission, the guardian robot that has accompanied her throughout her childhood is left alone to wonder: What now? A tomorrow-days lullaby about finding your place in the universe.
Country Canada
Runtime 1 hour 26 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 12 October 2025
Release date
12 October 2025 Serbia o.A.
Worldwide Gross $1,627
Production Films Outsiders, Les
Also known as
Space Cadet, Cadete espacial, L'odyssée de Céleste, Robot, Celeste & das All
Director
Kid Koala
7.6
Rate 10 votes
7.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025  Best Animated Films 
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
