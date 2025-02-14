Interesting facts
Chosen as Slovenia's official entry in the 'Best International Feature Film' category for the 98th Academy Awards in 2026.
|15 January 2026
|Brazil
|16
|18 June 2026
|Czechia
|11 March 2026
|France
|29 January 2026
|Germany
|12
|29 August 2025
|Great Britain
|15
|28 May 2026
|Hong Kong
|IIB
|9 October 2025
|Italy
|30 July 2026
|Netherlands
|AL
|25 June 2026
|Portugal
|M/12
|15 May 2026
|Spain
|12 December 2025
|USA
|12 February 2026
|Ukraine
Chosen as Slovenia's official entry in the 'Best International Feature Film' category for the 98th Academy Awards in 2026.