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Poster of Little Trouble Girls
6.9
Kinoafisha Films Little Trouble Girls
6.9

Little Trouble Girls

, 2025
Kaj ti je deklica
Croatia, Slovenia, Serbia, Italy / Drama / 18+
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Poster of Little Trouble Girls
6.9
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Synopsis

Introverted 16-year-old Lucia joins her Catholic school's all-girls choir, where she befriends Ana-Maria, a popular and flirty third-year student. But when the choir travels to a countryside convent for a weekend of intensive rehearsals, Lucia’s interest in a dark-eyed restoration worker tests her friendship with Ana-Maria and the other girls. As she navigates unfamiliar surroundings and her budding sexuality, Lucia begins to question her beliefs and values, disrupting the harmony within the choir.

Cast

Jara Sofija Ostan
Lucija
Mina Svajger
Ana-Marija
Sasa Tabakovic
Conductor
Natasa Burger
Mother (Helena)
Tomazin Irena
Marko Mandić
Lotos Šparovec
Father (Niko)
Popovic Stasa
Klara
Strle Mateja
Ursula
Sasa Pavcek
Sister Magda
Mattia Cason
Worker
Damjan Trbovc
Priest
Director Urska Djukic
Writer Urska Djukic, Jérémie Dubois
Composer Kranjcan Lojze
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Croatia / Slovenia / Serbia / Italy
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 13 October 2025
World premiere 14 February 2025
Release date
15 January 2026 Brazil 16
18 June 2026 Czechia
11 March 2026 France
29 January 2026 Germany 12
29 August 2025 Great Britain 15
28 May 2026 Hong Kong IIB
9 October 2025 Italy
30 July 2026 Netherlands AL
25 June 2026 Portugal M/12
15 May 2026 Spain
12 December 2025 USA
12 February 2026 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $66,414
Production SPOK Films, Staragara I.T., Izazov365
Also known as
Kaj ti je deklica, Little Trouble Girls, Pequenos Pecados, Co ci jest, dziewczyno, Co je ti, holka?, Čo ti je, dievča?, Dobre djevojke, Dziewczyny i ich problemy, La chica del coro, La Ragazza Del Coro, Μικρές ταραχοποιοί, Привет, подруга, 少女的歧想, 花漾少女心

Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
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