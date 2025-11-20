Menu
7.3 IMDb Rating: 7.3
3 posters
Kinoafisha Films If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
Going 4
Not going 0

Synopsis

With her life crashing down around her, Linda attempts to navigate her child’s mysterious illness, her absent husband, a missing person, and an increasingly hostile relationship with her therapist.
If I Had Legs I'd Kick You - trailer
If I Had Legs I'd Kick You  trailer
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 53 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 20 November 2025
Release date
20 November 2025 Russia Вольга
Production A24, Bronxburgh, Central Pictures
Also known as
If I Had Legs I'd Kick You, Gdybym miała nogi, kopnęłabym cię, Se Eu Tivesse Pernas, Te Chutaria, Si pudiera, te daría una patada, Я бы тебя пнула, если бы могла
Director
Mary Bronstein
Cast
Rose Byrne
Rose Byrne
Delaney Quinn
Ivy Wolk
Christian Slater
Christian Slater
Conan O'Brien
Conan O'Brien
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
7.3 IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Film Trailers All trailers
If I Had Legs I'd Kick You - trailer
If I Had Legs I'd Kick You Trailer
If I Had Legs I'd Kick You - trailer in russian
If I Had Legs I'd Kick You Trailer in russian
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
