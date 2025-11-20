Menu
If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
Comedy
Drama
Synopsis
With her life crashing down around her, Linda attempts to navigate her child’s mysterious illness, her absent husband, a missing person, and an increasingly hostile relationship with her therapist.
If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 53 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
20 November 2025
Release date
20 November 2025
Russia
Вольга
Production
A24, Bronxburgh, Central Pictures
Also known as
If I Had Legs I'd Kick You, Gdybym miała nogi, kopnęłabym cię, Se Eu Tivesse Pernas, Te Chutaria, Si pudiera, te daría una patada, Я бы тебя пнула, если бы могла
Director
Mary Bronstein
Cast
Rose Byrne
Delaney Quinn
Ivy Wolk
Christian Slater
Conan O'Brien
Film rating
7.3
7.3
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Film Trailers
If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
Trailer
If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
Trailer in russian
