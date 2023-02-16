When Isra’a discovers she is expecting another baby amid the civil war in Yemen, she and her husband decide she should have an abortion. But this creates enormous difficulties – in their relationship and elsewhere. A moving story from an all-too-often forgotten crisis region.
CountrySaudi Arabia / Sudan / Yemen
Runtime1 hour 31 minutes
Production year2023
World premiere16 February 2023
Release date
31 January 2024
France
11 August 2023
Taiwan
ProductionAdenium Productions
Also known as
Al-Murhiqun, The Burdened, Al Murhaqoon, al-Murhiqūn, Les lueurs d'Aden, Obciążeni, Οι βασανισμένοι, Обременённый, 家庭负担, 腹荷