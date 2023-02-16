Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Burdened
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films The Burdened

The Burdened

The Burdened 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

When Isra’a discovers she is expecting another baby amid the civil war in Yemen, she and her husband decide she should have an abortion. But this creates enormous difficulties – in their relationship and elsewhere. A moving story from an all-too-often forgotten crisis region.
Country Saudi Arabia / Sudan / Yemen
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 16 February 2023
Release date
31 January 2024 France
11 August 2023 Taiwan
Production Adenium Productions
Also known as
Al-Murhiqun, The Burdened, Al Murhaqoon, al-Murhiqūn, Les lueurs d'Aden, Obciążeni, Οι βασανισμένοι, Обременённый, 家庭负担, 腹荷
Director
Amr Gamal
Cast
Khaled Hamdan
Abeer Mohammed
Samah Alamrani
Awsam Abdulrahman
Shahd Algonfedy
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more