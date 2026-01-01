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Leonie Benesch
Leonie Benesch
Kinoafisha
Persons
Leonie Benesch
Leonie Benesch
Leonie Benesch
Date of Birth
22 April 1991
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
8.6
The Crown
(2016)
8.3
Babylon Berlin
(2017)
8.0
Late Shift
(2025)
Filmography
Prisoner
Action, Thriller
2026, Great Britain
8
Late Shift
Heldin
Crime, Drama, Thriller
2025, Switzerland / Germany
6.4
The Hero of Friedrichstrasse Station
Der Held vom Bahnhof Friedrichstraße
Comedy, Drama
2025, Germany
6.8
September 5
September 5
History, Thriller
2024, Germany / USA
Watch trailer
6.6
Der Schwarm
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2023, Germany/Austria/Belgium/Italy/Switzerland/France/Japan
7.6
The Teachers' Lounge
Das Lehrerzimmer
Drama
2023, Germany
Watch trailer
7.1
Around the World in 80 Days
Drama, Comedy, Adventure
2021, France/Germany/Italy
6.6
Spy City
Drama, Thriller
2020, Germany/USA
Show more
News about Leonie Benesch’s private life
'September 5': Thrilling Munich Massacre Drama – 93% on Rotten Tomatoes, Now Streaming
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