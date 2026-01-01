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Leonie Benesch
Leonie Benesch Leonie Benesch
Kinoafisha Persons Leonie Benesch

Leonie Benesch

Leonie Benesch

Date of Birth
22 April 1991
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Comedy actress

Popular Films

The Crown 8.6
The Crown (2016)
Babylon Berlin 8.3
Babylon Berlin (2017)
Late Shift 8.0
Late Shift (2025)

Filmography

Prisoner
Prisoner
Action, Thriller 2026, Great Britain
Late Shift 8
Late Shift Heldin
Crime, Drama, Thriller 2025, Switzerland / Germany
The Hero of Friedrichstrasse Station 6.4
The Hero of Friedrichstrasse Station Der Held vom Bahnhof Friedrichstraße
Comedy, Drama 2025, Germany
September 5 6.8
September 5 September 5
History, Thriller 2024, Germany / USA
Watch trailer
Der Schwarm 6.6
Der Schwarm
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2023, Germany/Austria/Belgium/Italy/Switzerland/France/Japan
The Teachers' Lounge 7.6
The Teachers' Lounge Das Lehrerzimmer
Drama 2023, Germany
Watch trailer
Around the World in 80 Days 7.1
Around the World in 80 Days
Drama, Comedy, Adventure 2021, France/Germany/Italy
Spy City 6.6
Spy City
Drama, Thriller 2020, Germany/USA
Show more
News about Leonie Benesch’s private life
Still from the film 'September 5'
'September 5': Thrilling Munich Massacre Drama – 93% on Rotten Tomatoes, Now Streaming
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