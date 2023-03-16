Lucía is a six-year-old girl, who sometimes struggles as the world tries to catch up with the fact that she has a penis. As the summer holidays pass, she explores her femininity alongside the women of her family who at the same time reflect on their own femininity.
CountrySpain
Runtime2 hours 5 minutes
Production year2023
Online premiere27 October 2023
World premiere16 March 2023
Release date
30 June 2023
Austria
12 October 2023
Denmark
7
14 February 2024
France
29 June 2023
Germany
6
22 August 2024
Greece
30 November 2023
Hungary
11 January 2024
Israel
14 December 2023
Italy
5 January 2024
Japan
16 March 2023
Lithuania
N13
11 January 2024
Netherlands
AL
8 December 2023
Poland
20 July 2023
Portugal
7 December 2023
Serbia
27 December 2023
South Korea
12
21 April 2023
Spain
17 November 2023
Sweden
Btl
8 March 2024
Taiwan
6+
Worldwide Gross$1,193,593
ProductionEspecies de Abejas, Euskal Irrati Telebista (EiTB), Gariza Films
Also known as
20.000 especies de abejas, 20,000 Species of Bees, 20, 000 Species of Bees, 20.000 Arten von Bienen, 20 000 espèces d'abeilles, 20 000 Espécies de Abelhas, 20 000 gatunków pszczół, 20 Ngàn Loài Ong, 20 мың ара тұқымдары, 20 тысяч пород пчёл, 20,000 Minim shel Dvorim, 20.000 espècies d'abelles, 20.000 Espécies de Abelhas, 20.000 specie di api, 20.000 vrsta pčela, 20.000 είδη μελισσών, 20000 liiki mesilasi, A méhek húszezer fajtája, Kald mig Lucía, Kalla mig Lucía, ミツバチと私, 兩萬種蜜蜂, 花蜂二萬種