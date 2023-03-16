Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of 20,000 Species of Bees
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films 20,000 Species of Bees

20,000 Species of Bees

20.000 especies de abejas 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Lucía is a six-year-old girl, who sometimes struggles as the world tries to catch up with the fact that she has a penis. As the summer holidays pass, she explores her femininity alongside the women of her family who at the same time reflect on their own femininity.
Country Spain
Runtime 2 hours 5 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 27 October 2023
World premiere 16 March 2023
Release date
30 June 2023 Austria
12 October 2023 Denmark 7
14 February 2024 France
29 June 2023 Germany 6
22 August 2024 Greece
30 November 2023 Hungary
11 January 2024 Israel
14 December 2023 Italy
5 January 2024 Japan
16 March 2023 Lithuania N13
11 January 2024 Netherlands AL
8 December 2023 Poland
20 July 2023 Portugal
7 December 2023 Serbia
27 December 2023 South Korea 12
21 April 2023 Spain
17 November 2023 Sweden Btl
8 March 2024 Taiwan 6+
Worldwide Gross $1,193,593
Production Especies de Abejas, Euskal Irrati Telebista (EiTB), Gariza Films
Also known as
20.000 especies de abejas, 20,000 Species of Bees, 20, 000 Species of Bees, 20.000 Arten von Bienen, 20 000 espèces d'abeilles, 20 000 Espécies de Abelhas, 20 000 gatunków pszczół, 20 Ngàn Loài Ong, 20 мың ара тұқымдары, 20 тысяч пород пчёл, 20,000 Minim shel Dvorim, 20.000 espècies d'abelles, 20.000 Espécies de Abelhas, 20.000 specie di api, 20.000 vrsta pčela, 20.000 είδη μελισσών, 20000 liiki mesilasi, A méhek húszezer fajtája, Kald mig Lucía, Kalla mig Lucía, ミツバチと私, 兩萬種蜜蜂, 花蜂二萬種
Director
Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren
Cast
Sofía Otero
Ane Gabarain
Itziar Lazkano
Martxelo Rubio
Patricia López Arnaiz
Cast and Crew
Similar films for 20,000 Species of Bees
Amador 6.5
Amador (2010)
Dos Abrazos 6.4
Dos Abrazos (2007)
Train of Shadows 7.3
Train of Shadows (1997)

Film rating

7.3
Rate 13 votes
7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Charlie the Wonderdog
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more