Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Film lists
New Releases
Ratings
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Top Films
Top 1000 Films
Action
Rating of the best films in the Action genre
Top 1000
Most Anticipated
Now Playing
TV Shows
9.1
1
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Action, Adventure, Animation
2025, Japan
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
9.1
2
Attack on Titan the Movie: The Last Attack
Action, Animation, Drama
2024, Japan
Rate
Watch trailer
8.8
3
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
Adventure, Action, Fantasy
2001, New Zealand / USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.8
4
The Dark Knight
Drama, Mystery, Thriller, Action
2008, USA
Rate
Tickets
8.8
5
Inception
Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2010, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Tickets
8.7
6
Solo Leveling: ReAwakening
Action, Adventure, Animation
2024, Japan
Rate
Watch trailer
8.7
7
Dune: Part Two
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure, Drama
2024, USA / Canada
Rate
Watch trailer
8.7
8
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Action, Adventure, Animation
2022, Canada / USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.7
9
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Action, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Adventure
1991, USA / France
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
8.7
10
How to Train Your Dragon
Action, Adventure, Family
2025, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
8.7
11
The Matrix
Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller
1999, Australia / USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.6
12
Fight Club
Thriller, Action, Drama
1999, USA / Germany
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
8.6
13
Zack Snyder's Justice League
Action, Adventure, Fantasy
2021, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.6
14
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
2021, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.6
15
Batman Begins
Crime, Thriller, Adventure, Fairy Tale, Action
2005, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.6
16
Gladiator
Adventure, Drama, Action
2000, Great Britain / USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.6
17
Back to the Future
Adventure, Sci-Fi, Comedy, Action
1985, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
8.6
18
Las guerreras k-pop
Action, Adventure, Animation
2025, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
8.5
19
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
2023, USA
Rate
8.5
20
Avengers: Infinity War
Action, Sci-Fi
2018, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.5
21
Braveheart
War, Biography, Action, Drama
1995, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.5
22
Avengers: Endgame
Action, Sci-Fi
2019, USA
Rate
Tickets
8.5
23
Mesto vstrechi izmenit nelzya
Crime, Detective, Action
1979, USSR
Rate
8.5
24
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
Adventure, Action
2003, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
8.4
25
Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha-Hen
Action, Adventure, Animation, Anime
2020, Japan
Rate
Watch trailer
8.4
26
Avatar
Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2009, USA
Rate
Tickets
8.4
27
The Dark Knight Rises
Drama, Thriller, Action
2012, USA / Great Britain
Rate
8.4
28
Raiders of the Lost Ark
Adventure, Thriller, Action
1981, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.3
29
Die Hard
Thriller, Crime, Action
1988, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.3
30
SPY x FAMILY CODE: White
Action, Animation, Comedy, Anime
2023, Japan
Rate
8.3
31
Logan
Action, Sci-Fi
2017, USA
Rate
8.3
32
Aliens
Thriller, Horror, Action, Sci-Fi
1986, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Watch trailer
8.3
33
The Treasure of the Sierra Madre
Drama, Action, Adventure, Western
1948, USA
Rate
8.3
34
X-Men: Days of Future Past
Sci-Fi, Action, Fantasy
2014, USA
Rate
8.3
35
Guardians of the Galaxy
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
2014, USA
Rate
8.3
36
Iron Man
Adventure, Sci-Fi, Action, Thriller
2008, USA
Rate
8.3
37
The Gentlemen
Action, Crime
2020, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
8.3
38
Brother
Action, Drama
1997, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
8.3
39
Spider-Man
Action, Sci-Fi, Adventure, Thriller
2002, USA
Rate
Tickets
8.3
40
All Quiet on the Western Front
Drama, Action, War
1930, USA
Rate
8.3
41
The Avengers
Action
2012, USA
Rate
8.3
42
Top Gun: Maverick
Action
2022, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.2
43
Zootopia
Animation, Action, Adventure, Family, Comedy
2016, USA
Rate
8.2
44
Transformers One
Action, Adventure, Animation
2024, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.2
45
Avatar: The Way of Water
Adventure, Action, Sci-Fi
2022, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
8.2
46
The Count of Monte Cristo
Action, Adventure, Drama
2024, France
Rate
8.2
47
Thor: Ragnarok
Fantasy, Drama, Action
2017, USA
Rate
8.2
48
John Wick: Chapter 4
Action, Thriller, Crime
2023, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.2
49
The Covenant
Action, Thriller, Crime
2023, Great Britain / Spain
Rate
Watch trailer
8.2
50
Knockin' on Heaven's Door
Action, Drama, Adventure, Comedy
1997, Germany / Netherlands / Belgium
Rate
Watch trailer
8.2
51
The Terminator
Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action
1984, Great Britain / USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.2
52
Edge of Tomorrow
Sci-Fi, Action
2014, USA
Rate
8.2
53
Saving Private Ryan
Action, War, Drama
1998, USA
Rate
8.2
54
Spider-Man 2
Action, Sci-Fi, Adventure
2004, USA
Rate
Tickets
8.2
55
My Hero Academia the Movie: You're Next
Action, Animation, Fantasy, Anime
2024, Japan
Rate
Watch trailer
8.1
56
Captain America: Civil War
Action, Sci-Fi
2016, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.1
57
X-Men: First Class
Action, Sci-Fi, Drama
2011, USA
Rate
8.1
58
The Batman
Sci-Fi, Action, Crime
2022, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.1
59
Brother 2
Action, Crime
2000, USA / Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
8.1
60
The Fifth Element
Adventure, Thriller, Action, Sci-Fi, Romantic
1997, France
Rate
Watch trailer
8.1
61
Furiosa
Action
2024, USA
Rate
8.1
62
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure, Thriller
1989, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.1
63
Blade II
Action, Fantasy, Thriller, Adventure
2002, Germany / USA
Rate
8.1
64
Metropolis
Action, Sci-Fi, Drama, Thriller
1927, Germany
Rate
8.1
65
Back to the Future Part III
Adventure, Sci-Fi, Western, Comedy, Action
1990, USA
Rate
Tickets
8.0
66
Deadpool & Wolverine
Sci-Fi, Action, Comedy
2024, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
8.0
67
Captain America: The Winter Soldier
Adventure, Sci-Fi, Action
2014, USA
Rate
8.0
68
Kick-Ass
Action, Drama, Comedy
2009, USA
Rate
8.0
69
The Adventures of Robin Hood
Adventure, Romantic, Action
1938, USA
Rate
8.0
70
Rush
Biography, Drama, Action, Sport
2012, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
8.0
71
Deadpool
Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Action
2016, USA / Canada
Rate
8.0
72
Apocalypto
Action, Adventure, Drama
2006, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.0
73
X-Men 2
Action, Drama, Sci-Fi
2003, USA
Rate
8.0
74
Mad Max: Fury Road
Adventure, Action
2015, Australia / USA
Rate
8.0
75
Taken
Thriller, Action
2008, France
Rate
8.0
76
Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One
Action, Crime, Thriller
2023, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.0
77
Gran Turismo
Action, Adventure, Drama
2023, USA / Japan
Rate
Watch trailer
8.0
78
King Kong
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Horror, Action
1933, USA
Rate
8.0
79
X-Men
Thriller, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2000, USA
Rate
8.0
80
Kill Bill: Vol. 1
Drama, Comedy, Crime, Thriller, Action
2003, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
8.0
81
Sound of Freedom
Action, Biography, Drama
2023, USA
Rate
8.0
82
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Fantasy, Action, Comedy
2021, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.0
83
Blade
Horror, Thriller, Action
1998, USA
Rate
8.0
84
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Action, Sci-Fi
2017, USA
Rate
Tickets
8.0
85
Inglourious Basterds
Drama, War, Adventure, Action
2009, Germany / USA
Rate
Tickets
8.0
86
The Last Samurai
Adventure, Action, War, Drama
2003, USA
Rate
8.0
87
Casino Royale
Adventure, Action, Thriller
2006, USA / Germany / Great Britain / Czechia
Rate
8.0
88
Spider-Man: Far from Home
Sci-Fi, Action
2019, USA
Rate
8.0
89
Dune
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
2021, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.0
90
How to Train Your Dragon 2
Comedy, Fantasy, Animation, Action, Adventure
2014, USA
Rate
8.0
91
Sherlock Holmes
Drama, Action, Crime, Adventure, Mystery
2009, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Tickets
8.0
92
Ghostbusters
Comedy, Sci-Fi, Action
1984, USA
Rate
8.0
93
Warrior
Drama, Action
2011, USA
Rate
8.0
94
Big Hero 6
Comedy, Action, Animation, Family
2014, USA
Rate
7.9
95
Lilo & Stitch
Action, Adventure, Comedy
2025, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.9
96
The Bourne Ultimatum
Adventure, Thriller, Drama, Action
2007, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.9
97
Ant-Man
Sci-Fi, Action
2015, USA / Great Britain
Rate
7.9
98
Captain Blood
Romantic, Action, Adventure
1935, USA
Rate
7.9
99
Агент Эмерсон
Action, Adventure
2019, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.9
100
Sahara
Action, Drama, War
1943, USA
Rate
Genre
Action
Adult
Adventure
Animation
Anime
Ballet
Biography
Catastrophe
Children's
Comedy
Compilation
Concert
Crime
Detective
Documentary
Drama
Fairy Tale
Family
Fantasy
Film-Noir
History
Horror
Music
Musical
Mystery
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Short
Sport
Theatrical
Thriller
War
Western
Country
Algeria
Argentina
Australia
Austria
Azerbaijan
Belarus
Belgium
Brazil
Bulgaria
Burkina Faso
Cambodia
Canada
Chile
China
Colombia
Croatia
Czechia
Denmark
Dominican Republic
East Germany
Egypt
Estonia
Finland
France
Georgia
Germany
Great Britain
Greece
Hong Kong
Hungary
Iceland
India
Indonesia
Iran (Islamic Republic of)
Ireland
Israel
Italy
Japan
Kazakhstan
Kosovo
Kyrgyzstan
Latvia
Lebanon
Liechtenstein
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Malaysia
Malta
Mexico
Monaco
Mongolia
Montenegro
Morocco
Netherlands
New Zealand
North Macedonia
Norway
Paraguay
Peru
Poland
Portugal
Qatar
Romania
Russia
Russian Empire
Saudi Arabia
Serbia
Singapore
South Africa
South Korea
Spain
Sweden
Switzerland
Syrian Arab Republic
Taiwan, Province of China
Thailand
Turkey
UAE
USA
USSR
Ukraine
Uruguay
Venezuela
Viet Nam
West Germany
Yugoslavia
Year
2025
2024
2023
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
1989
1988
1987
1986
1985
1984
1983
1982
1981
1980
1979
1978
1977
1976
1975
1974
1973
1972
1971
1970
1969
1968
1966
1965
1964
1963
1962
1961
1960
1959
1958
1957
1956
1955
1954
1953
1952
1951
1950
1949
1948
1947
1946
1945
1944
1943
1942
1941
1940
1939
1938
1937
1936
1935
1934
1933
1932
1931
1930
1929
1928
1927
1926
1925
1924
1923
1922
1921
1920
1919
1918
1916
1915
Apply
Reset
Most Anticipated Films
Top 1000 Films
Top Films in Cinemas
Best films of 2025
Best films of 2024
Best films of 2023
Best films of 2022
Best films of 2021
Top Films by Country
Top Films by Genre
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
Forward
Most Anticipated Films
917
Avatar 3
25 December 2025
537
Chebi 2
1 January 2026
123
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
25 December 2025
104
Now You See Me 3
13 November 2025
95
Mazhor v Dubae
30 October 2025
Top Films in Cinemas
10
Parts of Happiness, or Salt Beans Mezzanine
9.6
Angels Don’t Buzz
9.2
Mahavatar Narsimha
9.1
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
9.0
Min aatym Taptal
Top 1000 Films
9.1
The Shawshank Redemption
9.1
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
9.1
Attack on Titan the Movie: The Last Attack
9.1
Ateez World Tour [Towards the Light: Will to Power] in Cinemas
8.9
The Green Mile
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree