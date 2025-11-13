Menu
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films 2020

Top films of 2020

Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha-Hen 8.4
1 Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha-Hen
Action, Adventure, Animation, Anime 2020, Japan
Soul 8.3
2 Soul
Animation, Family, Adventure, Comedy 2020, USA
Violet Evergarden: The Movie 8.3
3 Violet Evergarden: The Movie
Animation, Drama, Fantasy, Anime 2020, Japan
The Gentlemen 8.3
4 The Gentlemen
Action, Crime 2020, USA
The Father 8.2
5 The Father
Drama 2020, Great Britain / France
6 Josee to Tora to Sakana-tachi
Animation, Drama, Romantic, Anime 2020, Japan
Another Round 7.7
7 Another Round
Comedy, Drama 2020, Denmark / Sweden / Netherlands
The Call of the Wild 7.6
8 The Call of the Wild
Adventure, Animation, Family 2020, USA
A Dog Named Palma 7.5
9 A Dog Named Palma
Drama 2020, Russia
The Silver Skates 7.5
10 The Silver Skates
Adventure, Fantasy 2020, Russia
Minamata 7.4
11 Minamata
Drama 2020, USA
Fire 7.3
12 Fire
Drama 2020, Russia
Tenet 7.3
13 Tenet
Sci-Fi, Action, Thriller 2020, USA / Great Britain
Bad Boys for Life 7.3
14 Bad Boys for Life
Action, Crime, Comedy 2020, USA
The Dry 7.3
15 The Dry
Crime, Drama, Mystery 2020, Australia / USA
Ice 2 7.3
16 Ice 2
Romantic, Drama 2020, Russia
Homeland 7.2
17 Homeland
Comedy, Drama 2020, Russia
The Last Frontier 7.1
18 The Last Frontier
War, History, Drama 2020, Russia
One Breath 7.0
19 One Breath
Sport, Drama 2020, Russia
Nebo 7.0
20 Nebo
War, Drama 2020, Russia
AK-47 7.0
21 AK-47
War, History 2020, Russia
The Invisible Man 7.0
22 The Invisible Man
Horror, Sci-Fi 2020, USA
Schastye v konverte 7.0
23 Schastye v konverte
Family 2020, Russia
Wonder Woman 1984 7.0
24 Wonder Woman 1984
Action, Sci-Fi, Adventure 2020, USA
Boss Level 6.9
25 Boss Level
Action, Thriller, Sci-Fi 2020, USA
The Last Warrior: Root of Evil 6.9
26 The Last Warrior: Root of Evil
Fantasy, Adventure 2020, Russia
Extraction 6.9
27 Extraction
Action, Thriller 2020, USA
Birds of Prey 6.8
28 Birds of Prey
Sci-Fi, Action, Thriller 2020, USA
Bloodshot 6.8
29 Bloodshot
Action, Sci-Fi 2020, USA
The Eight Hundred 6.8
30 The Eight Hundred
War, Drama 2020, China
X-Men: The New Mutants 6.8
31 X-Men: The New Mutants
Sci-Fi, Action 2020, USA
I Still Believe 6.8
32 I Still Believe
Romantic 2020, USA
Hotel Belgrade 6.7
33 Hotel Belgrade
Comedy 2020, Russia
Greenland 6.7
34 Greenland
Thriller 2020, USA
Bombshell 6.7
35 Bombshell
Drama 2020, USA
Trolls 2 6.6
36 Trolls 2
Animation, Children's 2020, USA
The Red Ghost 6.6
37 The Red Ghost
Drama, History 2020, Russia
The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle 6.6
38 The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle
Comedy 2020, USA
After We Collided 6.6
39 After We Collided
Romantic 2020, USA
Mulan 6.5
40 Mulan
Fantasy, Drama, Action 2020, USA / China / Canada
I Care a Lot 6.4
41 I Care a Lot
Comedy, Crime, Thriller 2020, Great Britain
The War with Grandpa 6.3
42 The War with Grandpa
Comedy, Family 2020, USA
Flashback 6.2
43 Flashback
Thriller 2020, Canada
Upon the Magic Roads 6.2
44 Upon the Magic Roads
Adventure, Fantasy 2020, Russia
Monster Hunter 6.1
45 Monster Hunter
Fantasy 2020, USA / Germany / Japan / China
Invasion 6.0
46 Invasion
Sci-Fi, Action 2020, Russia
Arkansas 6.0
47 Arkansas
Thriller, Drama, Crime 2020, USA
Silent Night 5.9
48 Silent Night
Comedy, Horror 2020, Great Britain
The Witches 5.9
49 The Witches
Fantasy 2020, USA
Stuck Together 5.9
50 Stuck Together
Comedy 2020, France
Marafon zhelaniy 5.7
51 Marafon zhelaniy
Comedy, Romantic 2020, Russia
Chernobyl: Abyss 5.7
52 Chernobyl: Abyss
Drama, History 2020, Russia
Love, Wedding, Repeat 5.6
53 Love, Wedding, Repeat
Comedy, Romantic 2020, Italy
Streltsov 5.6
54 Streltsov
Biography, Sport, Drama 2020, Russia
Deeper! 5.4
55 Deeper!
Comedy 2020, Russia
Cosmoball 5.4
56 Cosmoball
Sci-Fi, Adventure 2020, Russia
Fantasy Island 5.4
57 Fantasy Island
Horror, Sci-Fi 2020, USA
Cranston Academy: Monster Zone 5.2
58 Cranston Academy: Monster Zone
Animation 2020, Great Britain / Mexico / Canada
The Roads Not Taken 5.1
59 The Roads Not Taken
Drama 2020, Great Britain / USA
(NE) Idealnyy muzhchina 4.9
60 (NE) Idealnyy muzhchina
Comedy, Sci-Fi, Romantic 2020, Russia
Onze jongens in Miami 4.8
61 Onze jongens in Miami
Comedy 2020, Netherlands
Like a Boss 4.7
62 Like a Boss
Comedy 2020, USA
Sky Team 4.6
63 Sky Team
Drama, Sport 2020, Russia / Belarus
The Unlit 4.1
64 The Unlit
Thriller 2020, Australia
