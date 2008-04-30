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Poster of Iron Man
8.3
Iron Man - trailer in russian
Kinoafisha Films Iron Man
8.3

Iron Man

, 2008
Iron Man
USA / Adventure, Sci-Fi, Action, Thriller / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Iron Man
8.3
Iron Man - trailer in russian
Iron Man  trailer in russian

Synopsis

After being held captive in an Afghan cave, billionaire engineer Tony Stark creates a unique weaponized suit of armor to fight evil.

Cast

Robert Downey Jr.
Robert Downey Jr.
Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow
Samuel L. Jackson
Samuel L. Jackson
Paul Bettany
Paul Bettany
Jeff Bridges
Jeff Bridges
Leslie Bibb
Leslie Bibb
Director Jon Favreau
Writer Mark Fergus, Hawk Ostby, Stan Lee, Art Marcum, Matt Holloway
Composer Ramin Djawadi
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 8 minutes
Production year 2008
World premiere 30 April 2008
Release date
1 May 2008 Russia UPI 16+
30 April 2008 Argentina
1 May 2008 Australia
1 May 2008 Austria
1 May 2008 Belarus
30 April 2008 Belgium
30 April 2008 Brazil
2 May 2008 Bulgaria
2 May 2008 Canada
30 April 2008 China
30 April 2008 Colombia
1 May 2008 Croatia
1 May 2008 Czechia
30 April 2008 Denmark
7 May 2008 Egypt
1 May 2008 Estonia
1 May 2008 Finland
30 April 2008 France
30 April 2008 Germany
2 May 2008 Great Britain
1 May 2008 Greece
30 April 2008 Hong Kong
30 April 2008 Hungary
30 April 2008 Iceland
1 May 2008 India
30 April 2008 Indonesia
2 May 2008 Ireland
1 May 2008 Israel
1 May 2008 Italy
27 September 2008 Japan
1 May 2008 Kazakhstan
1 May 2008 Kuwait
5 July 2024 Latvia N12
1 May 2008 Lithuania
30 April 2008 Malaysia
30 April 2008 Mexico
30 April 2008 Morocco
1 May 2008 Netherlands
1 May 2008 New Zealand M
30 April 2008 Norway
2 May 2008 Pakistan
30 April 2008 Panama
30 April 2008 Peru
30 April 2008 Philippines
30 April 2008 Poland
1 May 2008 Portugal
2 May 2008 Romania
30 April 2008 Singapore
1 May 2008 Slovakia
1 May 2008 South Africa
30 April 2008 South Korea
30 April 2008 Spain
1 May 2008 Sweden
30 April 2008 Switzerland
30 April 2008 Taiwan
2 May 2008 Turkey
1 May 2008 UAE
2 May 2008 USA
30 April 2008 Ukraine
30 April 2008 Uruguay
30 April 2008 Venezuela
16 May 2008 Viet Nam
MPAA PG-13
Budget $140,000,000
Worldwide Gross $585,796,247
Production Paramount Pictures, Marvel Entertainment, Marvel Studios
Also known as
Iron Man, Iron Man. El Hombre de Hierro, Homem de Ferro, Ironman, Железный человек, A vasember, Aian Man, Demir Adam, Dəmir adam, Dzelzs vīrs, Geležinis žmogus, Iron man - El hombre de hierro, Iron Man: Omul de oțel, Járnmaðurinn, Người Sắt, O atsalenios anthropos, Omul de fier, Raudmees, Rkinis katsi, Temir odam, Železný Muž, Ο Ατσαλένιος Άνθρωπος, Ајрон Мен, Гвоздени Човек, Железният човек, Залізна людина, Одами оҳан, Темір адам, आयरन मैन, 아이언맨, アイアンマン, 钢铁侠, 鋼鐵人, 鐵甲奇俠

Film rating

8.3
Rate 303 votes
7.9 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  115 In the Adventure genre  35 In the Sci-Fi genre  19 In the Action genre  34 In the Thriller genre  25 In films of USA  74 In films of 2008  3

Film Trailers

All trailers
Iron Man - trailer in russian
Iron Man Trailer in russian
Iron Man - trailer
Iron Man Trailer
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Quotes

[last lines]
Tony Stark There's been speculation that I was involved in the events that occurred on the freeway and the rooftop...
Christine Everheart I'm sorry, Mr. Stark, but do you honestly expect us to believe that that was a bodyguard in a suit that conveniently appeared, despite the fact that...
Tony Stark I know that it's confusing. It is one thing to question the official story, and another thing entirely to make wild accusations, or insinuate that I'm a superhero.
Christine Everheart I never said you were a superhero.
Tony Stark Didn't?
Christine Everheart Mmm-mmm.
Tony Stark Well, good, because that would be outlandish and, uh, fantastic. I'm just not the hero type. Clearly. With this laundry list of character defects, all the mistakes I've made, largely public.
Rhodey [whispers to Tony] Just stick to the cards, man.
Tony Stark Yeah, okay.
[holds up his notes and pauses]
Tony Stark The truth is...
[puts cards down]
Tony Stark I am Iron Man.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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