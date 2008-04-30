[last lines]

Tony Stark There's been speculation that I was involved in the events that occurred on the freeway and the rooftop...

Christine Everheart I'm sorry, Mr. Stark, but do you honestly expect us to believe that that was a bodyguard in a suit that conveniently appeared, despite the fact that...

Tony Stark I know that it's confusing. It is one thing to question the official story, and another thing entirely to make wild accusations, or insinuate that I'm a superhero.

Christine Everheart I never said you were a superhero.

Tony Stark Didn't?

Christine Everheart Mmm-mmm.

Tony Stark Well, good, because that would be outlandish and, uh, fantastic. I'm just not the hero type. Clearly. With this laundry list of character defects, all the mistakes I've made, largely public.

Rhodey [whispers to Tony] Just stick to the cards, man.

Tony Stark Yeah, okay.

[holds up his notes and pauses]

Tony Stark The truth is...

[puts cards down]