Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films 2022

Top films of 2022

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse 8.7
1 Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Action, Adventure, Animation 2022, Canada / USA
Watch trailer
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish 8.5
2 Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Animation, Comedy, Adventure 2022, USA
Watch trailer Tickets
Paralimpiets 8.3
3 Paralimpiets
Biography, Sport, Drama 2022, Kazakhstan
Top Gun: Maverick 8.3
4 Top Gun: Maverick
Action 2022, USA
Watch trailer
Suzume 8.2
5 Suzume
Anime, Drama 2022, Japan
Watch trailer
Avatar: The Way of Water 8.2
6 Avatar: The Way of Water
Adventure, Action, Sci-Fi 2022, USA
Watch trailer Tickets
The Batman 8.1
7 The Batman
Sci-Fi, Action, Crime 2022, USA
Watch trailer
The Banshees of Inisherin 8.0
8 The Banshees of Inisherin
Drama 2022, Ireland / Great Britain
Watch trailer
RRR 7.8
9 RRR
Action, Drama 2022, India
Watch trailer
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness 7.8
10 Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure 2022, USA
Watch trailer
DC League of Super-Pets 7.7
11 DC League of Super-Pets
Comedy, Animation 2022, USA
Watch trailer
Hoffman's Fairy Tales 7.7
12 Hoffman's Fairy Tales
Drama, Comedy 2022, Russia
One Piece Film: Red 7.7
13 One Piece Film: Red
Action, Adventure, Animation, Anime 2022, Japan
Bullet Train 7.6
14 Bullet Train
Action 2022, USA
Watch trailer
Knives Out 2 7.6
15 Knives Out 2
Detective, Crime 2022, USA
Watch trailer
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever 7.6
16 Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure 2022, USA
Watch trailer
The Roundup 7.5
17 The Roundup
Crime 2022, South Korea
Watch trailer
Babylon 7.4
18 Babylon
Drama 2022, USA
Watch trailer
The Bad Guys 7.4
19 The Bad Guys
Animation, Comedy, Family 2022, USA
Elvis 7.4
20 Elvis
Drama, Biography, Musical 2022, USA
Watch trailer
Shazam! Fury of the Gods 7.4
21 Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Fantasy, Action 2022, USA
Watch trailer
Chebi: My Fluffy Friend 7.4
22 Chebi: My Fluffy Friend
Family, Comedy 2022, Russia
Watch trailer
Алға 7.3
23 Алға
Drama, Sport, Crime 2022, Kazakhstan
Elastiko. Dvenadtsatyy igrok 7.3
24 Elastiko. Dvenadtsatyy igrok
Drama 2022, Russia
The Son 7.3
25 The Son
Drama 2022, USA
Uncharted 7.3
26 Uncharted
Action, Adventure 2022, USA
Black Adam 7.3
27 Black Adam
Action, Sci-Fi 2022, USA
Watch trailer
Turning Red 7.3
28 Turning Red
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2022, Canada
Watch trailer
Zdorovyy chelovek 7.3
29 Zdorovyy chelovek
Drama 2022, Russia
Sonic The Hedgehog 2 7.3
30 Sonic The Hedgehog 2
Action, Comedy, Adventure 2022, USA
Watch trailer
The Black Phone 7.3
31 The Black Phone
Horror 2022, USA
Minions 2 7.2
32 Minions 2
Animation, Sci-Fi, Adventure, Comedy, Family 2022, USA / France / Japan
Watch trailer
Fall 7.2
33 Fall
Thriller 2022, Great Britain / USA
Watch trailer
La chimera 7.2
34 La chimera
Drama 2022, Italy
Amanat 7.2
35 Amanat
Biography, History, Drama 2022, Russia
Watch trailer
Death on the Nile 7.2
36 Death on the Nile
Detective, Crime, Drama 2022, USA / Great Britain
Mira 7.2
37 Mira
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Drama, Family 2022, Russia
Morbius 7.2
38 Morbius
Action, Sci-Fi, Horror 2022, USA
Lost in the Stars 7.2
39 Lost in the Stars
Crime, Drama, Detective 2022, China
Decision to Leave 7.2
40 Decision to Leave
Crime, Drama, Mystery 2022, South Korea
Watch trailer
Thor: Love and Thunder 7.2
41 Thor: Love and Thunder
Sci-Fi, Action 2022, USA
Watch trailer
Asteroid City 7.2
42 Asteroid City
Comedy, Romantic 2022, USA
Aftersun 7.1
43 Aftersun
Drama 2022, Great Britain / USA
Everything Everywhere All at Once 7.1
44 Everything Everywhere All at Once
Sci-Fi, Action, Comedy 2022, USA
Watch trailer
Slon 7.1
45 Slon
Thriller, Drama 2022, Russia
Omut 7.1
46 Omut
Thriller, Drama 2022, Russia
Luchshiye v adu 7.1
47 Luchshiye v adu
War 2022, Russia
Watch trailer
Dog 7.1
48 Dog
Comedy, Adventure 2022, USA
Watch trailer
Na oshchup 7.1
49 Na oshchup
Drama, Thriller 2022, Russia
Prey 7.1
50 Prey
Drama, Horror, Sci-Fi 2022, USA
Watch trailer
Molodoy chelovek 7.0
51 Molodoy chelovek
Comedy 2022, Russia
Watch trailer
The One 7.0
52 The One
Adventure, Catastrophe 2022, Russia
Watch trailer
Luck 7.0
53 Luck
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2022, Spain / USA
Watch trailer Tickets
Three Thousand Years of Longing 7.0
54 Three Thousand Years of Longing
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic 2022, Australia / USA
Watch trailer
Rock Dog 3: Battle the Beat 7.0
55 Rock Dog 3: Battle the Beat
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2022, USA / China
Land of Legends 6.9
56 Land of Legends
History, Drama 2022, Russia
Watch trailer
The Canterville Ghost 6.9
57 The Canterville Ghost
Animation, Comedy 2022, Canada / Great Britain
Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness 6.9
58 Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness
Family, Animation, Adventure 2022, Belgium / France
Hotel Sinestra 6.9
59 Hotel Sinestra
Family, Adventure, Comedy 2022, Netherlands / Switzerland
Marry Me 6.9
60 Marry Me
Comedy, Music, Romantic 2022, USA
Watch trailer
Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank 6.9
61 Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank
Action, Animation, Comedy 2022, Great Britain / China / USA
Watch trailer
Nope 6.9
62 Nope
Horror 2022, USA
Watch trailer
Triangle of Sadness 6.8
63 Triangle of Sadness
Drama 2022, Sweden / USA / France
Watch trailer
The Gray Man 6.8
64 The Gray Man
Action, Thriller 2022, USA
Watch trailer
Pyotr I. Posledniy tsar i pervyy imperator 6.8
65 Pyotr I. Posledniy tsar i pervyy imperator
History, Documentary 2022, Russia
Smile 6.8
66 Smile
Horror 2022, USA
Operation Mincemeat 6.8
67 Operation Mincemeat
Drama, War 2022, USA / Great Britain
Grom. Trudnoe detstvo 6.8
68 Grom. Trudnoe detstvo
Action, Crime, Detective, Comedy 2022, Russia
Watch trailer
1941. Krylya nad Berlinom 6.8
69 1941. Krylya nad Berlinom
Biography, History, Romantic 2022, Russia
Watch trailer
The Old Way 6.7
70 The Old Way
Action, Western 2022, USA
Restoran po ponyatiyam. Bednyy oligarkh 6.7
71 Restoran po ponyatiyam. Bednyy oligarkh
Comedy 2022, Russia
Watch trailer
Epic Tails 6.7
72 Epic Tails
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2022, France
Tri kota i more priklyucheniy 6.7
73 Tri kota i more priklyucheniy
Animation, Adventure 2022, Russia
Watch trailer
Restoran po ponyatiyam 6.7
74 Restoran po ponyatiyam
Crime, Comedy 2022, Russia
Watch trailer
Libereya. Ohotniki za sokrovischami 6.7
75 Libereya. Ohotniki za sokrovischami
Adventure, Action 2022, Russia
Watch trailer
Ivan Semyonov. Shkolnyy perepolokh 6.7
76 Ivan Semyonov. Shkolnyy perepolokh
Comedy, Family 2022, Russia
Scream 6.7
77 Scream
Horror, Thriller 2022, USA
Watch trailer
Memory 6.7
78 Memory
Action, Thriller 2022, USA
Watch trailer
Mister Nokaut 6.7
79 Mister Nokaut
Sport 2022, Russia
Watch trailer
The Adam Project 6.7
80 The Adam Project
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2022, USA
Watch trailer
Yolki-igolki 6.7
81 Yolki-igolki
Comedy, Family 2022, Russia
The Lost City 6.6
82 The Lost City
Action, Romantic, Comedy 2022, USA
Project Wolf Hunting 6.6
83 Project Wolf Hunting
Action, Crime, Sci-Fi 2022, South Korea
Odinnadtsat molchalivykh muzhchin 6.6
84 Odinnadtsat molchalivykh muzhchin
Drama, Sport 2022, Russia
School of Magical Animals: Part 2 6.6
85 School of Magical Animals: Part 2
Adventure, Comedy, Family 2022, Germany
About Fate 6.6
86 About Fate
Comedy 2022, USA
Watch trailer
Unrueh 6.6
87 Unrueh
Drama, History 2022, Switzerland
Jurassic World Dominion 6.6
88 Jurassic World Dominion
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Action 2022, USA
Watch trailer
Dual 6.6
89 Dual
Sci-Fi, Thriller 2022, USA / Finland
Watch trailer
Abyzou 6.5
90 Abyzou
Horror 2022, USA
The Contractor 6.5
91 The Contractor
Action, Thriller 2022, USA
Watch trailer
Terrifier 2 6.5
92 Terrifier 2
Horror 2022, USA
The Hero of Centopia 6.5
93 The Hero of Centopia
Children's 2022, Germany / Austria
Watch trailer
Lyubovniki 6.5
94 Lyubovniki
Comedy, Romantic 2022, Russia
Dali Land 6.5
95 Dali Land
Biography, Drama 2022, USA
Boonie Bears: Back To Earth 6.5
96 Boonie Bears: Back To Earth
Animation, Comedy, Family 2022, China
Watch trailer
Evil Eye 6.5
97 Evil Eye
Horror 2022, Mexico
Medieval 6.5
98 Medieval
Action, Drama, History 2022, Czechia
Finnick 6.5
99 Finnick
Animation, Adventure, Comedy 2022, Russia
Watch trailer
Spirit Halloween 6.5
100 Spirit Halloween
Adventure, Family, Fantasy 2022, USA
