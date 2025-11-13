Menu
Top Films
Top 1000 Films
2022
Top films of 2022
Top 1000
Most Anticipated
Now Playing
TV Shows
8.7
1
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Action, Adventure, Animation
2022, Canada / USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.5
2
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Animation, Comedy, Adventure
2022, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
8.3
3
Paralimpiets
Biography, Sport, Drama
2022, Kazakhstan
Rate
8.3
4
Top Gun: Maverick
Action
2022, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.2
5
Suzume
Anime, Drama
2022, Japan
Rate
Watch trailer
8.2
6
Avatar: The Way of Water
Adventure, Action, Sci-Fi
2022, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
8.1
7
The Batman
Sci-Fi, Action, Crime
2022, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.0
8
The Banshees of Inisherin
Drama
2022, Ireland / Great Britain
Rate
Watch trailer
7.8
9
RRR
Action, Drama
2022, India
Rate
Watch trailer
7.8
10
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
2022, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.7
11
DC League of Super-Pets
Comedy, Animation
2022, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.7
12
Hoffman's Fairy Tales
Drama, Comedy
2022, Russia
Rate
7.7
13
One Piece Film: Red
Action, Adventure, Animation, Anime
2022, Japan
Rate
7.6
14
Bullet Train
Action
2022, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.6
15
Knives Out 2
Detective, Crime
2022, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.6
16
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
2022, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.5
17
The Roundup
Crime
2022, South Korea
Rate
Watch trailer
7.4
18
Babylon
Drama
2022, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.4
19
The Bad Guys
Animation, Comedy, Family
2022, USA
Rate
7.4
20
Elvis
Drama, Biography, Musical
2022, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.4
21
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Fantasy, Action
2022, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.4
22
Chebi: My Fluffy Friend
Family, Comedy
2022, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
7.3
23
Алға
Drama, Sport, Crime
2022, Kazakhstan
Rate
7.3
24
Elastiko. Dvenadtsatyy igrok
Drama
2022, Russia
Rate
7.3
25
The Son
Drama
2022, USA
Rate
7.3
26
Uncharted
Action, Adventure
2022, USA
Rate
7.3
27
Black Adam
Action, Sci-Fi
2022, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.3
28
Turning Red
Adventure, Animation, Comedy
2022, Canada
Rate
Watch trailer
7.3
29
Zdorovyy chelovek
Drama
2022, Russia
Rate
7.3
30
Sonic The Hedgehog 2
Action, Comedy, Adventure
2022, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.3
31
The Black Phone
Horror
2022, USA
Rate
7.2
32
Minions 2
Animation, Sci-Fi, Adventure, Comedy, Family
2022, USA / France / Japan
Rate
Watch trailer
7.2
33
Fall
Thriller
2022, Great Britain / USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.2
34
La chimera
Drama
2022, Italy
Rate
7.2
35
Amanat
Biography, History, Drama
2022, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
7.2
36
Death on the Nile
Detective, Crime, Drama
2022, USA / Great Britain
Rate
7.2
37
Mira
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Drama, Family
2022, Russia
Rate
7.2
38
Morbius
Action, Sci-Fi, Horror
2022, USA
Rate
7.2
39
Lost in the Stars
Crime, Drama, Detective
2022, China
Rate
7.2
40
Decision to Leave
Crime, Drama, Mystery
2022, South Korea
Rate
Watch trailer
7.2
41
Thor: Love and Thunder
Sci-Fi, Action
2022, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.2
42
Asteroid City
Comedy, Romantic
2022, USA
Rate
7.1
43
Aftersun
Drama
2022, Great Britain / USA
Rate
7.1
44
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Sci-Fi, Action, Comedy
2022, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.1
45
Slon
Thriller, Drama
2022, Russia
Rate
7.1
46
Omut
Thriller, Drama
2022, Russia
Rate
7.1
47
Luchshiye v adu
War
2022, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
7.1
48
Dog
Comedy, Adventure
2022, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.1
49
Na oshchup
Drama, Thriller
2022, Russia
Rate
7.1
50
Prey
Drama, Horror, Sci-Fi
2022, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.0
51
Molodoy chelovek
Comedy
2022, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
7.0
52
The One
Adventure, Catastrophe
2022, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
7.0
53
Luck
Adventure, Animation, Comedy
2022, Spain / USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.0
54
Three Thousand Years of Longing
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
2022, Australia / USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.0
55
Rock Dog 3: Battle the Beat
Adventure, Animation, Comedy
2022, USA / China
Rate
6.9
56
Land of Legends
History, Drama
2022, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
6.9
57
The Canterville Ghost
Animation, Comedy
2022, Canada / Great Britain
Rate
6.9
58
Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness
Family, Animation, Adventure
2022, Belgium / France
Rate
6.9
59
Hotel Sinestra
Family, Adventure, Comedy
2022, Netherlands / Switzerland
Rate
6.9
60
Marry Me
Comedy, Music, Romantic
2022, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
6.9
61
Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank
Action, Animation, Comedy
2022, Great Britain / China / USA
Rate
Watch trailer
6.9
62
Nope
Horror
2022, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
6.8
63
Triangle of Sadness
Drama
2022, Sweden / USA / France
Rate
Watch trailer
6.8
64
The Gray Man
Action, Thriller
2022, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
6.8
65
Pyotr I. Posledniy tsar i pervyy imperator
History, Documentary
2022, Russia
Rate
6.8
66
Smile
Horror
2022, USA
Rate
6.8
67
Operation Mincemeat
Drama, War
2022, USA / Great Britain
Rate
6.8
68
Grom. Trudnoe detstvo
Action, Crime, Detective, Comedy
2022, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
6.8
69
1941. Krylya nad Berlinom
Biography, History, Romantic
2022, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
6.7
70
The Old Way
Action, Western
2022, USA
Rate
6.7
71
Restoran po ponyatiyam. Bednyy oligarkh
Comedy
2022, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
6.7
72
Epic Tails
Adventure, Animation, Comedy
2022, France
Rate
6.7
73
Tri kota i more priklyucheniy
Animation, Adventure
2022, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
6.7
74
Restoran po ponyatiyam
Crime, Comedy
2022, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
6.7
75
Libereya. Ohotniki za sokrovischami
Adventure, Action
2022, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
6.7
76
Ivan Semyonov. Shkolnyy perepolokh
Comedy, Family
2022, Russia
Rate
6.7
77
Scream
Horror, Thriller
2022, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
6.7
78
Memory
Action, Thriller
2022, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
6.7
79
Mister Nokaut
Sport
2022, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
6.7
80
The Adam Project
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2022, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
6.7
81
Yolki-igolki
Comedy, Family
2022, Russia
Rate
6.6
82
The Lost City
Action, Romantic, Comedy
2022, USA
Rate
6.6
83
Project Wolf Hunting
Action, Crime, Sci-Fi
2022, South Korea
Rate
6.6
84
Odinnadtsat molchalivykh muzhchin
Drama, Sport
2022, Russia
Rate
6.6
85
School of Magical Animals: Part 2
Adventure, Comedy, Family
2022, Germany
Rate
6.6
86
About Fate
Comedy
2022, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
6.6
87
Unrueh
Drama, History
2022, Switzerland
Rate
6.6
88
Jurassic World Dominion
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Action
2022, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
6.6
89
Dual
Sci-Fi, Thriller
2022, USA / Finland
Rate
Watch trailer
6.5
90
Abyzou
Horror
2022, USA
Rate
6.5
91
The Contractor
Action, Thriller
2022, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
6.5
92
Terrifier 2
Horror
2022, USA
Rate
6.5
93
The Hero of Centopia
Children's
2022, Germany / Austria
Rate
Watch trailer
6.5
94
Lyubovniki
Comedy, Romantic
2022, Russia
Rate
6.5
95
Dali Land
Biography, Drama
2022, USA
Rate
6.5
96
Boonie Bears: Back To Earth
Animation, Comedy, Family
2022, China
Rate
Watch trailer
6.5
97
Evil Eye
Horror
2022, Mexico
Rate
6.5
98
Medieval
Action, Drama, History
2022, Czechia
Rate
6.5
99
Finnick
Animation, Adventure, Comedy
2022, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
6.5
100
Spirit Halloween
Adventure, Family, Fantasy
2022, USA
Rate
