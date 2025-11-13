Menu
Top Films
Top 1000 Films
2023
Top films of 2023
Top 1000
Most Anticipated
Now Playing
TV Shows
8.7
1
Suga: Road to D-Day
Biography, Documentary, Music
2023, South Korea
Rate
8.7
2
Oppenheimer
Biography, Drama, History
2023, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.6
3
My SHINee World
Documentary, Music
2023, South Korea
Rate
8.5
4
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
2023, USA
Rate
8.5
5
Stargazer: Astroscope
Concert
2023, South Korea
Rate
8.5
6
BTS: Yet to Come in Cinemas
Music
2023, South Korea
Rate
8.5
7
V arktiku
Documentary
2023, Russia
Rate
8.3
8
SPY x FAMILY CODE: White
Action, Animation, Comedy, Anime
2023, Japan
Rate
8.2
9
One Life
Biography, Drama, History
2023, Great Britain
Rate
8.2
10
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
Music
2023, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.2
11
John Wick: Chapter 4
Action, Thriller, Crime
2023, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.2
12
The Covenant
Action, Thriller, Crime
2023, Great Britain / Spain
Rate
Watch trailer
8.1
13
Kimitachi wa Dou Ikiru ka / How Do You Live?
Animation, Anime
2023, Japan
Rate
Tickets
8.1
14
One and Only
Comedy, Drama
2023, China
Rate
8.0
15
Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One
Action, Crime, Thriller
2023, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.0
16
Gran Turismo
Action, Adventure, Drama
2023, USA / Japan
Rate
Watch trailer
8.0
17
White Bird: A Wonder Story
Biography, Drama, War
2023, USA
Rate
8.0
18
Sound of Freedom
Action, Biography, Drama
2023, USA
Rate
8.0
19
Elemental
Adventure, Animation, Comedy
2023, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.9
20
Hachiko
Romantic
2023, China
Rate
7.9
21
Poor Things
Romantic, Sci-Fi, Drama
2023, Ireland / USA
Rate
7.9
22
The Light
Drama
2023, Russia
Rate
7.9
23
The Centaur
Drama, Thriller
2023, Russia
Rate
7.8
24
Extraction 2
Action, Thriller
2023, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.8
25
Killers of the Flower Moon
Thriller, Drama, Crime, Detective, Western, History
2023, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.8
26
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Adventure, Animation, Comedy
2023, USA / Japan
Rate
Watch trailer
7.8
27
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves
Fantasy
2023, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.7
28
Ruslan i Lyudmila. Bolshe, chem skazka
Animation
2023, Russia
Rate
7.7
29
Mars Express
Action, Animation, Detective
2023, France
Rate
Watch trailer
7.7
30
Pravednik
War, Drama, History
2023, Russia
Rate
7.7
31
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
Action, Adventure, Animation
2023, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.6
32
The Iron Claw
Drama, Sport
2023, USA
Rate
7.6
33
Talk to Me
Horror, Thriller
2023, Australia
Rate
7.6
34
Perfect Days
Drama
2023, Germany / Japan
Rate
Tickets
7.6
35
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
Action, Adventure, Drama
2023, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.6
36
Khokkeynyye papy
Comedy, Family, Sport
2023, Russia
Rate
7.6
37
The Roundup: No Way Out
Action, Crime
2023, South Korea
Rate
7.6
38
The Promised Land
Biography, Drama, History
2023, Denmark / Norway / Sweden
Rate
7.6
39
Saw X
Crime, Drama, Horror
2023, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.6
40
Strasti po Matveyu
Comedy, Romantic
2023, Russia
Rate
7.6
41
Jeanne du Barry
Biography, Drama, History
2023, France
Rate
7.6
42
Poyekhavshaya
Comedy
2023, Russia
Rate
7.6
43
Anatomy of a Fall
Crime, Drama, Thriller
2023, France
Rate
7.6
44
Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie
Family, Animation
2023, USA / France / Japan
Rate
Watch trailer
7.6
45
Ya delayu shag
Drama, Romantic
2023, Russia
Rate
Tickets
7.5
46
Wonka
Adventure, Comedy, Family
2023, USA
Rate
7.5
47
BlackBerry
Biography, Comedy, Drama
2023, Canada
Rate
7.5
48
The Flash
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Action, Drama, Fantasy
2023, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.5
49
Challengers
Drama
2023, USA
Rate
7.5
50
Plane
Action, Adventure, Thriller
2023, USA / Great Britain
Rate
7.5
51
Born to Fly
Action, Drama
2023, China
Rate
7.5
52
The Unlikely Pilgramage of Harold Fry
Drama
2023, Great Britain
Rate
Watch trailer
7.5
53
Past Lives
Drama, Romantic
2023, South Korea / USA
Rate
7.5
54
Migration
Adventure, Animation, Comedy
2023, USA
Rate
7.5
55
Knox Goes Away
Thriller
2023, USA
Rate
7.5
56
The Challenge
Drama
2023, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
7.5
57
Long ma jing shen
Action, Comedy, Drama
2023, China
Rate
Watch trailer
7.4
58
Po shchuchemu veleniyu
Fantasy, Adventure
2023, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
7.4
59
Povelitel vetra
Biography
2023, Russia
Rate
7.4
60
The Three Musketeers: D'Artagnan
Adventure
2023, France
Rate
7.4
61
Taste of Freedom
Family, Romantic
2023, Ukraine
Rate
7.4
62
The Taste of Things
Drama, History, Romantic
2023, France
Rate
7.4
63
Blue Beetle
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2023, USA / Mexico
Rate
Watch trailer
7.4
64
Дәстүр
Drama, Horror
2023, Kazakhstan
Rate
7.4
65
Smeshariki snimayut kino
Animation
2023, Russia
Rate
7.4
66
Almost a Bachelor
Comedy
2023, Latvia
Rate
7.3
67
Trolls Band Together
Animation, Comedy, Family
2023, USA
Rate
7.3
68
Barbie
Comedy, Drama, Adventure, Fantasy, Romantic
2023, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.3
69
Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania
Action, Adventure, Comedy
2023, USA
Rate
7.3
70
Five Nights at Freddy's
Horror
2023, USA
Rate
Tickets
7.3
71
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Action, Adventure
2023, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.3
72
Creed III
Drama, Sport
2023, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.3
73
Under Therapy
Comedy, Drama
2023, Spain
Rate
7.3
74
Pathaan
Action, Drama, Thriller
2023, India
Rate
Watch trailer
7.3
75
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Action
2023, USA
Rate
7.3
76
Pervoye leto
Comedy
2023, Russia
Rate
7.3
77
Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre
Thriller, Action, Comedy
2023, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.3
78
Dogs at the Opera
Animation, Family
2023, Russia
Rate
Tickets
7.3
79
Snegir
Drama
2023, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
7.2
80
The Killer
Action, Crime, Drama
2023, USA / France
Rate
7.2
81
Emergency Landing
Drama, Action
2023, Russia
Rate
7.2
82
Coup de Chance
Comedy, Drama, Romantic, Thriller
2023, France / USA
Rate
Tickets
7.2
83
In the Land of Saints and Sinners
Thriller
2023, USA
Rate
7.2
84
Scream 6
Horror, Thriller
2023, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.2
85
Manyunya. Novogodnie priklyucheniya
Comedy, Adventure, Family
2023, Russia
Rate
7.2
86
Beshenstvo
Thriller
2023, Russia
Rate
7.2
87
YA «lyubila» muzha
Comedy, Crime
2023, Russia
Rate
7.2
88
Zhezduha
Comedy
2023, Kazakhstan
Rate
7.1
89
A Haunting in Venice
Detective, Crime, Drama
2023, USA
Rate
7.1
90
My Crime
Drama, Detective
2023, France
Rate
Tickets
7.1
91
Dumb Money
Biography, Comedy, Drama
2023, USA
Rate
7.1
92
The Creator
Comedy, Crime, Drama
2023, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.1
93
Ferrari
Drama, Biography, History
2023, USA
Rate
7.1
94
Holidays
Comedy
2023, Russia
Rate
7.1
95
The Equalizer 3
Action, Crime, Thriller
2023, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.1
96
The Wandering Earth II
Action, Adventure, Drama
2023, China
Rate
7.1
97
Vasya ne v sebe
Comedy
2023, Russia
Rate
7.1
98
Zodi & Tehu: Princes of the Desert
Adventure
2023, France
Rate
7.1
99
PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie
Action, Adventure, Animation
2023, USA
Rate
7.1
100
U lyudey tak byvayet
Drama, Romantic
2023, Russia
Rate
