Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films 2023

Top films of 2023

Suga: Road to D-Day 8.7
1 Suga: Road to D-Day
Biography, Documentary, Music 2023, South Korea
Oppenheimer 8.7
2 Oppenheimer
Biography, Drama, History 2023, USA
My SHINee World 8.6
3 My SHINee World
Documentary, Music 2023, South Korea
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 8.5
4 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure 2023, USA
Stargazer: Astroscope 8.5
5 Stargazer: Astroscope
Concert 2023, South Korea
BTS: Yet to Come in Cinemas 8.5
6 BTS: Yet to Come in Cinemas
Music 2023, South Korea
V arktiku 8.5
7 V arktiku
Documentary 2023, Russia
SPY x FAMILY CODE: White 8.3
8 SPY x FAMILY CODE: White
Action, Animation, Comedy, Anime 2023, Japan
One Life 8.2
9 One Life
Biography, Drama, History 2023, Great Britain
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour 8.2
10 Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
Music 2023, USA
John Wick: Chapter 4 8.2
11 John Wick: Chapter 4
Action, Thriller, Crime 2023, USA
The Covenant 8.2
12 The Covenant
Action, Thriller, Crime 2023, Great Britain / Spain
Kimitachi wa Dou Ikiru ka / How Do You Live? 8.1
13 Kimitachi wa Dou Ikiru ka / How Do You Live?
Animation, Anime 2023, Japan
One and Only 8.1
14 One and Only
Comedy, Drama 2023, China
Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One 8.0
15 Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One
Action, Crime, Thriller 2023, USA
Gran Turismo 8.0
16 Gran Turismo
Action, Adventure, Drama 2023, USA / Japan
White Bird: A Wonder Story 8.0
17 White Bird: A Wonder Story
Biography, Drama, War 2023, USA
Sound of Freedom 8.0
18 Sound of Freedom
Action, Biography, Drama 2023, USA
Elemental 8.0
19 Elemental
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2023, USA
Hachiko 7.9
20 Hachiko
Romantic 2023, China
Poor Things 7.9
21 Poor Things
Romantic, Sci-Fi, Drama 2023, Ireland / USA
The Light 7.9
22 The Light
Drama 2023, Russia
The Centaur 7.9
23 The Centaur
Drama, Thriller 2023, Russia
Extraction 2 7.8
24 Extraction 2
Action, Thriller 2023, USA
Killers of the Flower Moon 7.8
25 Killers of the Flower Moon
Thriller, Drama, Crime, Detective, Western, History 2023, USA
The Super Mario Bros. Movie 7.8
26 The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2023, USA / Japan
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves 7.8
27 Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves
Fantasy 2023, USA
Ruslan i Lyudmila. Bolshe, chem skazka 7.7
28 Ruslan i Lyudmila. Bolshe, chem skazka
Animation 2023, Russia
Mars Express 7.7
29 Mars Express
Action, Animation, Detective 2023, France
Pravednik 7.7
30 Pravednik
War, Drama, History 2023, Russia
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem 7.7
31 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
Action, Adventure, Animation 2023, USA
The Iron Claw 7.6
32 The Iron Claw
Drama, Sport 2023, USA
Talk to Me 7.6
33 Talk to Me
Horror, Thriller 2023, Australia
Perfect Days 7.6
34 Perfect Days
Drama 2023, Germany / Japan
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes 7.6
35 The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
Action, Adventure, Drama 2023, USA
Khokkeynyye papy 7.6
36 Khokkeynyye papy
Comedy, Family, Sport 2023, Russia
The Roundup: No Way Out 7.6
37 The Roundup: No Way Out
Action, Crime 2023, South Korea
The Promised Land 7.6
38 The Promised Land
Biography, Drama, History 2023, Denmark / Norway / Sweden
Saw X 7.6
39 Saw X
Crime, Drama, Horror 2023, USA
Strasti po Matveyu 7.6
40 Strasti po Matveyu
Comedy, Romantic 2023, Russia
Jeanne du Barry 7.6
41 Jeanne du Barry
Biography, Drama, History 2023, France
Poyekhavshaya 7.6
42 Poyekhavshaya
Comedy 2023, Russia
Anatomy of a Fall 7.6
43 Anatomy of a Fall
Crime, Drama, Thriller 2023, France
Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie 7.6
44 Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie
Family, Animation 2023, USA / France / Japan
Ya delayu shag 7.6
45 Ya delayu shag
Drama, Romantic 2023, Russia
Wonka 7.5
46 Wonka
Adventure, Comedy, Family 2023, USA
BlackBerry 7.5
47 BlackBerry
Biography, Comedy, Drama 2023, Canada
The Flash 7.5
48 The Flash
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Action, Drama, Fantasy 2023, USA
Challengers 7.5
49 Challengers
Drama 2023, USA
Plane 7.5
50 Plane
Action, Adventure, Thriller 2023, USA / Great Britain
Born to Fly 7.5
51 Born to Fly
Action, Drama 2023, China
The Unlikely Pilgramage of Harold Fry 7.5
52 The Unlikely Pilgramage of Harold Fry
Drama 2023, Great Britain
Past Lives 7.5
53 Past Lives
Drama, Romantic 2023, South Korea / USA
Migration 7.5
54 Migration
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2023, USA
Knox Goes Away 7.5
55 Knox Goes Away
Thriller 2023, USA
The Challenge 7.5
56 The Challenge
Drama 2023, Russia
Long ma jing shen 7.5
57 Long ma jing shen
Action, Comedy, Drama 2023, China
Po shchuchemu veleniyu 7.4
58 Po shchuchemu veleniyu
Fantasy, Adventure 2023, Russia
Povelitel vetra 7.4
59 Povelitel vetra
Biography 2023, Russia
The Three Musketeers: D'Artagnan 7.4
60 The Three Musketeers: D'Artagnan
Adventure 2023, France
Taste of Freedom 7.4
61 Taste of Freedom
Family, Romantic 2023, Ukraine
The Taste of Things 7.4
62 The Taste of Things
Drama, History, Romantic 2023, France
Blue Beetle 7.4
63 Blue Beetle
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2023, USA / Mexico
Дәстүр 7.4
64 Дәстүр
Drama, Horror 2023, Kazakhstan
Smeshariki snimayut kino 7.4
65 Smeshariki snimayut kino
Animation 2023, Russia
Almost a Bachelor 7.4
66 Almost a Bachelor
Comedy 2023, Latvia
Trolls Band Together 7.3
67 Trolls Band Together
Animation, Comedy, Family 2023, USA
Barbie 7.3
68 Barbie
Comedy, Drama, Adventure, Fantasy, Romantic 2023, USA
Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania 7.3
69 Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania
Action, Adventure, Comedy 2023, USA
Five Nights at Freddy's 7.3
70 Five Nights at Freddy's
Horror 2023, USA
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny 7.3
71 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Action, Adventure 2023, USA
Creed III 7.3
72 Creed III
Drama, Sport 2023, USA
Under Therapy 7.3
73 Under Therapy
Comedy, Drama 2023, Spain
Pathaan 7.3
74 Pathaan
Action, Drama, Thriller 2023, India
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom 7.3
75 Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Action 2023, USA
Pervoye leto 7.3
76 Pervoye leto
Comedy 2023, Russia
Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre 7.3
77 Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre
Thriller, Action, Comedy 2023, USA
Dogs at the Opera 7.3
78 Dogs at the Opera
Animation, Family 2023, Russia
Snegir 7.3
79 Snegir
Drama 2023, Russia
The Killer 7.2
80 The Killer
Action, Crime, Drama 2023, USA / France
Emergency Landing 7.2
81 Emergency Landing
Drama, Action 2023, Russia
Coup de Chance 7.2
82 Coup de Chance
Comedy, Drama, Romantic, Thriller 2023, France / USA
In the Land of Saints and Sinners 7.2
83 In the Land of Saints and Sinners
Thriller 2023, USA
Scream 6 7.2
84 Scream 6
Horror, Thriller 2023, USA
Manyunya. Novogodnie priklyucheniya 7.2
85 Manyunya. Novogodnie priklyucheniya
Comedy, Adventure, Family 2023, Russia
Beshenstvo 7.2
86 Beshenstvo
Thriller 2023, Russia
YA «lyubila» muzha 7.2
87 YA «lyubila» muzha
Comedy, Crime 2023, Russia
Zhezduha 7.2
88 Zhezduha
Comedy 2023, Kazakhstan
A Haunting in Venice 7.1
89 A Haunting in Venice
Detective, Crime, Drama 2023, USA
My Crime 7.1
90 My Crime
Drama, Detective 2023, France
Dumb Money 7.1
91 Dumb Money
Biography, Comedy, Drama 2023, USA
The Creator 7.1
92 The Creator
Comedy, Crime, Drama 2023, USA
Ferrari 7.1
93 Ferrari
Drama, Biography, History 2023, USA
Holidays 7.1
94 Holidays
Comedy 2023, Russia
The Equalizer 3 7.1
95 The Equalizer 3
Action, Crime, Thriller 2023, USA
The Wandering Earth II 7.1
96 The Wandering Earth II
Action, Adventure, Drama 2023, China
Vasya ne v sebe 7.1
97 Vasya ne v sebe
Comedy 2023, Russia
Zodi & Tehu: Princes of the Desert 7.1
98 Zodi & Tehu: Princes of the Desert
Adventure 2023, France
PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie 7.1
99 PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie
Action, Adventure, Animation 2023, USA
U lyudey tak byvayet 7.1
100 U lyudey tak byvayet
Drama, Romantic 2023, Russia
