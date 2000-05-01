Commodus Rise. Rise.

[Maximus stands up, clenching an arrow head in his right hand]

Commodus Your fame is well deserved, Spaniard. I don't think there's ever been a gladiator to match you. As for this young man, he insists you are Hector reborn. Or was it Hercules? Why doesn't the hero reveal himself and tell us all your real name? You do have a name.

Maximus My name is Gladiator.

[turns away from Commodus]

Commodus How dare you show your back to me! Slave, you will remove your helmet and tell me your name.

Maximus [removes helmet and turns around to face Commodus] My name is Maximus Decimus Meridius, commander of the Armies of the North, General of the Felix Legions and loyal servant to the TRUE emperor, Marcus Aurelius. Father to a murdered son, husband to a murdered wife. And I will have my vengeance, in this life or the next.

[Commodus trembles in disbelief]

Quintus Arms!