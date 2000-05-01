Commodus
Rise. Rise.
[Maximus stands up, clenching an arrow head in his right hand]
Commodus
Your fame is well deserved, Spaniard. I don't think there's ever been a gladiator to match you. As for this young man, he insists you are Hector reborn. Or was it Hercules? Why doesn't the hero reveal himself and tell us all your real name? You do have a name.
Maximus
My name is Gladiator.
[turns away from Commodus]
Commodus
How dare you show your back to me! Slave, you will remove your helmet and tell me your name.
Maximus
[removes helmet and turns around to face Commodus]
My name is Maximus Decimus Meridius, commander of the Armies of the North, General of the Felix Legions and loyal servant to the TRUE emperor, Marcus Aurelius. Father to a murdered son, husband to a murdered wife. And I will have my vengeance, in this life or the next.
[Commodus trembles in disbelief]
Quintus
Arms!
[Praetorians point their spears at the gladiators while the Colosseum crowd chants for them to live. Commodus shakes his head and motions the crowd for silence. He then raises his fist and reluctantly gives the thumbs-up signal]