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Poster of Gladiator
8.6
Gladiator - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Gladiator
8.6

Gladiator

, 2000
Gladiator
Great Britain, USA / Adventure, Drama, Action / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Gladiator
8.6
Gladiator - Trailer
Gladiator  Trailer

Synopsis

When a Roman general is betrayed and his family murdered by an emperor's corrupt son, he comes to Rome as a gladiator to seek revenge.

Cast

Russell Crowe
Russell Crowe
Maximus
Joaquin Phoenix
Joaquin Phoenix
Commodus
Connie Nielsen
Connie Nielsen
Lucilla
Oliver Reed
Proximo
Richard Harris
Richard Harris
Marcus Aurelius
Djimon Hounsou
Djimon Hounsou
Juba
David Schofield
Falco
John Shrapnel
Gaius
Tomas Arana
Tomas Arana
Quintus
Spencer Treat Clark
Spencer Treat Clark
Sven-Ole Thorsen
Derek Jacobi
Derek Jacobi
Gracchus
Director Ridley Scott
Writer John Logan, William Nicholson, David Franzoni
Composer Lisa Gerrard, Hans Zimmer
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain / USA
Runtime 2 hours 35 minutes
Production year 2000
Online premiere 7 January 2016
World premiere 1 May 2000
Release date
18 May 2000 Russia 16+
8 March 2001 Argentina
3 June 2000 Armenia
4 May 2000 Australia
21 June 2000 Belgium
19 May 2000 Brazil
4 August 2000 Bulgaria
5 May 2000 Canada
25 May 2000 Chile
12 August 2000 China
15 May 2000 Croatia
18 May 2000 Czechia
19 May 2000 Denmark
21 May 2021 Ecuador
31 May 2000 Egypt
30 June 2000 Estonia
19 May 2000 Finland
20 June 2000 France
25 May 2000 Germany
12 May 2000 Great Britain
18 August 2000 Greece
25 May 2000 Hong Kong
18 May 2000 Hungary
19 May 2000 Iceland
1 September 2000 India
12 May 2000 Ireland
18 May 2000 Israel
19 May 2000 Italy
17 June 2000 Japan
18 May 2000 Kazakhstan
24 May 2000 Kuwait
24 July 2022 Latvia N16
14 February 2023 Lithuania N16
11 May 2000 Malaysia
24 May 2000 Malta
5 May 2000 Mexico
4 December 2001 Netherlands
27 July 2000 New Zealand
19 May 2000 Norway
15 March 2001 Peru
7 June 2000 Philippines PG
14 July 2000 Poland
19 May 2000 Portugal
25 August 2000 Romania
11 May 2000 Singapore
18 May 2000 Slovakia
19 May 2000 South Africa
3 June 2000 South Korea
19 May 2000 Spain
19 May 2000 Sweden
19 May 2000 Switzerland
17 May 2001 Taiwan
2 June 2000 Thailand
19 May 2000 Turkey
1 May 2000 USA
18 May 2000 Ukraine
16 June 2000 Uruguay
31 May 2000 Venezuela
MPAA R
Budget $103,000,000
Worldwide Gross $465,518,644
Production Dreamworks Pictures, Universal Pictures, Scott Free Productions
Also known as
Gladiator, Gladiador, Gladiátor, Гладиатор, グラディエーター, 神鬼戰士, Gladiaator, Gladiaattori, Gladiateur, Gladiator (El gladiador), Gladiatoren, Gladiatorius, Gladiators, Gladiatorul, Gladijator, Gladyatör, Il gladiatore, Monomahos, Nakrop Phu Kla Pha Phaendin Thorarat, Skylmingaþrællinn, The Gladiators, Vijeta, Võ Sĩ Giác Đấu, Ο μονομάχος, Гладијатор, Гладіатор, Гладыятар, ग्लेडिएटर, ग्लैडियेटर, 글래디에이터, 角斗士, గ్లాడియేటర్: విజేత, 글레디에이터, Gladiator: 10th Anniversary Extended Remastered Edition, Gladiator - Extended Edition, Гладiатор

Film rating

8.6
Rate 178 votes
8.5 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  46 In the Adventure genre  17 In the Drama genre  18 In the Action genre  16 In films of Great Britain  3 In films of USA  31 In films of 2000  1
Updated 7 April 2026

Film Trailers

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Listen to the
soundtrack Gladiator

Quotes

Commodus Rise. Rise.
[Maximus stands up, clenching an arrow head in his right hand]
Commodus Your fame is well deserved, Spaniard. I don't think there's ever been a gladiator to match you. As for this young man, he insists you are Hector reborn. Or was it Hercules? Why doesn't the hero reveal himself and tell us all your real name? You do have a name.
Maximus My name is Gladiator.
[turns away from Commodus]
Commodus How dare you show your back to me! Slave, you will remove your helmet and tell me your name.
Maximus [removes helmet and turns around to face Commodus] My name is Maximus Decimus Meridius, commander of the Armies of the North, General of the Felix Legions and loyal servant to the TRUE emperor, Marcus Aurelius. Father to a murdered son, husband to a murdered wife. And I will have my vengeance, in this life or the next.
[Commodus trembles in disbelief]
Quintus Arms!
[Praetorians point their spears at the gladiators while the Colosseum crowd chants for them to live. Commodus shakes his head and motions the crowd for silence. He then raises his fist and reluctantly gives the thumbs-up signal]
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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