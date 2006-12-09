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Poster of 300
7.9
300 - Trailer 2
Kinoafisha Films 300
7.9

300

, 2007
300
USA / Adventure, Drama, Action / 18+
Trailers
Poster of 300
7.9
300 - Trailer 2
300  Trailer 2

Cast

Gerard Butler
Gerard Butler
Leonidas
Vincent Regan
Vincent Regan
Captain
Lena Headey
Lena Headey
Gorgo
David Wenham
David Wenham
Dilios
Michael Fassbender
Michael Fassbender
Stelios
Mercedes Leggett
Rodrigo Santoro
Rodrigo Santoro
Xerxes
Tom Wisdom
Astinos
Andrew Tiernan
Ephialtes
Dominic West
Dominic West
Theron
Andrew Pleavin
Daxos
Tyrone Benskin
Tyrone Benskin
Director Zack Snyder
Writer Frank Miller, Zack Snyder, Kurt Johnstad, Michael B. Gordon
Composer Tyler Bates
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 57 minutes
Production year 2007
Online premiere 15 October 2019
World premiere 9 December 2006
Release date
22 March 2007 Russia КароПрокат 16+
29 March 2007 Argentina
5 April 2007 Australia
6 April 2007 Austria
21 March 2007 Bahrain
22 March 2007 Belarus
21 March 2007 Belgium
30 March 2007 Brazil
23 March 2007 Bulgaria
9 March 2007 Canada
29 March 2007 Chile
29 March 2007 Colombia
30 March 2007 Croatia
22 March 2007 Czechia
30 March 2007 Denmark
28 March 2007 Egypt
23 March 2007 Estonia
6 April 2007 Finland
21 March 2007 France
5 April 2007 Germany
23 March 2007 Great Britain
8 March 2007 Greece
15 March 2007 Hong Kong
22 March 2007 Hungary
16 March 2007 Iceland
16 March 2007 India
16 March 2007 Indonesia
23 March 2007 Ireland
4 April 2007 Israel
23 March 2007 Italy
9 June 2007 Japan
22 March 2007 Kazakhstan
21 March 2007 Kuwait
28 March 2007 Latvia
30 March 2007 Lithuania
8 March 2007 Malaysia
23 March 2007 Mexico
22 March 2007 Netherlands
5 April 2007 New Zealand
23 March 2007 Norway
30 March 2007 Panama
29 March 2007 Peru
7 March 2007 Philippines
23 March 2007 Poland
5 April 2007 Portugal
23 March 2007 Romania
8 March 2007 Singapore
29 March 2007 Slovakia
29 March 2007 Slovenia
30 March 2007 South Africa
14 March 2007 South Korea
23 March 2007 Spain
4 April 2007 Sweden
9 March 2007 Taiwan
16 March 2007 Turkey
9 March 2007 USA
22 March 2007 Ukraine
23 March 2007 Venezuela
MPAA R
Budget $65,000,000
Worldwide Gross $456,082,343
Production Warner Bros., Legendary Pictures, Virtual Studios
Also known as
300, 300 спартанцев, 300: Eroii de la Termopile, 300 - Bitka kod Termopila, 300 ＜スリーハンドレッド＞, 300 Chiến Binh, 300 Paruthi Veerargal, 300 spartalı, 300 спартандық, 300 спартанців, 300: Battle of Thermopylae, 300: Bitva u Thermopyl, 300: Termopilu kauja, 300: The IMAX Experience, 300: Битка код Термопила, 300壯士：斯巴達的逆襲, 斯巴达300勇士, 300 - Eroii de la Termopile, 300 ขุนศึกพันธุ์สะท้านโลก, 斯巴達三百勇士, Three Hundred, 战狼300, 斯巴达三百勇士, (300) Three Hundred, Spartan 300 Warriors, Tres-cents, 戰狼300, Trois Cent

Film rating

7.9
Rate 150 votes
7.6 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  376 In the Adventure genre  107 In the Drama genre  165 In the Action genre  106 In films of USA  260 In films of 2007  4
Updated 16 February 2023

Film Trailers

All trailers
300 - Trailer 2
300 Trailer 2
300 - Trailer
300 Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Listen to the
soundtrack 300

Quotes

Messenger Choose your next words carefully, Leonidas. They may be your last as king.
King Leonidas [to himself: thinking] "Earth and water"?
[Leonidas unsheathes and points his sword at the Messenger's throat]
Messenger Madman! You're a madman!
King Leonidas Earth and water? You'll find plenty of both down there.
Messenger No man, Persian or Greek, no man threatens a messenger!
King Leonidas You bring the crowns and heads of conquered kings to my city steps. You insult my queen. You threaten my people with slavery and death! Oh, I've chosen my words carefully, Persian. Perhaps you should have done the same!
Messenger This is blasphemy! This is madness!
King Leonidas Madness...?
[shouting]
King Leonidas This is Sparta!
[Kicks the messenger down the well]
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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