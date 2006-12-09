Messenger Choose your next words carefully, Leonidas. They may be your last as king.

King Leonidas [to himself: thinking] "Earth and water"?

[Leonidas unsheathes and points his sword at the Messenger's throat]

Messenger Madman! You're a madman!

King Leonidas Earth and water? You'll find plenty of both down there.

Messenger No man, Persian or Greek, no man threatens a messenger!

King Leonidas You bring the crowns and heads of conquered kings to my city steps. You insult my queen. You threaten my people with slavery and death! Oh, I've chosen my words carefully, Persian. Perhaps you should have done the same!

Messenger This is blasphemy! This is madness!

King Leonidas Madness...?

[shouting]

King Leonidas This is Sparta!