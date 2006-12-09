Messenger
Choose your next words carefully, Leonidas. They may be your last as king.
King Leonidas
[to himself: thinking]
"Earth and water"?
[Leonidas unsheathes and points his sword at the Messenger's throat]
Messenger
Madman! You're a madman!
King Leonidas
Earth and water? You'll find plenty of both down there.
Messenger
No man, Persian or Greek, no man threatens a messenger!
King Leonidas
You bring the crowns and heads of conquered kings to my city steps. You insult my queen. You threaten my people with slavery and death! Oh, I've chosen my words carefully, Persian. Perhaps you should have done the same!
Messenger
This is blasphemy! This is madness!
King Leonidas
Madness...?
[shouting]
King Leonidas
This is Sparta!
[Kicks the messenger down the well]