Russian
Poster of Paradise at Mothers' Feet
Рейтинги
8.4 IMDb Rating: 7.5
Paradise at Mothers' Feet

Paradise at Mothers' Feet

Бейиш-эненин таманында 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Adil, mentally 8-year-old, lives with elderly mother Raikhan. Believing pilgrimage to Mecca on foot ensures Raikhan's heaven entry, Adil travels across Kazakh steppe facing obstacles. Mother-son journey's hardships depicted.

Paradise at Mothers' Feet - trailer in russian
Country Kyrgyzstan
Runtime 2 hours 17 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 1 March 2024
Release date
11 April 2024 Russia AVK`PRO
19 March 2025 Indonesia 13+
21 March 2024 Kazakhstan 14+
1 March 2024 Kyrgyzstan 12+
13 February 2025 Malaysia
21 March 2025 Turkey
11 April 2024 Uzbekistan 18+
Worldwide Gross $1,001,065
Also known as
Beyish - Enenin tamanynda, Heaven is Beneath Mother's Feet, Cennet Annelerin Ayaklarının Altındadır, Jannat Onalar oyog'i ostida, Paradise at Mothers' Feet, Surga di Telapak Kaki Ibu, Бейиш - эненин таманында, Пейіш. Жұмақ ананың табанының астында, Рай под ногами матерей
Director
Ruslan Akun
Cast
Emil Esenaliev
Bolot Tentimyshov
Anarkul Nazarkulova
Cast and Crew
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Film Trailers
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
