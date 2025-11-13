Menu
Top 1000 films

The Shawshank Redemption 9.1
1 The Shawshank Redemption
Drama, Thriller 1994, USA
Attack on Titan the Movie: The Last Attack 9.1
2 Attack on Titan the Movie: The Last Attack
Action, Animation, Drama 2024, Japan
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito 9.1
3 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Action, Adventure, Animation 2025, Japan
Ateez World Tour [Towards the Light: Will to Power] in Cinemas 9.1
4 Ateez World Tour [Towards the Light: Will to Power] in Cinemas
Music 2024, South Korea
The Green Mile 8.9
5 The Green Mile
Drama 1999, USA
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring 8.8
6 The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
Adventure, Action, Fantasy 2001, New Zealand / USA
The Dark Knight 8.8
7 The Dark Knight
Drama, Mystery, Thriller, Action 2008, USA
SUGA | Agust D TOUR ‘D-DAY’ THE MOVIE 8.8
8 SUGA | Agust D TOUR ‘D-DAY’ THE MOVIE
Music, Documentary 2024, South Korea
The Godfather 8.8
9 The Godfather
Drama, Thriller 1972, USA
The Wild Robot 8.8
10 The Wild Robot
Adventure, Animation, Family 2024, USA
Jung Kook: I Am Still 8.8
11 Jung Kook: I Am Still
Concert 2024, South Korea
Inception 8.8
12 Inception
Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2010, USA / Great Britain
Solo Leveling: ReAwakening 8.7
13 Solo Leveling: ReAwakening
Action, Adventure, Animation 2024, Japan
Dune: Part Two 8.7
14 Dune: Part Two
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure, Drama 2024, USA / Canada
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse 8.7
15 Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Action, Adventure, Animation 2022, Canada / USA
Spirited Away 8.7
16 Spirited Away
Anime, Family, Animation, Adventure 2001, Japan
Forrest Gump 8.7
17 Forrest Gump
Comedy, Romantic, Drama 1994, USA
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers 8.7
18 The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
Adventure, Fantasy, Drama 2002, USA / New Zealand / Germany
The Intouchables 8.7
19 The Intouchables
Comedy, Drama, Biography 2011, France
The Lion King 8.7
20 The Lion King
Musical, Adventure, Drama, Family, Comedy, Animation 1994, USA
Terminator 2: Judgment Day 8.7
21 Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Action, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Adventure 1991, USA / France
F1 8.7
22 F1
Sport 2025, USA
Suga: Road to D-Day 8.7
23 Suga: Road to D-Day
Biography, Documentary, Music 2023, South Korea
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King 8.7
24 The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
Fantasy 2003, USA / New Zealand / Germany
How to Train Your Dragon 8.7
25 How to Train Your Dragon
Action, Adventure, Family 2025, USA
Irklais per Atlanta 8.7
26 Irklais per Atlanta
Documentary 2024, Latvia / Lithuania / Spain / USA
The Matrix 8.7
27 The Matrix
Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller 1999, Australia / USA
Oppenheimer 8.7
28 Oppenheimer
Biography, Drama, History 2023, USA
V arktiku 8.6
29 V arktiku
Documentary 2023, Russia
Dan Da Dan: Evil Eye 8.6
30 Dan Da Dan: Evil Eye
Animation 2025, Japan
Pulp Fiction 8.6
31 Pulp Fiction
Drama 1994, USA
My SHINee World 8.6
32 My SHINee World
Documentary, Music 2023, South Korea
Priklyucheniya Sherloka Kholmsa i doktora Vatsona: Sobaka Baskerviley 8.6
33 Priklyucheniya Sherloka Kholmsa i doktora Vatsona: Sobaka Baskerviley
Adventure, Crime, Mystery 1981, USSR
Fight Club 8.6
34 Fight Club
Thriller, Action, Drama 1999, USA / Germany
Zack Snyder's Justice League 8.6
35 Zack Snyder's Justice League
Action, Adventure, Fantasy 2021, USA
Spider-Man: No Way Home 8.6
36 Spider-Man: No Way Home
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure 2021, USA
Batman Begins 8.6
37 Batman Begins
Crime, Thriller, Adventure, Fairy Tale, Action 2005, USA
Nu, pogodi! 8.6
38 Nu, pogodi!
Short, Animation 1969, USSR
Léon: The Professional 8.6
39 Léon: The Professional
Drama, Thriller, Crime 1994, France
The Silence of the Lambs 8.6
40 The Silence of the Lambs
Thriller, Crime 1991, USA
Schindler's List 8.6
41 Schindler's List
History, War, Drama, Biography 1993, USA
Gladiator 8.6
42 Gladiator
Adventure, Drama, Action 2000, Great Britain / USA
The Godfather: Part II 8.6
43 The Godfather: Part II
Thriller, Drama 1974, USA
Back to the Future 8.6
44 Back to the Future
Adventure, Sci-Fi, Comedy, Action 1985, USA
Troe iz Prostokvashino 8.6
45 Troe iz Prostokvashino
Family, Animation, Short 1978, USSR
Las guerreras k-pop 8.6
46 Las guerreras k-pop
Action, Adventure, Animation 2025, USA
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 8.5
47 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure 2023, USA
Howl's Moving Castle 8.5
48 Howl's Moving Castle
Anime, Fairy Tale, Sci-Fi, Romantic 2004, Japan
Avengers: Infinity War 8.5
49 Avengers: Infinity War
Action, Sci-Fi 2018, USA
Coco 8.5
50 Coco
Animation, Adventure 2017, USA
Stargazer: Astroscope 8.5
51 Stargazer: Astroscope
Concert 2023, South Korea
Mesto vstrechi izmenit nelzya 8.5
52 Mesto vstrechi izmenit nelzya
Crime, Detective, Action 1979, USSR
Hachi: A Dog's Tale 8.5
53 Hachi: A Dog's Tale
Family, Drama 2009, USA
Young Hearts 8.5
54 Young Hearts
Drama, Family 2024, Belgium / Netherlands
Бейиш-эненин таманында 8.5
55 Бейиш-эненин таманында
Drama 2024, Kyrgyzstan
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish 8.5
56 Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Animation, Comedy, Adventure 2022, USA
BTS: Yet to Come in Cinemas 8.5
57 BTS: Yet to Come in Cinemas
Music 2023, South Korea
WALL·E 8.5
58 WALL·E
Family, Fantasy, Animation 2008, USA
Braveheart 8.5
59 Braveheart
War, Biography, Action, Drama 1995, USA
Avengers: Endgame 8.5
60 Avengers: Endgame
Action, Sci-Fi 2019, USA
Your Name 8.5
61 Your Name
Animation, Fantasy, Romantic, Anime 2016, Japan
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl 8.5
62 Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
Adventure, Action 2003, USA
Gentlemen of Fortune 8.5
63 Gentlemen of Fortune
Crime, Comedy 1971, USSR
Interstellar 8.5
64 Interstellar
Sci-Fi 2014, USA / Great Britain
M 8.5
65 M
Film-Noir, Crime, Drama, Thriller 1931, Germany
Paralimpiets 8.5
66 Paralimpiets
Biography, Sport, Drama 2022, Kazakhstan
Ognennyy lis 8.5
67 Ognennyy lis
Family, Adventure, Documentary 2024, Russia
Ford v Ferrari 8.5
68 Ford v Ferrari
Biography, Drama, Sport 2019, USA
The Great Dictator 8.4
69 The Great Dictator
Drama, War, Comedy 1940, USA
Man with a Movie Camera 8.4
70 Man with a Movie Camera
Documentary 1929, USSR
Se7en 8.4
71 Se7en
Mystery, Crime, Thriller 1995, USA
Django Unchained 8.4
72 Django Unchained
Western 2012, USA
Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha-Hen 8.4
73 Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha-Hen
Action, Adventure, Animation, Anime 2020, Japan
Ivan Vasilievich: Back to the Future 8.4
74 Ivan Vasilievich: Back to the Future
Comedy, Sci-Fi 1973, USSR
The Diamond Arm 8.4
75 The Diamond Arm
Comedy, Adventure, Crime 1968, USSR
Green Book 8.4
76 Green Book
Drama 2018, USA
Avatar 8.4
77 Avatar
Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2009, USA
City Lights 8.4
78 City Lights
Drama, Comedy 1931, USA
Okhota na tigra 8.4
79 Okhota na tigra
Crime, Drama, Mystery 1980, USSR
Alien 8.4
80 Alien
Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller 1979, USA / Great Britain
The Dark Knight Rises 8.4
81 The Dark Knight Rises
Drama, Thriller, Action 2012, USA / Great Britain
A Beautiful Mind 8.4
82 A Beautiful Mind
Mystery, Drama, Biography 2001, USA
Raiders of the Lost Ark 8.4
83 Raiders of the Lost Ark
Adventure, Thriller, Action 1981, USA
Inside Out 2 8.4
84 Inside Out 2
Animation 2024, USA
Shutter Island 8.4
85 Shutter Island
Drama, Mystery, Thriller 2009, USA
Haikyu!! The Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump 8.4
86 Haikyu!! The Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump
Animation, Comedy, Drama, Anime 2024, Japan
The Prestige 8.4
87 The Prestige
Fairy Tale, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Drama 2006, USA / Great Britain
Look Back 8.4
88 Look Back
Animation, Drama 2024, Japan
The Departed 8.3
89 The Departed
Crime, Drama, Thriller 2006, USA
How to Train Your Dragon 8.3
90 How to Train Your Dragon
Animation, Family, Fairy Tale 2010, USA
Die Hard 8.3
91 Die Hard
Thriller, Crime, Action 1988, USA
SPY x FAMILY CODE: White 8.3
92 SPY x FAMILY CODE: White
Action, Animation, Comedy, Anime 2023, Japan
Catch Me If You Can 8.3
93 Catch Me If You Can
Comedy 2002, USA
Cast Away 8.3
94 Cast Away
Adventure, Drama 2000, USA
Titanic 8.3
95 Titanic
Romantic, Drama, Adventure 1997, USA
Autumn Sonata 8.3
96 Autumn Sonata
Musical, Drama 1978, Sweden / France / Germany
Logan 8.3
97 Logan
Action, Sci-Fi 2017, USA
Aliens 8.3
98 Aliens
Thriller, Horror, Action, Sci-Fi 1986, USA / Great Britain
Princess Mononoke 8.3
99 Princess Mononoke
Anime, Fairy Tale, Adventure, Animation, Thriller, Drama 1997, Japan
BTS: Love Yourself Tour in Seoul 8.3
100 BTS: Love Yourself Tour in Seoul
Documentary, Musical 2018, South Korea
