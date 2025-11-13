Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Film lists
New Releases
Ratings
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Top Films
Top 1000 Films
Top 1000 films
Top 1000
Most Anticipated
Now Playing
TV Shows
9.1
1
The Shawshank Redemption
Drama, Thriller
1994, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
9.1
2
Attack on Titan the Movie: The Last Attack
Action, Animation, Drama
2024, Japan
Rate
Watch trailer
9.1
3
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Action, Adventure, Animation
2025, Japan
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
9.1
4
Ateez World Tour [Towards the Light: Will to Power] in Cinemas
Music
2024, South Korea
Rate
Watch trailer
8.9
5
The Green Mile
Drama
1999, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.8
6
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
Adventure, Action, Fantasy
2001, New Zealand / USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.8
7
The Dark Knight
Drama, Mystery, Thriller, Action
2008, USA
Rate
Tickets
8.8
8
SUGA | Agust D TOUR ‘D-DAY’ THE MOVIE
Music, Documentary
2024, South Korea
Rate
8.8
9
The Godfather
Drama, Thriller
1972, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.8
10
The Wild Robot
Adventure, Animation, Family
2024, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
8.8
11
Jung Kook: I Am Still
Concert
2024, South Korea
Rate
Watch trailer
8.8
12
Inception
Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2010, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Tickets
8.7
13
Solo Leveling: ReAwakening
Action, Adventure, Animation
2024, Japan
Rate
Watch trailer
8.7
14
Dune: Part Two
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure, Drama
2024, USA / Canada
Rate
Watch trailer
8.7
15
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Action, Adventure, Animation
2022, Canada / USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.7
16
Spirited Away
Anime, Family, Animation, Adventure
2001, Japan
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
8.7
17
Forrest Gump
Comedy, Romantic, Drama
1994, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.7
18
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
Adventure, Fantasy, Drama
2002, USA / New Zealand / Germany
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
8.7
19
The Intouchables
Comedy, Drama, Biography
2011, France
Rate
Tickets
8.7
20
The Lion King
Musical, Adventure, Drama, Family, Comedy, Animation
1994, USA
Rate
Tickets
8.7
21
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Action, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Adventure
1991, USA / France
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
8.7
22
F1
Sport
2025, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
8.7
23
Suga: Road to D-Day
Biography, Documentary, Music
2023, South Korea
Rate
8.7
24
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
Fantasy
2003, USA / New Zealand / Germany
Rate
Watch trailer
8.7
25
How to Train Your Dragon
Action, Adventure, Family
2025, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
8.7
26
Irklais per Atlanta
Documentary
2024, Latvia / Lithuania / Spain / USA
Rate
8.7
27
The Matrix
Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller
1999, Australia / USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.7
28
Oppenheimer
Biography, Drama, History
2023, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.6
29
V arktiku
Documentary
2023, Russia
Rate
8.6
30
Dan Da Dan: Evil Eye
Animation
2025, Japan
Rate
Watch trailer
8.6
31
Pulp Fiction
Drama
1994, USA
Rate
8.6
32
My SHINee World
Documentary, Music
2023, South Korea
Rate
8.6
33
Priklyucheniya Sherloka Kholmsa i doktora Vatsona: Sobaka Baskerviley
Adventure, Crime, Mystery
1981, USSR
Rate
8.6
34
Fight Club
Thriller, Action, Drama
1999, USA / Germany
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
8.6
35
Zack Snyder's Justice League
Action, Adventure, Fantasy
2021, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.6
36
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
2021, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.6
37
Batman Begins
Crime, Thriller, Adventure, Fairy Tale, Action
2005, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.6
38
Nu, pogodi!
Short, Animation
1969, USSR
Rate
8.6
39
Léon: The Professional
Drama, Thriller, Crime
1994, France
Rate
Watch trailer
8.6
40
The Silence of the Lambs
Thriller, Crime
1991, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.6
41
Schindler's List
History, War, Drama, Biography
1993, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.6
42
Gladiator
Adventure, Drama, Action
2000, Great Britain / USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.6
43
The Godfather: Part II
Thriller, Drama
1974, USA
Rate
8.6
44
Back to the Future
Adventure, Sci-Fi, Comedy, Action
1985, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
8.6
45
Troe iz Prostokvashino
Family, Animation, Short
1978, USSR
Rate
8.6
46
Las guerreras k-pop
Action, Adventure, Animation
2025, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
8.5
47
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
2023, USA
Rate
8.5
48
Howl's Moving Castle
Anime, Fairy Tale, Sci-Fi, Romantic
2004, Japan
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
8.5
49
Avengers: Infinity War
Action, Sci-Fi
2018, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.5
50
Coco
Animation, Adventure
2017, USA
Rate
8.5
51
Stargazer: Astroscope
Concert
2023, South Korea
Rate
8.5
52
Mesto vstrechi izmenit nelzya
Crime, Detective, Action
1979, USSR
Rate
8.5
53
Hachi: A Dog's Tale
Family, Drama
2009, USA
Rate
8.5
54
Young Hearts
Drama, Family
2024, Belgium / Netherlands
Rate
Watch trailer
8.5
55
Бейиш-эненин таманында
Drama
2024, Kyrgyzstan
Rate
8.5
56
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Animation, Comedy, Adventure
2022, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
8.5
57
BTS: Yet to Come in Cinemas
Music
2023, South Korea
Rate
8.5
58
WALL·E
Family, Fantasy, Animation
2008, USA
Rate
8.5
59
Braveheart
War, Biography, Action, Drama
1995, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.5
60
Avengers: Endgame
Action, Sci-Fi
2019, USA
Rate
Tickets
8.5
61
Your Name
Animation, Fantasy, Romantic, Anime
2016, Japan
Rate
Watch trailer
8.5
62
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
Adventure, Action
2003, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.5
63
Gentlemen of Fortune
Crime, Comedy
1971, USSR
Rate
Watch trailer
8.5
64
Interstellar
Sci-Fi
2014, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Tickets
8.5
65
M
Film-Noir, Crime, Drama, Thriller
1931, Germany
Rate
8.5
66
Paralimpiets
Biography, Sport, Drama
2022, Kazakhstan
Rate
8.5
67
Ognennyy lis
Family, Adventure, Documentary
2024, Russia
Rate
8.5
68
Ford v Ferrari
Biography, Drama, Sport
2019, USA
Rate
8.4
69
The Great Dictator
Drama, War, Comedy
1940, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.4
70
Man with a Movie Camera
Documentary
1929, USSR
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
8.4
71
Se7en
Mystery, Crime, Thriller
1995, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
8.4
72
Django Unchained
Western
2012, USA
Rate
Tickets
8.4
73
Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha-Hen
Action, Adventure, Animation, Anime
2020, Japan
Rate
Watch trailer
8.4
74
Ivan Vasilievich: Back to the Future
Comedy, Sci-Fi
1973, USSR
Rate
Watch trailer
8.4
75
The Diamond Arm
Comedy, Adventure, Crime
1968, USSR
Rate
Watch trailer
8.4
76
Green Book
Drama
2018, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.4
77
Avatar
Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2009, USA
Rate
Tickets
8.4
78
City Lights
Drama, Comedy
1931, USA
Rate
8.4
79
Okhota na tigra
Crime, Drama, Mystery
1980, USSR
Rate
8.4
80
Alien
Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller
1979, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Watch trailer
8.4
81
The Dark Knight Rises
Drama, Thriller, Action
2012, USA / Great Britain
Rate
8.4
82
A Beautiful Mind
Mystery, Drama, Biography
2001, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.4
83
Raiders of the Lost Ark
Adventure, Thriller, Action
1981, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.4
84
Inside Out 2
Animation
2024, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
8.4
85
Shutter Island
Drama, Mystery, Thriller
2009, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
8.4
86
Haikyu!! The Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump
Animation, Comedy, Drama, Anime
2024, Japan
Rate
Watch trailer
8.4
87
The Prestige
Fairy Tale, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Drama
2006, USA / Great Britain
Rate
8.4
88
Look Back
Animation, Drama
2024, Japan
Rate
Watch trailer
8.3
89
The Departed
Crime, Drama, Thriller
2006, USA
Rate
Tickets
8.3
90
How to Train Your Dragon
Animation, Family, Fairy Tale
2010, USA
Rate
Tickets
8.3
91
Die Hard
Thriller, Crime, Action
1988, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.3
92
SPY x FAMILY CODE: White
Action, Animation, Comedy, Anime
2023, Japan
Rate
8.3
93
Catch Me If You Can
Comedy
2002, USA
Rate
Tickets
8.3
94
Cast Away
Adventure, Drama
2000, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.3
95
Titanic
Romantic, Drama, Adventure
1997, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
8.3
96
Autumn Sonata
Musical, Drama
1978, Sweden / France / Germany
Rate
Tickets
8.3
97
Logan
Action, Sci-Fi
2017, USA
Rate
8.3
98
Aliens
Thriller, Horror, Action, Sci-Fi
1986, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Watch trailer
8.3
99
Princess Mononoke
Anime, Fairy Tale, Adventure, Animation, Thriller, Drama
1997, Japan
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
8.3
100
BTS: Love Yourself Tour in Seoul
Documentary, Musical
2018, South Korea
Rate
Genre
Action
Adult
Adventure
Animation
Anime
Ballet
Biography
Catastrophe
Children's
Comedy
Compilation
Concert
Crime
Detective
Documentary
Drama
Fairy Tale
Family
Fantasy
Film-Noir
History
Horror
Music
Musical
Mystery
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Short
Sport
Theatrical
Thriller
War
Western
Country
Algeria
Argentina
Australia
Austria
Azerbaijan
Belarus
Belgium
Brazil
Bulgaria
Burkina Faso
Cambodia
Canada
Chile
China
Colombia
Croatia
Czechia
Denmark
Dominican Republic
East Germany
Egypt
Estonia
Finland
France
Georgia
Germany
Great Britain
Greece
Hong Kong
Hungary
Iceland
India
Indonesia
Iran (Islamic Republic of)
Ireland
Israel
Italy
Japan
Kazakhstan
Kosovo
Kyrgyzstan
Latvia
Lebanon
Liechtenstein
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Malaysia
Malta
Mexico
Monaco
Mongolia
Montenegro
Morocco
Netherlands
New Zealand
North Macedonia
Norway
Paraguay
Peru
Poland
Portugal
Qatar
Romania
Russia
Russian Empire
Saudi Arabia
Serbia
Singapore
South Africa
South Korea
Spain
Sweden
Switzerland
Syrian Arab Republic
Taiwan, Province of China
Thailand
Turkey
UAE
USA
USSR
Ukraine
Uruguay
Venezuela
Viet Nam
West Germany
Yugoslavia
Year
2025
2024
2023
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
1989
1988
1987
1986
1985
1984
1983
1982
1981
1980
1979
1978
1977
1976
1975
1974
1973
1972
1971
1970
1969
1968
1966
1965
1964
1963
1962
1961
1960
1959
1958
1957
1956
1955
1954
1953
1952
1951
1950
1949
1948
1947
1946
1945
1944
1943
1942
1941
1940
1939
1938
1937
1936
1935
1934
1933
1932
1931
1930
1929
1928
1927
1926
1925
1924
1923
1922
1921
1920
1919
1918
1916
1915
Apply
Reset
Most Anticipated Films
Top Films in Cinemas
Best films of 2025
Best films of 2024
Best films of 2023
Best films of 2022
Best films of 2021
Top Films by Country
Top Films by Genre
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Forward
Most Anticipated Films
908
Avatar 3
25 December 2025
536
Chebi 2
1 January 2026
122
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
25 December 2025
102
Now You See Me 3
13 November 2025
94
Mazhor v Dubae
30 October 2025
Top Films in Cinemas
10
Parts of Happiness, or Salt Beans Mezzanine
9.6
Angels Don’t Buzz
9.3
Mahavatar Narsimha
9.1
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
9.1
Ritmy mechty
Top 1000 Films
9.1
The Shawshank Redemption
9.1
Attack on Titan the Movie: The Last Attack
9.1
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
9.1
Ateez World Tour [Towards the Light: Will to Power] in Cinemas
8.9
The Green Mile
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree