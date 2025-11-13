Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films 2021

Top films of 2021

Zack Snyder's Justice League 8.6
1 Zack Snyder's Justice League
Action, Adventure, Fantasy 2021, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Spider-Man: No Way Home 8.6
2 Spider-Man: No Way Home
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure 2021, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings 8.0
3 Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Fantasy, Action, Comedy 2021, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Sing 2 8.0
4 Sing 2
Animation, Musical 2021, USA
Rate
Dune 8.0
5 Dune
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure 2021, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Raya and the Last Dragon 7.9
6 Raya and the Last Dragon
Animation 2021, USA
Rate
No Time to Die 7.9
7 No Time to Die
Action, Crime, Thriller, Adventure 2021, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Watch trailer
Cruella 7.9
8 Cruella
Comedy 2021, USA
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
Luca 7.9
9 Luca
Animation, Adventure, Fantasy 2021, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Encanto 7.8
10 Encanto
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2021, USA / Colombia
Rate
Free Guy 7.8
11 Free Guy
Sci-Fi, Action, Comedy, Adventure 2021, USA
Rate
Wrath of Man 7.8
12 Wrath of Man
Crime, Action, Thriller 2021, Great Britain
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
The Worst Person in the World 7.7
13 The Worst Person in the World
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2021, Norway / France / Sweden / Denmark
Rate
Watch trailer
The Mauritanian 7.7
14 The Mauritanian
Drama, Thriller 2021, USA
Rate
The Electrical Life of Louis Wain 7.6
15 The Electrical Life of Louis Wain
Biography, Drama, History 2021, Great Britain
Rate
Watch trailer
The Last Duel 7.6
16 The Last Duel
Drama 2021, USA
Rate
Licorice Pizza 7.6
17 Licorice Pizza
Comedy, Drama 2021, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
C'mon C'mon 7.6
18 C'mon C'mon
Drama 2021, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Man of God 7.5
19 Man of God
Drama 2021, Greece
Rate
A Quiet Place: Part II 7.5
20 A Quiet Place: Part II
Horror 2021, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Nobody 7.5
21 Nobody
Action, Thriller, Crime 2021, USA
Rate
The French Dispatch 7.5
22 The French Dispatch
Romantic, Comedy 2021, USA
Rate
King Richard 7.4
23 King Richard
Drama, Biography, Sport 2021, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Jungle Cruise 7.4
24 Jungle Cruise
Adventure 2021, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Belle 7.4
25 Belle
Adventure, Animation, Drama, Anime 2021, Japan
Rate
Watch trailer
House of Gucci 7.4
26 House of Gucci
Crime, Drama, Thriller 2021, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
West Side Story 7.4
27 West Side Story
Musical, Romantic, Crime 2021, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Ron's Gone Wrong 7.4
28 Ron's Gone Wrong
Animation 2021, USA
Rate
Black Widow 7.3
29 Black Widow
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure 2021, USA
Rate
The Box 7.3
30 The Box
Drama, Music, Musical 2021, South Korea
Rate
Watch trailer
Ghostbusters: Afterlife 7.3
31 Ghostbusters: Afterlife
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Comedy 2021, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Black Box 7.3
32 Black Box
Thriller, Detective, Action 2021, France
Rate
Judas and the Black Messiah 7.3
33 Judas and the Black Messiah
Biography, Drama, History, Crime 2021, USA
Rate
Chempion mira 7.3
34 Chempion mira
Drama 2021, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It 7.3
35 The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It
Horror 2021, USA
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
Emergency Declaration 7.3
36 Emergency Declaration
Action, Drama, Thriller 2021, South Korea
Rate
Nightmare Alley 7.2
37 Nightmare Alley
Thriller, Drama, Detective 2021, USA
Rate
Mayor Grom. Chumnoy Doktor 7.2
38 Mayor Grom. Chumnoy Doktor
Action, Crime, Detective, Comedy 2021, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
Drive My Car 7.2
39 Drive My Car
Drama 2021, Japan
Rate
Watch trailer
Venom: Let There Be Carnage 7.2
40 Venom: Let There Be Carnage
Sci-Fi, Action 2021, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
The Suicide Squad 7.2
41 The Suicide Squad
Action, Sci-Fi 2021, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Last Night in Soho 7.2
42 Last Night in Soho
Drama, Thriller, Horror 2021, Great Britain
Rate
Proklyatyy chinovnik 7.2
43 Proklyatyy chinovnik
Comedy 2021, Russia
Rate
Batya 7.2
44 Batya
Comedy, Drama 2021, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
Lost Illusions 7.1
45 Lost Illusions
Drama, History 2021, France
Rate
Watch trailer
My Little Pony: A New Generation 7.1
46 My Little Pony: A New Generation
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2021, Ireland / Canada
Rate
Midnight 7.1
47 Midnight
Crime, Thriller 2021, South Korea
Rate
Watch trailer
Red Notice 7.1
48 Red Notice
Action, Comedy 2021, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Eternals 7.1
49 Eternals
Sci-Fi, Action 2021, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Vicky and Her Mystery 7.1
50 Vicky and Her Mystery
Adventure, Family 2021, France
Rate
Malenky voin 7.0
51 Malenky voin
Comedy 2021, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
The Pilot. A Battle for Survival 7.0
52 The Pilot. A Battle for Survival
War, Biography, Drama, History 2021, Russia
Rate
Godzilla vs. Kong 7.0
53 Godzilla vs. Kong
Sci-Fi, Action, Drama 2021, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
The Little Things 7.0
54 The Little Things
Thriller 2021, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
The Wolf and the Lion 7.0
55 The Wolf and the Lion
Family 2021, France / Canada
Rate
Clifford the Big Red Dog 7.0
56 Clifford the Big Red Dog
Animation, Family 2021, USA
Rate
The Boss Baby: Family Business 6.9
57 The Boss Baby: Family Business
Animation 2021, USA
Rate
Hotel Transylvania: Transformania 6.9
58 Hotel Transylvania: Transformania
Animation 2021, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Escape Room: Tournament of Champions 6.9
59 Escape Room: Tournament of Champions
Horror, Thriller 2021, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
PAW Patrol: The Movie 6.9
60 PAW Patrol: The Movie
Animation, Adventure 2021, USA / Canada
Rate
Watch trailer
White Snow 6.9
61 White Snow
Drama, Sport, Biography 2021, Russia
Rate
Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway 6.9
62 Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway
Family, Adventure 2021, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Posledniy bogatyr. Poslannik tmy 6.9
63 Posledniy bogatyr. Poslannik tmy
Adventure, Fantasy, Family 2021, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard 6.9
64 Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard
Action, Comedy 2021, USA
Rate
Eiffel 6.8
65 Eiffel
Biography, Drama, History 2021, France
Rate
Watch trailer
Malignant 6.8
66 Malignant
Horror 2021, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Parallel Mothers 6.8
67 Parallel Mothers
Drama 2021, Spain
Rate
Watch trailer
Хой с тобой 6.8
68 Хой с тобой
Documentary 2021, Russia
Rate
Reminiscence 6.8
69 Reminiscence
Sci-Fi, Thriller, Romantic 2021, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Disobedient 6.8
70 Disobedient
Comedy 2021, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
Granit 6.8
71 Granit
Action 2021, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
Petrov's Flu 6.8
72 Petrov's Flu
Drama 2021, Russia / France / Switzerland
Rate
Watch trailer
The Relatives 6.7
73 The Relatives
Comedy 2021, Russia
Rate
Couple from the Future 6.7
74 Couple from the Future
Comedy, Romantic, Sci-Fi 2021, Russia
Rate
Don't Breathe 2 6.7
75 Don't Breathe 2
Crime, Horror, Thriller 2021, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
The Addams Family 2 6.7
76 The Addams Family 2
Animation, Horror, Comedy, Family 2021, USA / Great Britain / Canada
Rate
Watch trailer
Mortal Kombat 6.7
77 Mortal Kombat
Action, Fantasy, Sci-Fi 2021, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Devyataev 6.6
78 Devyataev
War, Biography 2021, Russia
Rate
Official Competition 6.6
79 Official Competition
Comedy, Drama 2021, Spain / Argentina
Rate
Watch trailer
Fly Me Away 6.6
80 Fly Me Away
Comedy, Drama 2021, France / Italy
Rate
Watch trailer
Shugaley 3 6.6
81 Shugaley 3
Action 2021, Russia
Rate
The Tomorrow War 6.6
82 The Tomorrow War
Action 2021, Canada
Rate
Watch trailer
The Ice Road 6.5
83 The Ice Road
Action 2021, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Tom and Jerry 6.5
84 Tom and Jerry
Animation 2021, USA
Rate
L'ombra di Caravaggio 6.5
85 L'ombra di Caravaggio
Biography, History 2021, Italy / France
Rate
AKYN (Poet) 6.5
86 AKYN (Poet)
Drama 2021, Kazakhstan
Rate
No Sudden Move 6.5
87 No Sudden Move
Crime, Drama, Thriller 2021, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Girls to Buy 6.5
88 Girls to Buy
Drama 2021, Poland
Rate
Watch trailer
Fast & Furious 9 6.4
89 Fast & Furious 9
Action, Crime 2021, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
The Forever Purge 6.4
90 The Forever Purge
Horror, Thriller, Action 2021, USA
Rate
Queenpins 6.4
91 Queenpins
Comedy 2021, USA
Rate
Oxygen 6.4
92 Oxygen
Drama, Fantasy, Sci-Fi 2021, France / USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Koshchey: Nachalo 6.4
93 Koshchey: Nachalo
Animation, Adventure, Family 2021, Russia
Rate
No Man of God 6.3
94 No Man of God
Biography, Crime, Drama 2021, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Those Who Wish Me Dead 6.3
95 Those Who Wish Me Dead
Thriller 2021, Canada / USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Chaos Walking 6.3
96 Chaos Walking
Sci-Fi 2021, USA
Rate
Jolt 6.3
97 Jolt
Action 2021, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
A Writer's Odyssey 6.3
98 A Writer's Odyssey
Action, Adventure, Crime 2021, China
Rate
Candyman 6.2
99 Candyman
Horror 2021, USA
Rate
Old 6.2
100 Old
Thriller 2021, USA
Rate
Genre
Country
Year
Reset
Most Anticipated Films Top 1000 Films Top Films in Cinemas Best films of 2025 Best films of 2024 Best films of 2023 Best films of 2022 Top Films by Country Top Films by Genre
Most Anticipated Films
917
Avatar 3 25 December 2025
537
Chebi 2 1 January 2026
123
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom 25 December 2025
104
Now You See Me 3 13 November 2025
95
Mazhor v Dubae 30 October 2025
Top Films in Cinemas
10
Parts of Happiness, or Salt Beans Mezzanine
9.6
Angels Don’t Buzz
9.2
Mahavatar Narsimha
9.1
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
9.0
Min aatym Taptal
Top 1000 Films
9.1
The Shawshank Redemption
9.1
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
9.1
Attack on Titan the Movie: The Last Attack
9.1
Ateez World Tour [Towards the Light: Will to Power] in Cinemas
8.9
The Green Mile
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more