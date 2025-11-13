Menu
2021
Top films of 2021
Top 1000
Most Anticipated
Now Playing
TV Shows
8.6
1
Zack Snyder's Justice League
Action, Adventure, Fantasy
2021, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.6
2
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
2021, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.0
3
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Fantasy, Action, Comedy
2021, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
8.0
4
Sing 2
Animation, Musical
2021, USA
Rate
8.0
5
Dune
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
2021, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.9
6
Raya and the Last Dragon
Animation
2021, USA
Rate
7.9
7
No Time to Die
Action, Crime, Thriller, Adventure
2021, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Watch trailer
7.9
8
Cruella
Comedy
2021, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.9
9
Luca
Animation, Adventure, Fantasy
2021, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.8
10
Encanto
Adventure, Animation, Comedy
2021, USA / Colombia
Rate
7.8
11
Free Guy
Sci-Fi, Action, Comedy, Adventure
2021, USA
Rate
7.8
12
Wrath of Man
Crime, Action, Thriller
2021, Great Britain
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.7
13
The Worst Person in the World
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2021, Norway / France / Sweden / Denmark
Rate
Watch trailer
7.7
14
The Mauritanian
Drama, Thriller
2021, USA
Rate
7.6
15
The Electrical Life of Louis Wain
Biography, Drama, History
2021, Great Britain
Rate
Watch trailer
7.6
16
The Last Duel
Drama
2021, USA
Rate
7.6
17
Licorice Pizza
Comedy, Drama
2021, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.6
18
C'mon C'mon
Drama
2021, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.5
19
Man of God
Drama
2021, Greece
Rate
7.5
20
A Quiet Place: Part II
Horror
2021, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.5
21
Nobody
Action, Thriller, Crime
2021, USA
Rate
7.5
22
The French Dispatch
Romantic, Comedy
2021, USA
Rate
7.4
23
King Richard
Drama, Biography, Sport
2021, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.4
24
Jungle Cruise
Adventure
2021, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.4
25
Belle
Adventure, Animation, Drama, Anime
2021, Japan
Rate
Watch trailer
7.4
26
House of Gucci
Crime, Drama, Thriller
2021, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.4
27
West Side Story
Musical, Romantic, Crime
2021, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.4
28
Ron's Gone Wrong
Animation
2021, USA
Rate
7.3
29
Black Widow
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
2021, USA
Rate
7.3
30
The Box
Drama, Music, Musical
2021, South Korea
Rate
Watch trailer
7.3
31
Ghostbusters: Afterlife
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Comedy
2021, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.3
32
Black Box
Thriller, Detective, Action
2021, France
Rate
7.3
33
Judas and the Black Messiah
Biography, Drama, History, Crime
2021, USA
Rate
7.3
34
Chempion mira
Drama
2021, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
7.3
35
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It
Horror
2021, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.3
36
Emergency Declaration
Action, Drama, Thriller
2021, South Korea
Rate
7.2
37
Nightmare Alley
Thriller, Drama, Detective
2021, USA
Rate
7.2
38
Mayor Grom. Chumnoy Doktor
Action, Crime, Detective, Comedy
2021, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
7.2
39
Drive My Car
Drama
2021, Japan
Rate
Watch trailer
7.2
40
Venom: Let There Be Carnage
Sci-Fi, Action
2021, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.2
41
The Suicide Squad
Action, Sci-Fi
2021, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.2
42
Last Night in Soho
Drama, Thriller, Horror
2021, Great Britain
Rate
7.2
43
Proklyatyy chinovnik
Comedy
2021, Russia
Rate
7.2
44
Batya
Comedy, Drama
2021, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
7.1
45
Lost Illusions
Drama, History
2021, France
Rate
Watch trailer
7.1
46
My Little Pony: A New Generation
Adventure, Animation, Comedy
2021, Ireland / Canada
Rate
7.1
47
Midnight
Crime, Thriller
2021, South Korea
Rate
Watch trailer
7.1
48
Red Notice
Action, Comedy
2021, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.1
49
Eternals
Sci-Fi, Action
2021, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.1
50
Vicky and Her Mystery
Adventure, Family
2021, France
Rate
7.0
51
Malenky voin
Comedy
2021, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
7.0
52
The Pilot. A Battle for Survival
War, Biography, Drama, History
2021, Russia
Rate
7.0
53
Godzilla vs. Kong
Sci-Fi, Action, Drama
2021, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.0
54
The Little Things
Thriller
2021, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.0
55
The Wolf and the Lion
Family
2021, France / Canada
Rate
7.0
56
Clifford the Big Red Dog
Animation, Family
2021, USA
Rate
6.9
57
The Boss Baby: Family Business
Animation
2021, USA
Rate
6.9
58
Hotel Transylvania: Transformania
Animation
2021, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
6.9
59
Escape Room: Tournament of Champions
Horror, Thriller
2021, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
6.9
60
PAW Patrol: The Movie
Animation, Adventure
2021, USA / Canada
Rate
Watch trailer
6.9
61
White Snow
Drama, Sport, Biography
2021, Russia
Rate
6.9
62
Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway
Family, Adventure
2021, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
6.9
63
Posledniy bogatyr. Poslannik tmy
Adventure, Fantasy, Family
2021, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
6.9
64
Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard
Action, Comedy
2021, USA
Rate
6.8
65
Eiffel
Biography, Drama, History
2021, France
Rate
Watch trailer
6.8
66
Malignant
Horror
2021, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
6.8
67
Parallel Mothers
Drama
2021, Spain
Rate
Watch trailer
6.8
68
Хой с тобой
Documentary
2021, Russia
Rate
6.8
69
Reminiscence
Sci-Fi, Thriller, Romantic
2021, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
6.8
70
Disobedient
Comedy
2021, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
6.8
71
Granit
Action
2021, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
6.8
72
Petrov's Flu
Drama
2021, Russia / France / Switzerland
Rate
Watch trailer
6.7
73
The Relatives
Comedy
2021, Russia
Rate
6.7
74
Couple from the Future
Comedy, Romantic, Sci-Fi
2021, Russia
Rate
6.7
75
Don't Breathe 2
Crime, Horror, Thriller
2021, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
6.7
76
The Addams Family 2
Animation, Horror, Comedy, Family
2021, USA / Great Britain / Canada
Rate
Watch trailer
6.7
77
Mortal Kombat
Action, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
2021, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
6.6
78
Devyataev
War, Biography
2021, Russia
Rate
6.6
79
Official Competition
Comedy, Drama
2021, Spain / Argentina
Rate
Watch trailer
6.6
80
Fly Me Away
Comedy, Drama
2021, France / Italy
Rate
Watch trailer
6.6
81
Shugaley 3
Action
2021, Russia
Rate
6.6
82
The Tomorrow War
Action
2021, Canada
Rate
Watch trailer
6.5
83
The Ice Road
Action
2021, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
6.5
84
Tom and Jerry
Animation
2021, USA
Rate
6.5
85
L'ombra di Caravaggio
Biography, History
2021, Italy / France
Rate
6.5
86
AKYN (Poet)
Drama
2021, Kazakhstan
Rate
6.5
87
No Sudden Move
Crime, Drama, Thriller
2021, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
6.5
88
Girls to Buy
Drama
2021, Poland
Rate
Watch trailer
6.4
89
Fast & Furious 9
Action, Crime
2021, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
6.4
90
The Forever Purge
Horror, Thriller, Action
2021, USA
Rate
6.4
91
Queenpins
Comedy
2021, USA
Rate
6.4
92
Oxygen
Drama, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
2021, France / USA
Rate
Watch trailer
6.4
93
Koshchey: Nachalo
Animation, Adventure, Family
2021, Russia
Rate
6.3
94
No Man of God
Biography, Crime, Drama
2021, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
6.3
95
Those Who Wish Me Dead
Thriller
2021, Canada / USA
Rate
Watch trailer
6.3
96
Chaos Walking
Sci-Fi
2021, USA
Rate
6.3
97
Jolt
Action
2021, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
6.3
98
A Writer's Odyssey
Action, Adventure, Crime
2021, China
Rate
6.2
99
Candyman
Horror
2021, USA
Rate
6.2
100
Old
Thriller
2021, USA
Rate
