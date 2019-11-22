Film Reviews
In this immersive 360 degree first-person POV VR film, the viewer is dropped into a visceral, action-packed 3D cinematic experience usually seen in movie theaters, only this time THEY are the action hero. CIA Operative David Emerson awakens to find himself the subject of an experimental program with his body under the complete remote control of the imperious General (Tony Denison). With the aid of a rogue operative Alexandra (Lyndsy Fonseca), David has to retake charge of own actions and fight his way through the top security facility inside the most complex live-action VR film ever made.