After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War, the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos' actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.
(at around 45 mins) Tony Stark drives an Audi e-tron GT, which is a fully electric concept car. When he arrives at the Avengers headquarters, a loud combustion-engine racing-car noise can be heard. However, electric vehicles can pose a hazard to visually impaired pedestrians, and many countries have laws requiring them to produce a sound; someone with Tony Stark's technical capability (and ego) may well have fitted a noise generator that emulates a powerful engine.
