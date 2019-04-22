Menu
Poster of Avengers: Endgame
8.5 IMDb Rating: 8.4
Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Endgame 18+
Synopsis

After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War, the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos' actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.

Country USA
Runtime 3 hours 1 minute
Production year 2019
Online premiere 30 July 2019
World premiere 22 April 2019
Release date
29 April 2019 Russia WDSSPR 16+
2 May 2019 Argentina
28 April 2019 Armenia
24 April 2019 Australia
24 April 2019 Austria
26 April 2019 Bangladesh
24 April 2019 Belgium
25 April 2019 Brazil
26 April 2019 Bulgaria
25 April 2019 Cambodia
26 April 2019 Canada
25 April 2019 Chile
24 April 2019 China
25 April 2019 Colombia
25 April 2019 Costa Rica
24 April 2019 Cyprus
25 April 2019 Czechia
24 April 2019 Denmark
24 April 2019 Egypt
26 April 2019 Estonia
24 April 2019 Finland
24 April 2019 France
24 April 2019 Germany
28 June 2019 Great Britain
25 April 2019 Greece
4 July 2019 Hong Kong
25 April 2019 Hungary
24 April 2019 Iceland
26 April 2019 India
12 July 2019 Indonesia
25 April 2019 Ireland
24 April 2019 Israel
4 July 2019 Italy
26 April 2019 Japan
29 April 2019 Kazakhstan
24 April 2019 Kosovo
25 April 2019 Kuwait
24 April 2019 Latvia
3 May 2019 Lebanon
26 July 2019 Lithuania
29 June 2019 Malaysia
26 April 2019 Mexico
25 April 2019 Montenegro
26 April 2019 Morocco
26 April 2019 Nepal
24 April 2019 Netherlands
24 April 2019 New Zealand
25 April 2019 Nigeria
24 April 2019 Norway
26 April 2019 Pakistan
24 April 2019 Paraguay
25 April 2019 Peru
12 July 2019 Philippines
25 April 2019 Poland
25 April 2019 Portugal
25 April 2019 Puerto Rico PG-13
26 April 2019 Romania
24 April 2019 Saudi Arabia
24 April 2019 Serbia
24 April 2019 Singapore
25 April 2019 Slovakia
12 July 2019 South Africa
24 April 2019 South Korea
28 June 2019 Spain
26 April 2019 Sri Lanka
24 April 2019 Sweden
26 April 2019 Syrian Arab Republic
24 April 2019 Taiwan
24 April 2019 Thailand
25 April 2019 Turkey
24 April 2019 UAE
28 June 2019 USA
25 April 2019 Ukraine
25 April 2019 Uruguay
29 April 2019 Uzbekistan
26 April 2019 Viet Nam
MPAA PG-13
Budget $356,000,000
Worldwide Gross $2,799,439,100
Production Marvel Studios
Also known as
Avengers: Endgame, Мстители: Финал, 復仇者聯盟4：終局之戰, Atriebēji: Noslēgums, Avengers 4, Avengers 4: Endgame, Avengers: Hồi Kết, Avengers: Infinity War - Part II, Avengers: Koniec gry, Avengers: Phase finale, Avengers: Ultimato, Bosszúállók: Végjáték, Ha'Nokmim: Sof Ha'Mis'hak, Hakmarrësit: Loja e Fundit, Keršytojai: Pabaiga, Maščevalci: zaključek, Osvetnici: Završnica, Qasoskorlar: Intiho, Qisasçılar: Final, Răzbunătorii: Sfârșitul jocului, Tasujad: Lõppmäng, Vengadores: Endgame, Vingadores: Endgame, Vingadores: Ultimato, Εκδικητές: Η τελευταία πράξη, Кек алушылар: Финал, Месники: Завершення, Осветници: Крај игре, Отмъстителите: Краят, अवेंजर्स: एंडगेम, 어벤져스: 엔드게임, アベンジャーズ　エンドゲーム, 复仇者联盟3：无尽之战(下), 复仇者联盟4：终局之战, 复联4, 復仇者聯盟：終局之戰
Director
Anthony Russo
Anthony Russo
Joe Russo
Joe Russo
Cast
Robert Downey Jr.
Robert Downey Jr.
Chris Evans
Chris Evans
Mark Ruffalo
Mark Ruffalo
Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson
Cast and Crew
Film rating

8.5
Rate 674 votes
8.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  54
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas

Film Reviews

Александр Копылов 6 November 2018, 14:57
Оч жду очень держу кулочки чтоб крутым был
Андрей 30 April 2019, 22:46
Знаю, что много поклонников у фильма и сюжета, но скажу как думаю - разочаровал, очень скучно/нудно, перемудрили с сюжетом, но с юмором!
Goofs

(at around 45 mins) Tony Stark drives an Audi e-tron GT, which is a fully electric concept car. When he arrives at the Avengers headquarters, a loud combustion-engine racing-car noise can be heard. However, electric vehicles can pose a hazard to visually impaired pedestrians, and many countries have laws requiring them to produce a sound; someone with Tony Stark's technical capability (and ego) may well have fitted a noise generator that emulates a powerful engine.

