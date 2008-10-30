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Poster of Immigrants (L.A. Dolce Vita)
4.3
Immigrants (L.A. Dolce Vita) - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Immigrants (L.A. Dolce Vita)
4.3

Immigrants (L.A. Dolce Vita)

, 2008
Immigrants (L.A. Dolce Vita) / Immigrants - Jóska menni Amerika
USA, Hungary / Animation / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Immigrants (L.A. Dolce Vita)
4.3
Immigrants (L.A. Dolce Vita) - Trailer
Immigrants (L.A. Dolce Vita)  Trailer

Cast

Hank Azaria
Hank Azaria
Sylvester
Károly Gesztesi
Judit Hernádi
Tom Kenney
Tom Kenney
Iván Kamarás
Iván Kamarás
Eric McCormack
Eric McCormack
Vladislav
Eric McCormack
Eric McCormack
Vladislav
Carl Lumbly
Carl Lumbly
Splits Jackson
Carl Lumbly
Carl Lumbly
Splits Jackson
Freddy Rodriguez
Freddy Rodriguez
Crutches Guy
Freddy Rodriguez
Freddy Rodriguez
Crutches Guy
Freddy Rodriguez
Freddy Rodriguez
Crutches Guy
Director Gábor Csupó
Writer Billiam Coronel, Josh Lieb
Composer Gábor Csupó, Gregory Hinde, Drew Neumann
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USA / Hungary
Runtime 1 hour 18 minutes
Production year 2008
World premiere 30 October 2008
Release date
10 December 2009 Russia Кино без границ
10 December 2009 Belarus
30 October 2008 Hungary
10 December 2009 Kazakhstan
10 December 2009 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $122,236
Production Grand Allure Entertainment, Klasky-Csupo, Megafilm Service
Also known as
Immigrants (L.A. Dolce Vita), Göçenler, göçürenler..., Imigranții, Immigrants, Immigrants - Jóska menni Amerika, Immigrants - L.A. Dolce Vita, Inmigrantes (L.A. Dolce Vita), Иммигранты

Cartoon rating

4.3
Rate 10 votes
5.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 

Film Trailers

All trailers
Immigrants (L.A. Dolce Vita) - Trailer
Immigrants (L.A. Dolce Vita) Trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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