Cast
Cast and Crew
Writer
Billiam Coronel, Josh Lieb
Animated film details
Country
USA / Hungary
Runtime
1 hour 18 minutes
Production year
2008
World premiere
30 October 2008
Release date
|10 December 2009
|Russia
| Кино без границ
|
|10 December 2009
|Belarus
|
|
|30 October 2008
|Hungary
|
|
|10 December 2009
|Kazakhstan
|
|
|10 December 2009
|Ukraine
|
|
Worldwide Gross
$122,236
Production
Grand Allure Entertainment, Klasky-Csupo, Megafilm Service
Also known as
Immigrants (L.A. Dolce Vita), Göçenler, göçürenler..., Imigranții, Immigrants, Immigrants - Jóska menni Amerika, Immigrants - L.A. Dolce Vita, Inmigrantes (L.A. Dolce Vita), Иммигранты