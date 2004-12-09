Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
6.0
Kinoafisha
Films
Nyocker! / The Disrict
6.0
Nyocker! / The Disrict
, 2004
Nyocker! / The Disrict
Hungary / Comedy, Animation / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
Quotes
6.0
Cast
L. L. Junior
Ricsi Lakatos
László Szacsvay
Guszti Lakatos
Csaba Pindroch
Béluska, son of Vizy
Gábor Csőre
Chen
Gyözö Szabó
Károly Csorba
Dorka Gryllus
Mari
Zoltán Rajkai
Abdul
Andrea Fullajtár
Irina
Andrea Roatis
Julika Csorba
Károly Gesztesi
Lóri Lakatos
Director
Áron Gauder
Writer
Máriusz Bari
,
Viktor Nagy
,
Erik Novák
,
László Jakab Orsós
Composer
Zsolt Hammer
,
Alex Hunyadi
,
Ádám Jávorka
,
Viktor László
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
Hungary
Runtime
1 hour 27 minutes
Production year
2004
World premiere
9 December 2004
Release date
29 March 2006
France
9 December 2004
Hungary
19 December 2007
USA
Budget
78,000,000 HUF
Worldwide Gross
$199,780
Production
Lichthof Productions Ltd.
Also known as
Nyócker!, District!, Distrikt!, Dzielnica, The District, The District - Welcome to my Hood, The District - Willkommen in unserem Revier, The District!, Восточный парк
More
Cartoon rating
6.0
Rate
12
votes
6.1
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films
Best Comedies
Updated 13 December 2023
Stills
Quotes
George W. Bush
Even in the midst of deceiving others, our agents themselves became the victims of deception.
Showtimes
Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Similar films for Nyocker! / The Disrict
Four Souls of Coyote
Animation
2023, Hungary
8.0
Drakulics Elvtárs
Detective, Comedy, Fantasy
2019, Hungary
6.0
Liza the Fox-Fairy
Fantasy, Romantic, Comedy
2015, Hungary
7.0
The Boys of Paul Street
Drama
1969, Hungary / USA
7.0
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree