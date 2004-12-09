Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Nyocker! / The Disrict
6.0
Kinoafisha Films Nyocker! / The Disrict
6.0

Nyocker! / The Disrict

, 2004
Nyocker! / The Disrict
Hungary / Comedy, Animation / 18+
Poster of Nyocker! / The Disrict
6.0

Cast

L. L. Junior
Ricsi Lakatos
László Szacsvay
Guszti Lakatos
Csaba Pindroch
Béluska, son of Vizy
Gábor Csőre
Gábor Csőre
Chen
Gyözö Szabó
Gyözö Szabó
Károly Csorba
Dorka Gryllus
Mari
Zoltán Rajkai
Abdul
Andrea Fullajtár
Irina
Andrea Roatis
Julika Csorba
Károly Gesztesi
Lóri Lakatos
Director Áron Gauder
Writer Máriusz Bari, Viktor Nagy, Erik Novák, László Jakab Orsós
Composer Zsolt Hammer, Alex Hunyadi, Ádám Jávorka, Viktor László
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country Hungary
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 2004
World premiere 9 December 2004
Release date
29 March 2006 France
9 December 2004 Hungary
19 December 2007 USA
Budget 78,000,000 HUF
Worldwide Gross $199,780
Production Lichthof Productions Ltd.
Also known as
Nyócker!, District!, Distrikt!, Dzielnica, The District, The District - Welcome to my Hood, The District - Willkommen in unserem Revier, The District!, Восточный парк

Cartoon rating

6.0
Rate 12 votes
6.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films  Best Comedies 
Updated 13 December 2023
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Spiked
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more