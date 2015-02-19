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7.6
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Liza the Fox-Fairy
7.6
Liza the Fox-Fairy
, 2015
Liza, a rókatündér
Hungary / Fantasy, Romantic, Comedy / 18+
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7.6
Synopsis
Liza's a nurse, seeking love. Her only company is a long-dead Japanese pop star, who turns her into a fox-fairy out of jealousy. Now, every men who desires Liza shall die horribly. Can she overcome the curse?
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Cast
Mónika Balsai
Liza
Szabolcs Bede Fazekas
Zoltán zászlós
David Sakurai
Tomy Tani
Zoltán Schmied
Henrik
Antal Cserna
Károly
Piroska Molnár
Márta Tanaka
Gábor Reviczky
Ezredes
Mariann Kocsis
Hildácska
Ági Gubík
Inge
Lehel Kovács
Ludvig úr
Director
Károly Ujj Mészáros
Writer
Bálint Hegedûs
,
Károly Ujj Mészáros
Composer
Dániel Csengery
,
Ambrus Tövisházi
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Hungary
Runtime
1 hour 38 minutes
Production year
2015
World premiere
19 February 2015
Release date
19 February 2015
Hungary
Budget
450,000,000 HUF
Worldwide Gross
$540,928
Production
FilmTeam, FocusFox Studio, Origo Film Group
Also known as
Liza, a rókatündér, Liza the Fox-Fairy, Liza, the Fox-Fairy, Un hada llamada Liza, Liza, a fada raposa, Líza, liščí víla, Líza, líščia víla, Liza, lisia wróżka, Liza, zâna-vulpe, Lizine uklete romanse, Riza to kitsune to koisuru shishatachi, Tilki Perisi Liza, Λίζα, η αλεπού ξωτικό, Лиза-лиса, Лиза, феята-лисица, リザとキツネと恋する死者たち, 狐仙丽莎煞煞煞, 狐仙麗莎煞煞煞, 리자, 더 폭스-페어리
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Film rating
7.6
Rate
11
votes
7.5
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 25 December 2023
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Showtimes
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