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Poster of Liza the Fox-Fairy
7.6
Kinoafisha Films Liza the Fox-Fairy
7.6

Liza the Fox-Fairy

, 2015
Liza, a rókatündér
Hungary / Fantasy, Romantic, Comedy / 18+
Poster of Liza the Fox-Fairy
7.6

Synopsis

Liza's a nurse, seeking love. Her only company is a long-dead Japanese pop star, who turns her into a fox-fairy out of jealousy. Now, every men who desires Liza shall die horribly. Can she overcome the curse?

Cast

Mónika Balsai
Liza
Szabolcs Bede Fazekas
Zoltán zászlós
David Sakurai
David Sakurai
Tomy Tani
Zoltán Schmied
Henrik
Antal Cserna
Károly
Piroska Molnár
Márta Tanaka
Gábor Reviczky
Ezredes
Mariann Kocsis
Hildácska
Ági Gubík
Inge
Lehel Kovács
Ludvig úr
Director Károly Ujj Mészáros
Writer Bálint Hegedûs, Károly Ujj Mészáros
Composer Dániel Csengery, Ambrus Tövisházi
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Hungary
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 2015
World premiere 19 February 2015
Release date
19 February 2015 Hungary
Budget 450,000,000 HUF
Worldwide Gross $540,928
Production FilmTeam, FocusFox Studio, Origo Film Group
Also known as
Liza, a rókatündér, Liza the Fox-Fairy, Liza, the Fox-Fairy, Un hada llamada Liza, Liza, a fada raposa, Líza, liščí víla, Líza, líščia víla, Liza, lisia wróżka, Liza, zâna-vulpe, Lizine uklete romanse, Riza to kitsune to koisuru shishatachi, Tilki Perisi Liza, Λίζα, η αλεπού ξωτικό, Лиза-лиса, Лиза, феята-лисица, リザとキツネと恋する死者たち, 狐仙丽莎煞煞煞, 狐仙麗莎煞煞煞, 리자, 더 폭스-페어리

Film rating

7.6
Rate 11 votes
7.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 25 December 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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