Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Balaton Method
8.0
Kinoafisha Films Balaton Method
8.0

Balaton Method

, 2015
Balaton Method
Hungary / Documentary, Musical / 18+
Poster of Balaton Method
8.0

Synopsis

A music documentary about Hungarian musicians creating music around lake Balaton. The feature film continuation of the acclaimed "Kodály Method" videos.
Director Bálint Szimler
Writer Marcell Rév, Bálint Szimler
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Hungary
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2015
World premiere 26 February 2015
Release date
26 February 2015 Hungary
Budget €150,000
Production Boddah, Filmpartners, Vision Team
Also known as
Balaton Method

Film rating

8.0
Rate 15 votes
7.9 IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Evil Dead Burn
Evil Dead Burn
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more