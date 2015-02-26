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Balaton Method
8.0
Balaton Method
, 2015
Balaton Method
Hungary / Documentary, Musical / 18+
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8.0
Synopsis
A music documentary about Hungarian musicians creating music around lake Balaton. The feature film continuation of the acclaimed "Kodály Method" videos.
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Director
Bálint Szimler
Writer
Marcell Rév
,
Bálint Szimler
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Hungary
Runtime
1 hour 25 minutes
Production year
2015
World premiere
26 February 2015
Release date
26 February 2015
Hungary
Budget
€150,000
Production
Boddah, Filmpartners, Vision Team
Also known as
Balaton Method
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Film rating
8.0
Rate
15
votes
7.9
IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
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