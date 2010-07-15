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Poster of Womb
6.7
Womb - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films Womb
6.7

Womb

, 2010
Womb
Germany, France, Hungary / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Womb
6.7
Womb - Dubbed trailer
Womb  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

A woman's consuming love forces her to bear the clone of her dead beloved. From his infancy to manhood, she faces the unavoidable complexities of her controversial decision.

Cast

Eva Green
Eva Green
Rebecca
Matt Smith
Matt Smith
Thomas
Peter Wight
Ralph
Hannah Murray
Hannah Murray
Monica
Jesse Hoffmann
Thomas - 5 Years
Natalia Tena
Natalia Tena
Rose
Lesley Manville
Lesley Manville
Judith
István Lénárt
Henry
Ruby O. Fee
Rebecca - 9 Years
Tristan Christopher
Thomas - 10 Years
Director Benedek Fliegauf
Writer Benedek Fliegauf
Composer Max Richter
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany / France / Hungary
Runtime 1 hour 47 minutes
Production year 2010
Online premiere 13 March 2015
World premiere 15 July 2010
Release date
20 January 2011 Russia Каравелла-DDC
20 January 2011 Belarus
14 September 2010 Canada
18 August 2011 Czechia
15 July 2010 Germany
20 January 2011 Kazakhstan
13 October 2011 Spain
15 July 2010 USA
20 January 2011 Ukraine
Budget €3,660,000
Worldwide Gross $36,257
Production Razor Film Produktion GmbH, Inforg Stúdió, Asap Films
Also known as
Womb, Vientre, Bản Sao, Clone, Dölyatağı, Gimda, Kloon, Łono, Materica, Méh, Ventre, Womb - Il grembo di Rebecca, Μήτρα, Утроба, Черево, Чревo, 克隆丈夫, 愛を複製する女, 複製情人, Womb - Méh, Чрево, 子宫

Film rating

6.7
Rate 11 votes
6.3 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Womb - Dubbed trailer
Womb Dubbed trailer
Womb - Trailer
Womb Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel

Quotes

[first lines]
Rebecca It's over. I will always speak to you. And I don't mind if you don't say anything. Just because you went away, it doesn't mean you're not here anymore. Perhaps all I ever needed was this gift.
[rubbing her belly]
Rebecca The one you gave to me at the end
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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