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Womb
6.7
Womb
, 2010
Womb
Germany, France, Hungary / Drama / 18+
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6.7
Womb
Dubbed trailer
Dubbed trailer
Synopsis
A woman's consuming love forces her to bear the clone of her dead beloved. From his infancy to manhood, she faces the unavoidable complexities of her controversial decision.
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Cast
Eva Green
Rebecca
Matt Smith
Thomas
Peter Wight
Ralph
Hannah Murray
Monica
Jesse Hoffmann
Thomas - 5 Years
Natalia Tena
Rose
Lesley Manville
Judith
István Lénárt
Henry
Ruby O. Fee
Rebecca - 9 Years
Tristan Christopher
Thomas - 10 Years
Director
Benedek Fliegauf
Writer
Benedek Fliegauf
Composer
Max Richter
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Germany / France / Hungary
Runtime
1 hour 47 minutes
Production year
2010
Online premiere
13 March 2015
World premiere
15 July 2010
Release date
20 January 2011
Russia
Каравелла-DDC
20 January 2011
Belarus
14 September 2010
Canada
18 August 2011
Czechia
15 July 2010
Germany
20 January 2011
Kazakhstan
13 October 2011
Spain
15 July 2010
USA
20 January 2011
Ukraine
Budget
€3,660,000
Worldwide Gross
$36,257
Production
Razor Film Produktion GmbH, Inforg Stúdió, Asap Films
Also known as
Womb, Vientre, Bản Sao, Clone, Dölyatağı, Gimda, Kloon, Łono, Materica, Méh, Ventre, Womb - Il grembo di Rebecca, Μήτρα, Утроба, Черево, Чревo, 克隆丈夫, 愛を複製する女, 複製情人, Womb - Méh, Чрево, 子宫
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Film rating
6.7
Rate
11
votes
6.3
IMDb
Film Trailers
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Womb
Dubbed trailer
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Womb
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Stills
Quotes
[first lines]
Rebecca
It's over. I will always speak to you. And I don't mind if you don't say anything. Just because you went away, it doesn't mean you're not here anymore. Perhaps all I ever needed was this gift.
[rubbing her belly]
Rebecca
The one you gave to me at the end
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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