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2.2
Kinoafisha Films Lovemakers
2.2

Lovemakers

, 2011
S.O.S Love! - The Million Dollar Contract
USA, Russia, Great Britain, Hungary / Comedy, Romantic / 18+
2.2

Synopsis

Small time Hungarian matchmakers get the job to make a Hollywood star fall in love with a Russian 'businessman's spoiled brat sister. They get one million dollars if they succeed, but if they fail, they will have to pay with their lives.

Cast

C.J. Thomason
Christina Kelly
Attila Árpa
Attila Árpa
Daryl Hannah
Daryl Hannah
Gábor Hevér
Ferenc Hujber
Director Tamás Sas
Writer Agnes Fernandes, Judit Csikesz
Composer Aaron Symonds
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Russia / Great Britain / Hungary
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2011
World premiere 15 December 2011
Release date
15 December 2011 Russia 16+
15 December 2011 Hungary
15 December 2011 Kazakhstan
15 December 2011 Ukraine
Budget $2,500,000
Worldwide Gross $179,154
Production SOS Love Merchandizing, Eastlake Films, HCC Media Group
Also known as
Lovemakers, Agentes del amor, S.O.S Love!, S.O.S Love! The Million Dollar Contract, S.O.S. Love! - Az egymillió dolláros megbízás, S.O.S. Szerelem! 2., SOS Love 2!, Sos love a million dollar contract, Агенція знайомств No1, Осторожно, Любовь!, СОС любовь! Контракт на миллион долларов

Film rating

2.2
Rate 10 votes
2.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies  Best Russian Films 

Quotes

Richie You wanna know what I think? You're a spoiled, whiny, annoying little child, that's what you are.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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