USA, Russia, Great Britain, Hungary / Comedy, Romantic / 18+
2.2
Synopsis
Small time Hungarian matchmakers get the job to make a Hollywood star fall in love with a Russian 'businessman's spoiled brat sister. They get one million dollars if they succeed, but if they fail, they will have to pay with their lives.
ProductionSOS Love Merchandizing, Eastlake Films, HCC Media Group
Also known as
Lovemakers, Agentes del amor, S.O.S Love!, S.O.S Love! The Million Dollar Contract, S.O.S. Love! - Az egymillió dolláros megbízás, S.O.S. Szerelem! 2., SOS Love 2!, Sos love a million dollar contract, Агенція знайомств No1, Осторожно, Любовь!, СОС любовь! Контракт на миллион долларов