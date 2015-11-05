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Poster of Mom and Other Loonies in the Family
7.5
Kinoafisha Films Mom and Other Loonies in the Family
7.5

Mom and Other Loonies in the Family

, 2015
Anyám és más futóbolondok a családból
Hungary, Bulgaria, Germany / Drama / 18+
Poster of Mom and Other Loonies in the Family
7.5

Synopsis

The movie presents the stories of four generations of women in Hungary through the 20th century. Despite harsh times of war, revolution and poverty, the family is able to mantain their good humor and strength.

Cast

Eszter Ónodi
Eszter Ónodi
anya (Gardó Berta)
Tibor Gáspár
Apa
Petra Hovanyecz
György Barkó
Mille Sándor - dédapa
Juli Básti
Gardó Berta
Danuta Szaflarska
Anya (92)
Mari Csomós
Márton Julianna - dédmama
Ferenc Lengyel
Véngardó
Andrea Spolarics
Mille Irén
Anna Szabó T.
Mille Margit
Zsolt Páll
Mille Józsi
Director Ibolya Fekete
Writer Ibolya Fekete
Composer János Novák
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Hungary / Bulgaria / Germany
Runtime 1 hour 53 minutes
Production year 2015
World premiere 5 November 2015
Release date
5 November 2015 Hungary
Worldwide Gross $46,507
Production NiKo Film, KaBoAl Pictures, Cinema Film
Also known as
Anyám és más futóbolondok a családból, Mom and Other Loonies in the Family, Mamá y otros locos de la familia, Mamãe e outras figuraças da família, Mamuska i inni pomylency w rodzinie, Moja matka i inni wariaci z rodziny, Мама и другие сумасшедшие родственники, 맘 앤 어더 루니스 인 더 패밀리

Film rating

7.5
Rate 10 votes
7.5 IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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