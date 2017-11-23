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6.3
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The Whiskey Bandit
6.3
The Whiskey Bandit
, 2017
Mob town
Hungary / Action, Adventure, Biography / 18+
About
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6.3
Cast
Bence Szalay
Zoltán Schneider
Viktor Klem
Director
Nimród Antal
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Hungary
Runtime
2 hours 7 minutes
Production year
2017
Online premiere
18 May 2018
World premiere
23 November 2017
Release date
23 November 2017
Hungary
26 January 2018
Romania
Film rating
6.3
Rate
15
votes
Stills
Showtimes
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