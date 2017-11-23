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Poster of The Whiskey Bandit
6.3
Kinoafisha Films The Whiskey Bandit
6.3

The Whiskey Bandit

, 2017
Mob town
Hungary / Action, Adventure, Biography / 18+
Poster of The Whiskey Bandit
6.3

Cast

Bence Szalay
Zoltán Schneider
Zoltán Schneider
Viktor Klem
Viktor Klem
Director Nimród Antal
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Hungary
Runtime 2 hours 7 minutes
Production year 2017
Online premiere 18 May 2018
World premiere 23 November 2017
Release date
23 November 2017 Hungary
26 January 2018 Romania

Film rating

6.3
Rate 15 votes
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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