Poster of Cold of Kalandar
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Cold of Kalandar

Cold of Kalandar

Kalandar Sogugu 18+
Synopsis

Mehmet is a man living with his family in a mountain village in the Black Sea region. He earns his living by breeding a few animals, while passionately looking for a mineral reserve on the mountains, but his pursuit is seen useless by his family. Devastated by vain efforts, his hope is renewed with a competition. Mehmet will attend the bull fight held in Artvin, but he returns from Artvin completely lost, once again. This simple story pictures the naive portrait of a touching life, a life struggle in hardship and the relationship between nature, animals and human beings.
Country Hungary / Turkey
Runtime 2 hours 18 minutes
Production year 2015
World premiere 28 October 2015
Release date
23 March 2017 Greece
16 September 2016 Turkey
Worldwide Gross $58,494
Production Katapult Film
Also known as
Kalandar Sogugu, Cold of Kalandar, Chłód Kalandaru, Frigul din Kalandar, Hideg hegyek, Kalandar Soğuğu, Το κρύο της Τραπεζούντας, Холода Каландара, カランダールの雪
Director
Mustafa Kara
Cast
Haydar Şişman
Nuray Yeşilaraz
Hanife Kara
İbrahim Kuvvet
Temel Kara
Cast and Crew
