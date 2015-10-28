Mehmet is a man living with his family in a mountain village in the Black Sea region. He earns his living by breeding a few animals, while passionately looking for a mineral reserve on the mountains, but his pursuit is seen useless by his family. Devastated by vain efforts, his hope is renewed with a competition. Mehmet will attend the bull fight held in Artvin, but he returns from Artvin completely lost, once again. This simple story pictures the naive portrait of a touching life, a life struggle in hardship and the relationship between nature, animals and human beings.
CountryHungary / Turkey
Runtime2 hours 18 minutes
Production year2015
World premiere28 October 2015
Release date
23 March 2017
Greece
16 September 2016
Turkey
Worldwide Gross$58,494
ProductionKatapult Film
Also known as
Kalandar Sogugu, Cold of Kalandar, Chłód Kalandaru, Frigul din Kalandar, Hideg hegyek, Kalandar Soğuğu, Το κρύο της Τραπεζούντας, Холода Каландара, カランダールの雪