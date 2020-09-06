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Poster of Felkészülés meghatározatlan ideig tartó együttlétre
6.5
Kinoafisha Films Felkészülés meghatározatlan ideig tartó együttlétre
6.5

Felkészülés meghatározatlan ideig tartó együttlétre

, 2020
Felkészülés meghatározatlan ideig tartó együttlétre
Hungary / Drama, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Felkészülés meghatározatlan ideig tartó együttlétre
6.5

Cast

Zsolt Nagy
Kriván Barna
Natasa Stork
Vizy Márta
Viktor Bodó
Drexler János
Benett Vilmányi
Alex
Péter Tóth
Pszichiáter
Andor Lukáts
Dr. Fried
Attila Mokos
Dr. Elkán
Linda Moshier
Helen
Júlia Ladányi
Fanni
Réka Pelsöczy
Ingatlanközvetítö
Director Lili Horváth
Writer Lili Horváth
Composer Gábor Keresztes
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Hungary
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2020
Online premiere 9 October 2020
World premiere 6 September 2020
Release date
3 June 2021 Brazil
2 November 2023 Greece
24 September 2020 Hungary 16
24 September 2020 Romania 18
24 September 2021 Spain
Budget 354,000,000 HUF
Worldwide Gross $117,368
Production Poste Restante
Also known as
Felkészülés meghatározatlan ideig tartó együttlétre, Preparations to Be Together for an Unknown Period of Time, Márta sucht János, Ettevalmistused koosolemiseks teadmata ajaks, Pregătire pentru a fi împreună o perioadă nedeterminată, Preparatius per estar junts un període de temps desconegut, Preparativi per stare insieme per un periodo indefinito di tempo, Preparativos para estar juntos un periodo de tiempo desconocido, Preparativos para Ficarmos Juntos por Tempo Indefinido, Príprava k spolužitiu na dobu neurčitú, Przygotowania, żeby być razem przez czas nieokreślony, Προετοιμασίες για να είμαστε μαζί, άγνωστο για πόσο, Подготовка да бъдем заедно неопределен период от време, Подготовка, чтобы быть вместе неопределенное количество времени, Приготовления да бъдем заедно за неопределен период от време, 恍惚間聽見你愛我, 相約在布達佩斯, Préparons-nous à rester ensemble pour une durée indéterminée, 爱在未知时

Film rating

6.5
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
Updated 29 May 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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