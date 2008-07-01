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Poster of KJFG No 5
6.4
Kinoafisha Films KJFG No 5
6.4

KJFG No 5

, 2008
KJFG No 5
Hungary / Animation, Short / 18+
Poster of KJFG No 5
6.4
Director Aleksey Alekseev
Writer Aleksey Alekseev, Aleksey Alekseev
Composer Aleksey Alekseev, Aleksey Alekseev
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country Hungary
Runtime 2 minutes
Production year 2008
World premiere 1 July 2008
Release date
1 July 2008 France
Production Studio Baestarts
Also known as
KJFG No 5, Log Jam

Cartoon rating

6.4
Rate 12 votes
6.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
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