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6.4
Kinoafisha
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KJFG No 5
6.4
KJFG No 5
, 2008
KJFG No 5
Hungary / Animation, Short / 18+
About
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Cast & Crew
Posters
6.4
Director
Aleksey Alekseev
Writer
Aleksey Alekseev
,
Aleksey Alekseev
Composer
Aleksey Alekseev
,
Aleksey Alekseev
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
Hungary
Runtime
2 minutes
Production year
2008
World premiere
1 July 2008
Release date
1 July 2008
France
Production
Studio Baestarts
Also known as
KJFG No 5, Log Jam
More
Cartoon rating
6.4
Rate
12
votes
6.5
IMDb
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