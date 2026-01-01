In Budapest in 1944, a watchmaker, a book seller and a carpenter are drinking in a bar with the owner,when they are joined by a stranger. The watchmaker asks a hypothetical question that will change their lives.
Az ötödik pecsét, The Fifth Seal, El quinto sello, O Quinto Selo, A cincea pecete, Beşinci Mühür, Das fünfte Siegel, I 5i sfragida, Le cinquième sceau, Peti pečat, Piąta pieczęć, Η πέμπτη σφραγίδα, П'ята печатка, Пятая печать, Il quinto sigillo
Film rating
8.1
Rate13 votes
8.5IMDb
Stills
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.