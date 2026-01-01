Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Fifth Seal
8.1
Kinoafisha Films The Fifth Seal
8.1

The Fifth Seal

, 1976
Az ötödik pecsét
Hungary / Drama, War / 18+
Poster of The Fifth Seal
8.1

Synopsis

In Budapest in 1944, a watchmaker, a book seller and a carpenter are drinking in a bar with the owner,when they are joined by a stranger. The watchmaker asks a hypothetical question that will change their lives.

Cast

Sándor Horváth
Kovács János
Ferenc Bencze
Béla
István Dégi
Keszei Károly
László Márkus
Király László
Marianna Moór
Lajos Őze
Gyuricza Miklós
Zoltán Latinovits
Civilruhás
Gábor Nagy
Szõke hajú
György Bánffy
Magas
József Vándor
Macák
Noémi Apor
Kovácsné
Director Zoltán Fábri
Writer Zoltán Fábri, Ferenc Sánta
Composer György Vukán
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Hungary
Runtime 1 hour 51 minutes
Production year 1976
World premiere 7 October 1976
Release date
7 October 1976 Hungary
24 October 1977 Romania
Production Budapest Filmstúdió, Mafilm
Also known as
Az ötödik pecsét, The Fifth Seal, El quinto sello, O Quinto Selo, A cincea pecete, Beşinci Mühür, Das fünfte Siegel, I 5i sfragida, Le cinquième sceau, Peti pečat, Piąta pieczęć, Η πέμπτη σφραγίδα, П'ята печатка, Пятая печать, Il quinto sigillo

Film rating

8.1
Rate 13 votes
8.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Raspakovka
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Bear Country
Bear Country
2026, USA / Australia, Action, Thriller, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Malysh-karatist
Malysh-karatist
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more