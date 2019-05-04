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Poster of SHEPHERD: The Story of a Jewish Dog
5.1
Kinoafisha Films SHEPHERD: The Story of a Jewish Dog
5.1

SHEPHERD: The Story of a Jewish Dog

, 2019
SHEPHERD: The Story of a Jewish Dog
USA, Hungary / Family / 18+
Poster of SHEPHERD: The Story of a Jewish Dog
5.1

Cast

August Maturo
August Maturo
Joshua
Ken Duken
Ken Duken
Ralph
Ayelet Zurer
Ayelet Zurer
Shoshonna
Ádám Porogi
Samuel
Viktória Stefanovszky
Rachel
Lois Robbins
Greta
Miklós Kapácsy
Frank Heinz
Kristóf Widder
Salzberg
Miklós Béres
Lerman
Gábor Nagypál
Sasha Moltovski
Director Lynn Roth
Writer Lynn Roth, Asher Kravitz
Composer Wlad Marhulets
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Hungary
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2019
Online premiere 29 June 2020
World premiere 4 May 2019
Production JDOG Films, FocusFox Studio
Also known as
Shepherd: The Story of a Jewish Dog, Shepherd: The Hero Dog, Camino hacia la Libertad, Kaleb - O Cão Herói, Káleb, a hős kutya, Shepherd: Die Geschichte eines Helden, Shepherd: The Story of a Hero Dog, Zack - Cane eroe

Film rating

5.1
Rate 10 votes
5.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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