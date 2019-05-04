Shepherd: The Story of a Jewish Dog, Shepherd: The Hero Dog, Camino hacia la Libertad, Kaleb - O Cão Herói, Káleb, a hős kutya, Shepherd: Die Geschichte eines Helden, Shepherd: The Story of a Hero Dog, Zack - Cane eroe
Film rating
5.1
Rate10 votes
5.6IMDb
Stills
Quotes
ShoshonnaIt is time to tell them the truth.
SamuelThere is no truth.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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