Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
6.2
Kinoafisha
Films
Dough
6.2
Dough
, 2015
Dough
Great Britain, Hungary / Drama, Comedy / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Soundtrack
Posters
Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
6.2
Synopsis
An old Jewish baker struggles to keep his business afloat until his young Muslim apprentice drops cannabis in the dough and sends sales sky high.
Expand
Cast
Jonathan Pryce
Nat Dayan
Ian Hart
Victor Gerrard
Phil Davis
Sam Cotton
Pauline Collins
Joanna Silverman
Malachi Kirby
Shaun
Joel Beckett
PC O'Neill
Paul Blackwell
Jerome Holder
Ayyash Habimana
Andrew Ellis
Lucas
Natasha Gordon
Safa Habimana
Melanie Freeman
Olivia Dayan
Director
John Goldschmidt
Writer
Jez Freedman
Composer
Lorne Balfe
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Great Britain / Hungary
Runtime
1 hour 34 minutes
Production year
2015
World premiere
14 April 2015
Release date
17 June 2016
Russia
16+
27 January 2016
France
2 June 2017
Great Britain
17 June 2016
Kazakhstan
10 November 2017
Spain
14 April 2015
USA
17 June 2016
Ukraine
Also known as
Dough, La mejor receta, O segredo da massa, Из другого теста
More
Film rating
6.2
Rate
12
votes
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 1 September 2021
Listen to the
soundtrack
Dough
Stills
Quotes
Joanna
Race and religion are irrelevant. If you're a dickhead, then you're a dickhead.
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Similar films for Dough
Perfumes
Comedy
2019, France
6.0
Ideal Home
Drama, Comedy
2018, USA
6.0
The Bachelors
Comedy, Drama
2017, USA
6.0
Buddymoon
Comedy
2016, USA
6.0
Freeheld
Drama, Romantic
2015, USA
7.0
Night Train to Lisbon
Romantic, Thriller
2013, Switzerland / Portugal
7.0
London Town
Drama
2016, USA
6.0
Help
Drama
2021, Great Britain
7.0
The Wife
Drama
2017, Sweden / USA
7.0
Quartet
Comedy, Drama
2012, Great Britain
6.0
Breakfast on Pluto
Comedy, Drama
2005, Great Britain / Ireland
7.0
Vera Drake
Drama
2004, Great Britain / France / New Zealand
7.0
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree