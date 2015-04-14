Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Dough
6.2
Kinoafisha Films Dough
6.2

Dough

, 2015
Dough
Great Britain, Hungary / Drama, Comedy / 18+
Poster of Dough
6.2

Synopsis

An old Jewish baker struggles to keep his business afloat until his young Muslim apprentice drops cannabis in the dough and sends sales sky high.

Cast

Jonathan Pryce
Jonathan Pryce
Nat Dayan
Ian Hart
Ian Hart
Victor Gerrard
Phil Davis
Phil Davis
Sam Cotton
Pauline Collins
Joanna Silverman
Malachi Kirby
Malachi Kirby
Shaun
Joel Beckett
PC O'Neill
Paul Blackwell
Paul Blackwell
Jerome Holder
Ayyash Habimana
Andrew Ellis
Andrew Ellis
Lucas
Natasha Gordon
Safa Habimana
Melanie Freeman
Olivia Dayan
Director John Goldschmidt
Writer Jez Freedman
Composer Lorne Balfe
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain / Hungary
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 2015
World premiere 14 April 2015
Release date
17 June 2016 Russia 16+
27 January 2016 France
2 June 2017 Great Britain
17 June 2016 Kazakhstan
10 November 2017 Spain
14 April 2015 USA
17 June 2016 Ukraine
Also known as
Dough, La mejor receta, O segredo da massa, Из другого теста

Film rating

6.2
Rate 12 votes
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 1 September 2021
Listen to the
soundtrack Dough

Quotes

Joanna Race and religion are irrelevant. If you're a dickhead, then you're a dickhead.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Dough

Perfumes
Perfumes Comedy
2019, France
6.0
Ideal Home
Ideal Home Drama, Comedy
2018, USA
6.0
The Bachelors
The Bachelors Comedy, Drama
2017, USA
6.0
Buddymoon
Buddymoon Comedy
2016, USA
6.0
Freeheld
Freeheld Drama, Romantic
2015, USA
7.0
Night Train to Lisbon
Night Train to Lisbon Romantic, Thriller
2013, Switzerland / Portugal
7.0
London Town
London Town Drama
2016, USA
6.0
Help
Help Drama
2021, Great Britain
7.0
The Wife
The Wife Drama
2017, Sweden / USA
7.0
Quartet
Quartet Comedy, Drama
2012, Great Britain
6.0
Breakfast on Pluto
Breakfast on Pluto Comedy, Drama
2005, Great Britain / Ireland
7.0
Vera Drake
Vera Drake Drama
2004, Great Britain / France / New Zealand
7.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more