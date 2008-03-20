Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Virtually a Virgin
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Virtually a Virgin

Virtually a Virgin

Majdnem szüz 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country Hungary
Runtime 1 hour 58 minutes
Production year 2008
World premiere 20 March 2008
Release date
20 March 2008 Hungary
22 August 2008 Turkey
Also known as
Majdnem szüz, Majdnem szűz, Piros esernyök, Ruhuma asla, Virtually a Virgin, Почти девственница
Director
Péter Bacsó
Cast
Júlia Ubrankovics
Attila Tóth
Gergő Kaszás
Ferenc Hujber
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Virtually a Virgin
6.5
Mindörökké (2016)

Film rating

5.5
Rate 15 votes
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Killer Whale
Killer Whale
2026, Australia / USA, Action, Horror, Detective
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more