Set in 1983, behind the Iron Curtain of Eastern Europe in Budapest, the film follows Frank, the charismatic singer of a banned punk band that carries the voice of their generation against a totalitarian regime. Taken to the police psychiatric hospital in an attempt to silence him, Frank will sacrifice everything to resist.
CountryHungary
Runtime1 hour 39 minutes
Production year2021
World premiere5 September 2021
Release date
7 October 2021
Hungary
10 November 2022
Lithuania
N13
Worldwide Gross$20,167
ProductionOtherside Stories
Also known as
Eltörölni Frankot, Erasing Frank, Borrando a Frank, Franki kustutades, Διαγράφοντας τον Φρανκ, Сломить Франка