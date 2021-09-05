Menu
Poster of Erasing Frank
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Erasing Frank

Erasing Frank

Eltörölni Frankot 18+
Synopsis

Set in 1983, behind the Iron Curtain of Eastern Europe in Budapest, the film follows Frank, the charismatic singer of a banned punk band that carries the voice of their generation against a totalitarian regime. Taken to the police psychiatric hospital in an attempt to silence him, Frank will sacrifice everything to resist.
Country Hungary
Runtime 1 hour 39 minutes
Production year 2021
World premiere 5 September 2021
Release date
7 October 2021 Hungary
10 November 2022 Lithuania N13
Worldwide Gross $20,167
Production Otherside Stories
Also known as
Eltörölni Frankot, Erasing Frank, Borrando a Frank, Franki kustutades, Διαγράφοντας τον Φρανκ, Сломить Франка
Director
Gábor Fabricius
Cast
Kincső Blénesi
István Lénárt
András Pál
Zsolt Zauzon
Fuchs Benjámin
Cast and Crew

Film rating

5.8
Rate 10 votes
5.7 IMDb
